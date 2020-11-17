Kindness matters ever…

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
As human beings many of us face different struggles, obstacles in life. But anyway we are happy, doing our work regularly, maintaining everything properly… did you notice how? Some caring words, caring people, kind words, kind people make us to move, run.. to be normal. Really these things matter to us. They are fuel to us for the non- stop moving.

Here I’ll share you some kindness quotes for you to get back, be kind to yourself and spread kindness.

Kindness is spreading sunshine into other people’s lives – RAK

Be kind whenever possible, It is always possible – Dalai lama

Kindness is a language which deaf can hear and the blind can see – Mark Twain

Kindness is the nourishment for humanity – Unknown

Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give – Unknown

Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud – Maya Angelou

Be kind to unkind people, they need it the most – Unknown

Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day some one might do the same for you – Princess Diana

Kindness is free, sprinkle it everywhere – Unknown

If you can be anything be kind – Unknown

A kind word is like a spring day… this a Russian proverb. As per the proverb let us bring the happiness of spring day by showing kindness towards others.

