Kindness Reflects You and Me

Kindness has always woven it’s tender powerful energy into my life. It’s as if each person whispers in my ear through their act of kindness, “I care, you matter”. For me, an act of kindness softens me, get’s me of my head and into my heart to motivate me to pay it forward.

During the Pandemic, my friends and neighbors have showered me with acts of kindness. Their kind gestures range from cookies, hilarious jokes, colorful balloons decorating my porch to a hand painted birthday card along with what I fondly call a”kindness bag” filled with delicious meals. Another time, a childhood friend brought me a box of Lavender products from the Weavers Studio. Initially, I thought when she handed me the box she wanted me to hold it for her. I stood in shock as I realized the gift was for me. Each kind act surprised me. Whenever I received an unexpected “kindness bag” on my doorstep or an act of kindness, I cried as my heart melted. I felt loved as knew I wasn’t alone during this dark time.

Kindness Reflection

Kindness reflects my friend’s goodness. The reflection of kindness has looked like a beautiful rainbow splashed over the bright blue sky after the rain. Every bright rainbow color represented a friend’s kind gesture. A reminder that collectively we are diverse yet the same, we all need to feel loved, seen and cared for. Each act of kindness from my colorful rainbow of friends, reminded me how a simple gesture, call or text is a magical powerful way to touch my heart while carrying me through the Pandemic.

Rain Kindness

Each act of kindness I received was a spring board motivating me to give back. I baked cookies for neighbors, called friends, sent eCards, extended invites to hike, the list goes on. Each act of kindness boosted my emotional well being. My favorite random act of kindness has been to drop gifts on people’s doorsteps. So fun to make people feel cared for.

It’s time to rain kindness on everyone we know and don’t know. When we give to others, we remind those who are recipients of our acts of kindness, we are connected. Kindness reminds us all that we matter and not alone.