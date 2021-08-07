Kindra Wyatt-Pascall of Rainfactory: “Curiosity”

Curiosity, tenacity, an interest in communication and word choice, a flexible mindset, and the knowledge that you won’t always be right. In marketing, you need to use every scrap of knowledge you have — both as a consumer and as someone who has expertise in what converts and what doesn’t.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kindra Wyatt-Pascall.

Kindra Wyatt-Pascall is a seasoned email marketing and content specialist. She formulates impactful email marketing campaigns and lifecycle CRM automations that drive traffic, leads, and conversions. Kindra implements data-driven learnings to help every client meet and exceed their marketing goals and is a master of Klaviyo, Hubspot, Mailchimp, and NGP VAN. In her free time, she enjoys consulting with small businesses to get their email marketing off the ground and volunteering with nonprofits focused on LGBTQ+ equality, racial justice, human rights, and environmentalism. Kindra is the Email Marketing Manager at Rainfactory, a full-service digital agency that operates as a Marketing Department for growing brands.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My virtual assistance business had just taken off when I met Kaitlyn, the COO of Rainfactory, who was looking for someone to help out the Rainfactory executive team. I loved the work, and more importantly, the Rainfactory team, and asked her to consider me for a full-time role if one ever opened up. She called me up the next week with an offer to join the content team and the rest is history!

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Anything involving countdown timers in emails. They’re so useful, but if you set your time zone wrong during setup, all bets are off… and I have definitely gotten it wrong. There’s nothing like having an irate potential backer email your client asking why the timer says the crowdfunding campaign is launching at 2am when they claimed it would be at 9am.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I had a slew of extraordinary professors when I was studying at Hollins University. For example, I had a World Geography class that had very little to do with memorizing maps and instead prioritized thinking critically about how colonialism and imperialism drew artificial boundaries, country borders, and more. Taking basic questions (“Where is Pakistan located?”) and then taking them one step further (“Why is the border of Pakistan contested and how was it originally determined?”) helped me hone my ability to think critically. These teachings might seem unrelated to my current work but those skills actually help me every day, whether I’m assessing our email analytics, reviewing website copy, or developing new strategies for our clients.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Rainfactory is chock-full of people with a strong drive for knowledge and motivation to learn. We all prioritize building better processes, improving results, building team camaraderie, and learning along the way. I usually work remotely from North Carolina but every year or so, Rainfactory flies everyone in to co-work at one of the offices in Seattle or Oakland. I think it’s proof of the community we build throughout the year that these work relationships can really smoothly and harmoniously continue outside of work as well.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathetic leadership:

There’s a big difference between authority and leadership. An authority can be anyone who can make logistical changes — policy changes, budget allocation, etc. But a leader brings an ability to create cultural change and buy-in. How can I help them find a path that works for them and utilizes their abilities to the best possible outcome?

Active listening:

Your team has insights that you can only get from them. How are you succeeding? How are you failing? What elements make it harder for them to do their job to the best of their ability? If you’re not listening to these insights, you are missing out.

Expectation of positive intent:

Especially when you’re working with people who you don’t know very well, I think it’s important to come in with the expectation that they want to help you and you want to help them. Setting a tone of collaboration, being humble when you don’t know information that someone else does, and expressing empathy whenever there’s a chance to do so is key to establishing a positive relationship from the start. In the COVID era, this has only become more important.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In addition to the always-exciting clients we work with at Rainfactory, I love volunteering my time and skills that I’ve honed in the for-profit world to help nonprofits and political campaigns that are building a more just world, including Tech for Campaigns and Creatives for Black Lives.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Expecting wildly positive results from the very start and narrowing your audience down so far that Facebook (or any ads platform) doesn’t have room to optimize are two big mistakes we see regularly. Not tracking the right goal also happens fairly often. For example, if your goal is to get more signups to your newsletter, make sure that the goal is clearly to optimize for CPL (cost per lead). If you’re trying to get more purchases, your goal should change to ROAS (return on ad spend).

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Secure great product photography before engaging with an agency or fully kicking off your project with your internal team. Then, build a basic landing page to collect leads and run tests with an initial ads budget to determine what messaging is performing best. Ensure there’s a great welcome email set up to engage and survey your newfound leads. Once you have your messaging dialed in, it’s time to reach out to your audience and let them know when your product or service is launching, asking them to get ready to access their exclusive discount. Then it’s all about the launch! Build your day one momentum with your lead generation list and start scaling your ads with the goal of conversion to purchase instead of lead generation.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

In terms of the sheer amount of data and optimizing a platform can do to serve your ads to the right people, our team has had the best success with Facebook. Google Adwords also makes a ton of sense to bid on for your own business but that tends to perform better for us when we utilize it for clients whose name is being searched for, not to generate brand new awareness with large audiences.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

1) Digital advertising is ever-changing, so get used to pivoting quickly. On that same note, keep up to speed on current trends, rumors, and news stories about this world — relatively small policy changes by social media platforms can change people’s careers overnight.

2) Having seen the inner workings of our agency for the last 5+ years, if I were to start a business, there’s no way I would do ads on my own. You don’t want to start throwing money at a wall to see what sticks. Build a trusted team of collaborators who are experts in their ads specialty. Ad specialists who can help you scale and grow are worth their weight in gold.

3) If you have existing audiences, use them! In addition to setting up remarketing buckets in Facebook Ads Manager, you can also build lookalike audiences by uploading any previously collected waitlist/newsletter lists to Facebook. These lookalike audiences can have a drastic, positive impact on your ads efforts.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

1) You have to understand who your customers are.

Who is your audience composed of? Are you solving the problem of a 50-year-old early tech adopter? A 20-year-old entrepreneur? A parent to a small child? Your subscribers are informed by their life experience; as often as you can, you want your emails to cross a technological divide and meet them where they’re at.

2) You have to understand where they are.

This applies to the physical world (e.g. avoid sending emails to a country where your product or discount isn’t available yet) and the technological world (if you have 80% mobile email openers, ensure your mobile email experience is engaging and usable).

3) You have to understand how you can bring your information to them.

It’s wild to see emails in my inbox that are beautifully designed but tell me absolutely nothing about what I should do with the information they’ve provided. Make your call to action clear, legible, and easy to understand at a glance.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

For email rendering, Email on Acid has been incredibly helpful. If you’re using Shopify as your ecommerce engine and want an intuitive, automation solution for email and SMS, Klaviyo is unbeatable. When you need to get an email program up and running quickly, Mailchimp is a great starting point. If you’re a B2B company, HubSpot can help you scale and optimize sales, email, landing pages, and more. Google Analytics is a must-have for analyzing the success of your campaigns and the traffic landing on your site. Last but not least, Google Postmaster is one of the easiest-to-implement, most helpful tools available to email marketers to analyze your organization’s email deliverability — did I mention it’s free?

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity, tenacity, an interest in communication and word choice, a flexible mindset, and the knowledge that you won’t always be right. In marketing, you need to use every scrap of knowledge you have — both as a consumer and as someone who has expertise in what converts and what doesn’t. In email marketing, I often see examples of brands who get excited about building experimental, beautiful designs, but don’t look one step further into whether those emails actually work to meet their goals. Do subscribers know what they’re supposed to do with the email? Is the CTA clear and obvious? Does it meet accessibility standards? Will it work for people with poor internet connectivity or small data plans? Does it rely too heavily on images instead of live text?

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

The Women of Email Facebook group, the Email Geeks Slack, Feedback Friday (a weekly YouTube show by Really Good Emails), the Zest plugin for Chrome, and the blogs put out by Email on Acid, Klaviyo, and Litmus. When I was first getting started, HubSpot’s email marketing course, Klaviyo’s certification courses, and Chimp Essentials were also invaluable.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Climate change is real and its impacts are already happening. Our world is not going to feel its effects “equally.” If history is any indicator, wealthy people and powerful countries will use their resources to build economically inaccessible buffer zones no matter where they live in the world. I think it’s very clear that the people who will suffer en masse (and in fact, are already suffering) are those who are most economically vulnerable. Creating safety nets and building pressure for our governments to proactively mitigate these disasters is the movement I’d want to build.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I’m active on the #emailgeeks Slack channel and in the Women of Email Facebook group. You can also connect with me on LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!