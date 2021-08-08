Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Kindred

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I read Octavia’s book decades ago because I have a friend who is also a black woman and an aspiring science fiction writer.  I remember vividly that I read and enjoyed the book but I could not remember the premise.  I vaguely remembered that she shifted between time, space, and cultures but not much else.

My most recent read was the Audible version – the experience was significantly different.  This time I could hear the narrator’s tones, character accents, and pacing of the story.  I came to know the characters clearly through the skillful mastery of Butler’s storytelling.  I came to feel sadness in the plight of both slave and free women… all women including white women in this story were shadows with dim lights.  By the time I heard the last word, I tried to understand the difference between my first reading decades ago and the most recent telling of the tale.

As I discussed the topic with a friend in our book club, of which this is the assigned book, we agreed that the trauma behind the George Floyd murder and subsequent social injustices heighten our awareness that although history is behind us, the present stinks of the same outcomes.  Although Dana’s legacy is that she was born politically free, she still has the uncertain economic future of Carrie and her mother… I recommend reading as it is uniquely well written from a black woman’s point of view.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Lucky 13: Private Faces Author Marianne Gage’s Insights on Life, Art and Writing

by Paula M Amaras & Paul Driggere
Community//

Escape into Fiction this Fall

by Lisa Niver
Community//

“Having a support group” is a must when writing a bestseller, an interview with authors Sara Connell, Victoria Scott & Lindsay Cummings

by Sara Connell
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.