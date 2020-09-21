Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Kindness and Hope

During COVID19, I’ve been fortunate enough to witness and receive complete strangers’ acts of kindness. As a wise woman once told me about acts of kindness, “you don’t pay it back, you pay it forward” The first act occurred at the beginning of the COVID19 shutdown, at a local Starbucks drive thru. When I drove […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

During COVID19, I’ve been fortunate enough to witness and receive complete strangers’ acts of kindness. As a wise woman once told me about acts of kindness, “you don’t pay it back, you pay it forward”

The first act occurred at the beginning of the COVID19 shutdown, at a local Starbucks drive thru. When I drove up to the window to pay for my beverage of choice, the barista informed me that my drink had been paid for by the car in front of me. Pleasantly surprised and touched, the next day at the same drive thru, I paid for the car behind me.

The second act occurred a few weeks back when I was struggling with a very large package I was attempting to load into my nearby parked car. The USPS gentleman doing his deliveries, saw me struggling and very kindly offered his assistance. He then helped me fit it into my car, without even asking. As someone who struggles with the visual spatial piece of many things, I was very grateful for the extra set of arms, strength, smarts and kindness.

Finally, this act of kindness took place with a friend of mine when her car broke down. She was supposed to teach a virtual yoga class within an hour of breaking down and wasn’t sure she would make it back, as she was several miles from her home. The tow truck arrived in great time to take her car to a local auto body shop. He not only towed her car, but also gave her a fully masked ride home, even though technically he was going against the rules of his employer.

These acts of strangers’ kindness inspires me to give back and give me hope that there are better days ahead. Even in the darkness of a pandemic, we can find light in the kind acts of strangers.

Sarah Rudman, Healthcare Manager

I graduated with a psychology major from Wheelock College in Boston back in 2013. Having worked for over 6 years, I know I want to work in the healthcare industry, specifically helping organizations with self care and burnout. Currently, I’m working at an outpatient mental health practice managing about 20 social workers and mental health counselors, doing Human Resources and managing the insurance billing. Eventually, I would like to start my own business helping organizations work with their employees, preventing burnout and helping to implement wellness programs and promote self care. In my spare time, I volunteer at a dog shelter and a yoga studio, allowing me to work with dogs and take yoga classes.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Open Letter to the Police Officer in the Starbucks Drive-Thru

by Cori Linder
Image courtesy Pixabay
Community//

When kindness becomes random

by Ritu Chawla Ray
Photo by Porapak Apichodilok from Pexels
Community//

How We Can Heal the World with Random Acts of Kindness

by Alison Rakotonirina

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.