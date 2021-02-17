Kimberly Snyder of Solluna: “We Are One”

I will say that some practices for feeling beautiful include doing something kind for another person or serving someone else. It will flow pure beauty through you to smile from your heart. Genuinely smiling is true beauty. Don’t think or try to make your smile be a certain way, just don’t even think about it! Just Be.

Feeling more beautiful means we just feel more peaceful and joyful, and that really does come from within, just like beauty comes from within. The most powerful way to build your true beauty is through a regular meditation practice.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Snyder, founder of Solluna, a holistic lifestyle brand, and the three-time New York Times bestselling author of The Beauty Detox book series and Radical Beauty, co-written with Deepak Chopra. She hosts the top-rated Feel Good podcast, which airs on the Podcast One network.

She is a spiritual and meditation teacher, nutritionist and holistic wellness expert, and has worked with dozens of the entertainment industries’ top celebrities. She has been featured in media outlets including Good Morning America, Ellen, The Today Show, The Dr. Oz Show, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal and Elle and Vogue.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I was always interested in helping others feel better, but I wasn’t sure at first how to act on that! First I thought I might become a doctor, and I had a partial science and math scholarship for college. However, after working at a hospital one summer, I realized that that was not the career path for me. I then took a marketing job in Australia with a company I had been interning with.

I just kept taking one step at a time, and seeing where that led me. In Australia, I became really interested in nutrition after working with a nutritionist to help me heal my bloating, constipation and weight gain. I started to see things in a much more holistic way, and I wanted to learn more and also see the world. After working a year and saving some money, I went backpacking, on a journey that ended up taking over three years to over 50 countries. I learned from many teachers, formally and informally, and it was on that journey that I shaped the basis of my whole lifestyle philosophy. I was out of the Western world for essentially that whole period, so my whole perspective of beauty, health, purpose, pretty much everything, just got blown away. The most impactful country to me was India, where I traveled for many months.

When I came back to the U.S., I had burned through all my money, so I had to just get some office jobs to pay the rent. I also started going back to nutrition school, and started teaching yoga. I started a free blog, which I put my whole heart into, and it was created with the intention of helping people.

Everything started to grow really organically. The blog grew so much that I was asked to start contributing to magazines, and the second television segment I ever went on with Good Morning America. I started getting book deals and working with celebrities. I founded Solluna and created the 4 Cornerstones of True Beauty and Wellness lifestyle, which are Food, Body, Emotional Well-being and Spiritual Growth. Meditation and spiritual growth are a big part of the focus of my work today, which continues to ever-expand, right from my heart!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very grateful for my business partner John, who has been with me from the start of my work. We met back in New York some years ago when we were both working on a film set (I used to work with actors on their diet and lifestyle to feel their best). He was very open to learning how to improve his health and feel better, and really started implementing my philosophy in his life. It really worked for him, and he really believed in me. Together we’ve created so much.

You can do magic with even a small team if everybody feels aligned towards the common goal. In our case, our goal has always been to help people feel their best. Our business and team have grown, yet to this day, John remains my business partner in all things and my best friend.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I started getting recognized a bit here and there, I felt like I had to be “on” for readers and those that came up to me! You know, big smiles and camera-ready, because I was often asked to take selfies. Well, this funny and true story goes that one day in Rome a few years ago, I happened to be having a little argument with my boyfriend at the time. Right at that exact moment, one of my readers came up and said to me, “You’re Kimberly Snyder!”. I felt instantly embarrassed that maybe she heard me fighting, and so I blurted out, “Oh that’s not me.” She gave me a funny look, and then I realized that I had denied being myself, which was just absolutely ridiculous!

I then had to embarrass myself further by running after her and apologizing and explaining how I just got flustered because of the arguing. She laughed and said she understood, and we ended up having a nice connection because of authenticity! All because of authenticity. So now I know that authenticity is really a powerful energy that we can all tune in too. When we can show that we are real, when we can show ourselves to others, it is then that we can really connect to them.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

What’s most important along the journey is keeping your mind on your real, true “why”. I truly believe anything you create will be more powerful if you expand your goals to somehow include benefiting the greater good, the collective. Give good information, inspire them, lift them up, make someone smile and spread the love. If you’re just working for yourself or because you want to have more likes on Instagram, there’s nothing “wrong” with that per se, but in those paths, it can be much easier to get confused and thrown off track.

What I know is that when you work to benefit others, you will start to grow and you will be more empowered by your goals, and stick with them. That is because they will be in your heart, and when you work with your heart aligned, you will be successful.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

From the beginning I really didn’t create any strategies (some marketing ones came much later of course, when the team started building), but I really just focused on being authentic and simply myself. It sounds simple, but either at the beginning or further along the journey, after you do start experiencing some kind of success, you might feel a little off center. Also, it might get murky if you are really being yourself, or if you are shifting to try to please others.

It’s important to stay grounded and start doing practices across your life to stay connected to your deepest self. If you’re interested in more information please check out some of the info on the free Solluna app.

I also think it’s important to think about your intention for each project, or even each post. If you come from the space of wanting to share and help others, your community will grow.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I often emphasize the importance of creating a solid morning practice. It sets the energetic tone for the whole day! Your body thrives on rhythms, and so the morning practice will help create healthy patterns, high energy, good digestion, clarity, focus and more.

The morning practice I teach first of all includes meditation. When you meditate, you start to connect and expand. Everything feels more peaceful. And as your body, mind and breathing sync, you will be less susceptible to food cravings. In the mornings, I meditate in bed, even with my two children playing all around me and it really does shift my whole day. I also journal right afterwards. I write about intentions, what I’m grateful for and prayers.

Then you move to the kitchen and drink hot water with lemon and take 2 SBO Feel Good probiotics. I also drink the Glowing Green Smoothie, so you become instantly nourished with fiber, minerals, vitamins (including tons of vitamin C), enzymes, antioxidants and more. Now you’re ready to start an amazing, incredible, day!!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I teach a 3-part meditation movement for Manifesting Successfully. It includes focusing on: Inspiration (crown chakra, Sahasrara), Passion (heart chakra, Anahata), and Rooting (pelvic bowl/root chakra, Muladhara).

Too many times, a lot of us go right into task mode, or “doing.” This is often shaped by others’ ideas of success, or we are looking for the validation from what is expected of us, without really aligning to our own best ideas and the passion that comes from our heart. So we end up not really feeling fulfilled, and we have to look to outside outlets like alcohol, distractions, copius Netflix and so on to make it through life.

On the other hand, if we use our intention to first open up to Inspiration, then we can tune into our best ideas. After that, we can filter the inspiration through our hearts to find the most aligned passions that we want to focus on in the now. Then we take the steps to create and do, using our will and focus for our now inspired intentions. When we do things in this way, we feel fulfilled and in flow, we are connected to our highest gifts, and we have the best chances for success.

To do this meditation, take a comfortable seat. Lift your spine, and take some deep breaths. Then, lift your arms up over your head into prayer pose, and bring them down to the top of your head, your crown. Say “Inspiration” silently to yourself. Then, bring your hands together in front of your heart and say, “Passion” silently to yourself. Finally, bring your hands together in an upside down triangle right below your naval, and silently say, “Grounding” to yourself.

Repeat this three or more times. Pause at each area, and feel the energy there. When you feel complete, stop the arm movement and feel which of the three areas needs some more light and energy. Breathe into that area for a few breaths. Then begin breathing again normally. Bring your hands together into prayer and take a moment for gratitude.

This is a great time now to journal- and to write out any messages, downloads (what I refer to ideas that just pop up in your head and feel “given” to you, ideas and so on). Especially of course about Inspiration, Passion and Grounding.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Beauty is something that I’ve explored a lot! The word “beauty” is in three out of my six book titles, so it’s something that I’m obviously very interested in.

Feeling beautiful and feeling confident will never come from comparing ourselves to others, or just focusing on the surface, which is of course always changing. It comes from being your true self. This is a huge topic, and the subject of my next book, which I am over the moon excited to be sharing with you later on!! For now though :), I will say that some practices for feeling beautiful include. doing something kind for another person or serving someone else. It will flow pure beauty through you to smile from your heart. Genuinely smiling is true beauty. Don’t think or try to make your smile be a certain way, just don’t even think about it! Just Be. 3) Feeling more beautiful means we just feel more peaceful and joyful, and that really does come from within, just like beauty comes from within. The most powerful way to build your true beauty is through a regular meditation practice.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

My guru is Paramahansa Yogananda, and I have been a devotee of his for over 13 years. There’s many different teachers, but one guru. A guru is someone that takes you from dark to light. Every day I practice the Kriya Yoga philosophy and teachings. Along with my travel and many life experiences I was fortunate to experience, Yogananda’s teachings are the foundation for my whole life philosophy as well as the meditation that I also teach out into the world.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

When it comes to wellness treatments, I think there’s some pretty interesting ones that have become trendy. One is hydraulic pressure colonics, which is when you’re asked to hold the water in your colon, until it feels too uncomfortable. It is definitely a weird and not so fun experience. Let’s leave it there! To be technical, I think there can be value in Gravity colonics, but now that we’ve developed our oxygen based Detoxy supplement I recommend that over treatments you might not be so sure about.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Just like our charity tee shirt says, “We Are One.” We donate the proceeds of our shirt to Food Forward, which is an amazing organization that helps connect food insecure people with healthy produce.

The more we come to know the truth that we are all connected, and that what connects us is infinitely larger than what divides us, the more all the other issues will start to resolve themselves from this root place of healing and knowing of Oneness. We won’t want to harm each other in any way, because we’ll feel love and connection instead of separatism. I think that’s the big movement. The really really big movement that can shift everything. Additionally, when you think that way you act not out of self-interest, but with greater love for the whole. Imagine if everyone eventually got to that place! I believe that we eventually will.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

The person that I would love to have breakfast or lunch with is definitely Oprah. She has highlighted and brought forth so many wonderful, and especially spiritual teachers, in the world, and I would love to connect with her! I just love her and her whole energy and vibe. I feel connected to her already.

