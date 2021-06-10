Kimi Verma of SHAIL K: “Take your day in small bites, small tasks, don’t leave your brain scattered”

Take your day in small bites, small tasks, don’t leave your brain scattered. Eating well and taking care of yourself, when you do that it takes care of your brain, of your body and you will be able to achieve performance and focus much quicker. Develop your confidence and positive attitude.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimi Verma.

Often described as a power woman, today Kimi Verma is a globally recognized Stanford University Certified Dietician, Health Coach, Nutritionist, and Weight Loss Expert with an influence that spans continents. Born in the Punjab, educated in Mumbai and California, her award-winning successes span industries as well as countries. From her beauty world wins (Miss Beautiful Hair, Miss Mumbai, Miss Beautiful Skin) to her hugely successful career in commercials and endorsements (near 300 for global brands like Ponds, Nivea, HSBC Bank, Maggi, and Honda. She was an actress in Indian movies before moving to Los Angeles where she crushed the competition at the very prestigious L.A Couture Awards. She had begun designing couture dresses, eventually developing her own brand, SHAIL K. which rocked the fashion world — a difficult one to break into. Never one to let that stop her, Kimi is proud to say that he dresses eventually sold in more than seventy countries. Ultimately her move into the world of health was a natural one. Working with successful, beautiful women in both the pageant and the fashion world, she learned how many struggled with ways to stay healthy while maintaining their weight. Volunteering for a hospital meal service in L.A gave her an added perspective — many of the people she met were suffering from Diabetes, High Cholesterol, Cardio-Vascular diseases, and Obesity. So she headed back to school and earned a certification in Nutrition Science from Stanford University. Verma teaches that losing weight should not feel like a punishment, and today she is well known for helping those lucky enough to work with her on how to achieve their health and weight goals with nutritious food choices, activity level, positive mindset, sustainable weight and eating habits. Kimi says : “There is always a solution …always.” and her life proves that you can actually accomplish anything if you believe that you can.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had an amazing family, Mom, Dad and a younger brother. My parents were forward thinkers, and that is the reason I was admitted to an English medium school for which I had to be on a school bus for 40 miles every day. There was no other school in Jagraon that taught English at the time. Being in that school gave me exposure to much bigger schools and a chance to participate in declamation contests. It helped me with public speaking and gave me a lot of confidence. I feel getting exposure to bigger things that were bigger than the town I was in really helped me widen my mental wings.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

On the nutrition side when i was doing volunteer work I Was delivering food to homebound seniors who were sick, almost everyone had a disease, was not well, i was looking at all of that and thinking here is no reason that a person who is old should have a bad old age, and all of those diseases are because of the food that people eat during their lifetime, or because they are overweight. One was a painter, and she couldn’t paint anymore, couldn’t go to movies anymore, and I thought why should life end in such a bad way. All people can have much happier lives if in great health and all health depends on what we eat, the right nutrition is very important when dealing with all of these things.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I would say my parents — they always stood by me, whatever I wanted to do. In India girls are not as important as boys t the extent where they kill small girls but my family are not old school and they really valued their daughter, I had a very good support system at home, I got everything that my brother would get, equality, my father would say try anything that comes to mind if you don’t succeed, if you fail, no big deal, we will try other things. It helped me become fearless

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Once when I had my clothing company I could see there were not enough dresses for oversize girls, for size 16, not enough for them, so I launched a line for plus size but that line did not do well at all so I had to study it to see why that line did not do well when the others all did — I learned that many girls who are oversize 16 do not like to go shopping or do not feel good about themselves, so they’re looking at glamorous dresses. The takeaway would be to talk to your potential customer, do more research before launching.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

One thing would be that dedication is needed, and don’t be feel you are a failure if you fail at something, if plan a doesn’t work there is plan b or c, don’t judge yourself or others, if you make a mistake don’t be hard on yourself but hard work — hard work is another name for luck people don’t get lucky out of the blue, it doesn’t happen that way. You have to put all your efforts into what you believe in and remember it will be challenging, if it doesn’t challenge you it’s not going to change you if you want to do something in life, it will be challenging if it’s challenging it means you are doing right.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One aspect of life is books I really love books, I enjoy reading…There are so many. It means a lot to me that my children enjoy books too.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I don’t believe that you only live once — you only die once but you live everyday. Every day you have a new chance to do things, to make your life better, to make other peoples lives better, every day you can learn something — people say life is short, but I want to make the point that you live every day — and every day can be a new day.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on a TV show now which will be launched in July, and I am working on a book on health and nutrition. The TV show is HackLine With Kimi — about tips, tricks, hacks, how to make nutrition a part of your everyday life, and how to lose weight. Many people are concerned about this yet they keep eating foods they need to stay away from, or that they need to find a balance.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It’s important to create good habits because we think we are taking action if we are motivated but motivation is not reliable, you can be motivated one day then not be motivated in the evening anymore, so motivation is not reliable, but habits are. .f you create habits that’s what will last. I’m a big believer in habits as opposed to motivation only. I’ve seen this happen to many people in my motivation work — they are motivated by looking at some actor or something but that motivation doesn’t last — but if they change their habits, their habits last.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I think that has played a really big role, One thing I try to always stick to is one hour a day or two hours a day, this is your deep work focus time — sometimes you don’t have to work 8 hours, you can work two hours when there is no social media, no kids, nothing. Whenever I am not able to do that I feel not right — people spend hours and hours in their laptop in their office — I believe in deep work, being focused and dedicated in that two hours. And of course, trying to get up earlier though I am not that good at it! Another habit is the habit of happiness, instead of always having the habit of productivity, the habit of success — do it by not being overwhelmed, and understand that everything you are facing has a solution, so now that you are not getting upset or overwhelmed, do the things that make you happy — if you have a habit of staying happy you can do and achieve all the other things you want to do much better.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

To stop bad habits develop good habits. It’s only one bucket, just put the good habits in so there is no room for bad habits.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Get some movement into your day — it could be just walking or just running, there has to be some physical movement. Another way is to use music, if you love music, use it, listen to it, move to it, it’s positive. Work on your attitude and remember nothing is easy, you can make it look easy but it’s all attitude, how you can handle a challenge without getting worked up, if you are not scared of something it will improve your performance. You have to have positivity in life, just think you are larger than life.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

I would say being committed to whatever you do, if you are taking up a new habit like going to a yoga class, just be committed. Start small.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Mental attitude, so you don’t let your mind wander here and there. If you’re stuck on something at work, step away and get some exercise and then come back to it. Realize if you don’t work, nothing will work — if you don’t work on forming the habits, it won’t work, That’s the truth of life. Don’t get disillusioned if you fall of the wagon — don’t be harsh on yourself, get up and do it again don’t give up and think this is not for me, no — do not give up.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Keep an eagle’s point of view of yourself, look at yourself from high up in the sky and realize you are the one who can create any habit, you can start working on anything. Tell yourself If you are not successful that’s ok, let’s restart, there are many days to live.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Take your day in small bites, small tasks, don’t leave your brain scattered. Eating well and taking care of yourself, when you do that it takes care of your brain, of your body and you will be able to achieve performance and focus much quicker. Develop your confidence and positive attitude.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Just take small bites of whatever you are trying to create, whatever the project is, because you can focus on a small thing easier than a big thing, so put your day into small pieces and accomplish things one at a time. While you are thinking of all the mental things, you have to also be nourishing your physical body. You are nourishing your physical body and your mind. Think bigger for yourself — the world treats you the way you expect. Don’t internalize negative things, internalize only positive things about you and how big you can be.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

To get that flow, that momentum — this is what causes a lot of people to lose on things because they are not able to keep up that flow, but I look at life as a full circle — only to be successful at work is not enough, you have to be successful with yourself — to stay in the flow — and don’t strive for being perfect — you’re not a perfect mother, wife, chef, whatever its fie — don’t think you should be perfect you should be you when we put ourselves on the scale too,muc=h, double guess ourselves too much that kills the flow and remember its always ok to say no, you don’t have to pick up everything that is given to you, be strong enough to say no. And as we know sometimes things don’t work out, or we get no as an answer, don’t dwell on it or go into the should have word at all, just forward — because should have is not productive at all.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

More power to women, more power to women as decision-makers. I don’t consider myself a feminist by any means but I definitely feel that more women as heads of companies, more women in politics, can change the world for the better.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah, I think! I really appreciate her for what she has become and where she started, and I have always seen her talking and she is a very confident woman — a very confident woman. And she has positively touched many people’s lives.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.instagram.com/kimi.verma

www.kimivermaofficial.com

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kimi_Verma

https://www.kimivermaofficial.com/

https://www.prosperipress.com/from-pageants-to-stanford-kimi-verma-is-shining-her-light-on-nutrition/https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1525426/

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1525426/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.