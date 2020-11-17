Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Kindness in Three Little Words

It was October 29, 2020. After sleeping with my phone next to my bed for over seven years, that dreaded call finally came. It was 2:07 a.m. The caller I.D. read, "Blessing Hospital Hospice." I answered numbly and instantly knew. "Hello." "Is this Bobbe?" "Yes." "This is Molly, the hospice nurse. I'm calling to let […]

It was October 29, 2020. After sleeping with my phone next to my bed for over seven years, that dreaded call finally came. It was 2:07 a.m. The caller I.D. read, “Blessing Hospital Hospice.” I answered numbly and instantly knew.

“Hello.”

“Is this Bobbe?”

“Yes.”

“This is Molly, the hospice nurse. I’m calling to let you know that your mom passed away at 1:50 a.m.

I’m sure I responded with something, but I cannot remember what I may have said. Maybe, I said, “Thank you.” That would have been a dumb answer. Or maybe I said “Oh. Okay.” Or “Oh no!” It’s just impossible to recall. Maybe I was simply silent. All I know is that Molly spoke one more time,

“She was peaceful.”

And at the end of a 96 year old life, during a pandemic, with restricted visiting, those were the kindest three words she could have ever offered.

“She was peaceful.”

And then, so was I.

    bobbe white, Speaker, Author, Certified Laughter Leader Expert at Try Laughter! Inc.

    Author of Life in the Laugh Lane (Steering Through Life's Twists & Turns With Laughter)

    Author of If Stress is Garbage, I've 'BIN' There, Recycled That! (Reduce your stress, recycle  your humor, repurpose your life.)

    Author of Alphabetiquette (Couth after Youth)

    Co-Author: Chicken Soup for the Wine Lover's Soul

    Co-Author: Fantastic Customer Service, Inside & Out

    Co-Author: The Ultimate Garden

     

