Kimberly S. Reed of Optimists Always Win: “Believe you are always bigger than the situation you are facing”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Kimberly S. Reed is the author of the bestselling book Optimists Always Win! and the Chief Transformational Officer, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Strategist, Reed Development Group.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Boston in the 1970s with two incredible parents. We loved unconditionally and hugged a lot. They believed in me deeply and I always felt protected by my Dad. I have divine memories of trips to the museum, the Boston Zoo, holding hands roller-skating with my Dad, shopping and having lunch with my Mom, and much more before moving to Connecticut when my Dad retired from the air force. The only thing changed about our life and love was geography.

My beloved Mom was synonymous with eloquence, grace, kindness, an enormous heart, angelic spirit, and titanic love. Those hugs, I would give up my air for one of them. She was a beyond incredible Mom in every direction, way and meaning. I am eternally grateful to God for appointing her as my Mother, I was a blessed little girl and when she passed away a blessed grown Woman.

There have been many women trailblazers who have paved the way for me whose contributions will be forever archived in the journal of excellence, the vault of perseverance and the corridors of each of one of our journeys.

Other salient ingredients to my childhood are the legacies of my remarkable Grandmothers, Hattie V. Reed and Mary J. Morris; their tenets of God, truth, abundant love, and kindness are in the DNA of our family. I have never met two stronger Women that walked through life’s valleys, including unimaginable racism and did not complain or become a victim of their circumstances. I remain in awe and love and miss them immensely.

Because of God being their all, grace, strength, love and tenacity I am able to love, be strong and extremely proud and confident of being me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘You can’t lead the people if you don’t love the people. You can’t save the people if you don’t serve the people.’

During these times of challenge it becomes very clear who has a calling and who has a job. Leadership is about having compassion for people and serving them. It is a mission, a calling, and a purpose. For me, my role in diversity, equality and inclusion is about being the example that success in this space not about competition; it is about our contributions to ending systemic racism.

We will survive this because of our courage to win, our persistence to be better and greater, and importantly because the depiction of our current nation is NOT our purpose. We can never allow life, our extraordinary work when it is challenged ever make us forget why we started. A crisis doesn’t just test our resolve. It will also build our resilience and service to each other.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I have to be a Warrior

Be Rocket fuel to the communities we serve.

Be a Blessing

Be Courageous and

Most of all Be Faithful!

If I wanted to turn these pillars into 3 tenants, I would say Courage, Persistence and Resilience.

When my Mother answered God’s whisper at 12:13am on July 31, 2012. My world ended. My heart shattered into millions of pieces. I was broken. That broke me. And a few short months later, my maternal Grandmother answered the same whisper and in the midst of the sun setting in my soul, I heard similar news — this time it was I after a routine mammogram, Miss Reed, you have Breast Cancer.

I was numb. Not because I heard that sentence, I was numb because, I was I was still broken and the sun set in my soul. I was hallow.

But, I had to decide to resurrect the Woman who went through life at 120 miles per hour in the snow. I was the Woman who was not going to let this break her.

Please do not get me wrong, I had every right to be broken after my dear Mommy answered God’s whisper at 12:13am on July 31, 2012. But for this fight, I needed to be persistent with my peace, health and wellness, as well as all the rocket fuel I used to have in my spirit, every once of perseverance, joy, the unyielding faith that I saw in my Mommy every single day even through the toughest days during her Leukemia journey and her examples of love, inspiration and thriving in the midst of life’s storm. Ever since I was 5 years old, I wanted to be like her and this time was no different.

On January 28, 2013, I was inducted into the Flourishing Hall of Fame, cancer free. That was the day I became unbreakable. But, if it were not for my Mother’s examples of how to go through a storm, I would not be here thriving today.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Almost 9 years later, I still remember that crossroads moment — ‘time of trouble’ and survival.

After my Mom and my maternal grandmother passed away, walking through cancer was easy. The lights were already off in my soul. I felt an indescribable pain and I didn’t know how to walk again. It was a season in my life that casted the darkest cloud over my life. I was numb inside. I was questioning my faith. At times, I was disgusted with God. It felt like life defeated me, and the pain held me in its tightest grip far longer than I could have ever imagined. Why is this happening to me? Why did God abandon me? Will I ever reclaim my faith? These were all the questions I had running through my mind. I thought God was punishing me for a bad decision I made or a time when I was unkind.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

When my Mom passed away, no one taught me how to live without her. I didn’t think I would be able to. I felt alone in this world. My Dad was in indescribable pain and I couldn’t help him because I was pouring from a cup with a large whole in the bottom. I felt incredibly helpless. My Mom dying was the worst thing that has happened to me, cancer was not. Not even close. I am healed; I can no longer hear her voice or feel one of her hugs. She gave the best hugs. You felt her soul.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term, I walked through life with dark glasses. I was at life’s rock bottom. I know I was functioning, but when you are numb inside and the sun has set in your soul, it really doesn’t matter what color the glasses are.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

While everyone’s season is different, I had to rekindle my relationship with God and strengthen my faith to have a higher tolerance for the emotional distress generated by my very difficult times. Maintaining my faith and resilience helped me maintain a positive outlook, face an uncertain future with less fear, and get through even the darkest days.

But fully trusting in God to bring you out is also very hard. It calls us to act in great faith daily. We must deliberately focus on God’s plans for us and not our own, and sometimes that means setting aside our own plans and expectations. For me that was very difficult, but I had to remember what my grandmothers told me in Jeremiah 29:11 promises, God wants to prosper us and not harm us. His plans for us are greater than anything we can imagine for ourselves. We have to remove doubt from our hearts, replace it with belief, and trust Him, that unyielding faith my praying grandmothers had, my beloved mother never let go of. In doing so our faith will grow stronger as we see Him lead us in the directions we are truly meant to go.

Faith at the speed of light is defined by never knowing what storms are awaiting us. We have to be ready with unyielding faith to be able to walk through the season courageously and optimistically. We have to do our best to wake up each day with the intention to be our best. Give generously, don’t complain and be kind.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Every single thing, ALL we go through in life gets used — to shape our faith, to ignite our hope, to break us down and build us back up, to build our character, to strengthen us and much, much, more. I had to walk through the fire to understand that.

In my book, Optimists Always Win! there is a very special ‘love letter’ from my beloved Aunt Rose on love, faith and optimism. Aunt Rose is my Mom’s big Sister and an amazing spirit and Woman. She is patient, loving, southern and compassionate. My Aunt Rose gives of herself generously and loves unconditionally. During my Mom’s final days she was my comforter and reminded me of God’s sovereignty. She listened to my tears and my disappointment with God’s decision to whisper in my Mom’s ear to come with him and not to stay with me. She hugged me through the phone and loved me through our geography. I cherish my relationship with her, my love for her is deep and I cannot imagine my life without her in it.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

“Gratitude is the rocketfuel to our resilience.” — Kimberly S. Reed

At the blink of an eye, a person can be in the darkest moment of one’s life and what life has delivered that individual from is only a rearview away. When we look in our rearview and remember all we’ve been brought through, it gives us a sense of gratefulness/gratitude. There may be many more times of celebration than failures/losses or we may have more failures/losses than celebrations. But, we use our rearview to remind us of our strength, tenacity and the lessons we have learned to be able to continue to walk through life’s triumphs and valleys.

Having an attitude of gratitude is really a continuum of appreciation for all the blessings and the obstacles one has experienced in life. Most people who live a life of gratitude are thankful for both because the bad prepares us to be better and also for our future greatness. It’s important to believe that the future can be better than the present, and that all of us have the power, talent and ability to make it happen. With time, intention and healing, I was able to adopt the true meaning of gratitude.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

I needed to understand and heal the following:

God punctuates our lives in this season with crisis moments that test our faith and resilience of varying degrees, designed for our everlasting good

One of the most important decisions a person will ever make is what one chooses to believe — Believe you are always bigger than the situation you are facing. There are no GREATER deceivers in life than comfort and easy. Challenges are inevitable. It tests our resolve.

3. There is power is our survival.

4. Pain changes who we are and has a purpose for our life.

5. When you life’s calling isn’t basic, you do not go through basic things in life.

Healing is often difficult, it’s a lot of work, and it’s an ongoing process. It involves having command of several things, significant self compassion, forgiveness, negative thought patterns and living in the present moment.

Forgive yourself — it’s okay to grieve, feel pain, have resentment for what broke you, life’s disappointment, loss.

When we remove the blocks we are throwing into our own path and engage an optimistic attitude as we walk through life’s valleys, and your ability to accomplish incredible things.

Try your best to learn forward: Sometimes the challenges life hits us with seem insurmountable and getting up feels utterly impossible. But you are strong and nothing is insurmountable. Your future self deserves better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

OPTIMISM: In our remade nation, being optimistic allows us to believe that the future will be even better than the past. Optimists look forward to what’s to come with excitement and anticipation, not trepidation. Optimism is a mindset that enables people to view the world, other people and events in the most positive light possible and they live with purpose and great intention.

Optimists look at adversity as temporary. Adversity is also our greatest teacher.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey: When I was in the 8th grade, I decided that I wanted to be Oprah. For my book report, I wrote about her and interviewed Gayle King who at the time was an anchor on the 6 o’clock news in Connecticut where we lived. It was an amazing experience and I received an A+ on my project. I always wanted to thank her and tell her how much I have always admired her tenacity and generosity. Although, I decided to pursue a different profession, it inspired my philanthropy as well.

Barack Obama: What an extraordinary leader and man. After reading his book, I would love to have a discussion about this very powerful quote: “An America that could explain me.” I am in awe by his brilliance, humility, humanity and humanitarianism.

Fascinating insight into the highest level of leadership in our nation. The book is a strong depiction of endurance, patience, commitment and love for people. He remains a symbol of hope for our nation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow me at @KimberlySReed on all social media platforms. Also at www.optimistsalwayswin.com and www.thereeddevelopmentgroup.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!