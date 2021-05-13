Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Kindness never kills you..

Be kind to everything that lives..

Be kind, show kindness to others.. you will never get hurt or you will never killed by some one by showing kindness. The most people needed in life is KINDNESS. Just show to everyone who are in need of this.

Help others till you can and share how much you can.. When you are helping others, you will be blessed more. When some one is hurting you, don’t have same intention to hurt them again. Just leave it, be yourself. Be kind to others. Take Mother Teresa as an inspiration for being kindness. Without expecting anything from the people she sacrificed her whole life in serving the people. We can’t be Mother Teresa but we can try to control our negative emotions. Keep controlling yourself, be kind to yourself and most show kindness to everyone around you. Showing kindness never pulls you down, it will improve yourself.

Always be little kinder than necessary

– James Barry

Be kind – It will make life better for yourself & others

– Ellen Burgan

Kindness is the mark we leave on the world

