Kimberly Perlin: “Surround yourself with an empathetic and supportive tribe”

As a part of our series about How To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Perlin LCSW-C.

Kimberly Perlin is a clinical social worker providing psychotherapy in Towson, Maryland. She specializes in helping scrappy women raised in emotionally chaotic homes step into their power. She is known as a truth bomber, a fangirl of the resilient and the therapist for folks that don’t like therapy. To learn more about her work visit www.kimberlyperlin.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

I specialize in assisting women raised in emotionally chaotic homes step into the power in their own lives. The women I work with are passionate people that have been trained to appease others and unaware of their own needs most often due to the needs of their emotionally immature parents. They had to raise themselves. Part of my work entails teaching women to say no, prioritize their own needs and communicate differently than how they were raised.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

Highly Sensitive people often have a super power without a leash. They sense more, think all five senses on hyperdrive, there’s more data they are processing internally, so a lot of external stimulus, whether it be from a concert or disagreement can be overwhelming. They can read the unspoken emotions or ‘vibe’ in a room, feel on the subway if a stranger is having a bad day. It can be a burden because they often don’t know what to do or when to act with all the information they are receiving.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

I would say there is a higher capacity to feel empathy for others but it can go further than that — you are sensitive to all kinds of things, hallmark commercials, the political temperature, sometimes even a seasonal change in the weather. Many were trained in childhood to survive by tuning into their environment and the needs of others. Also emotional experiences can ‘stay’ with an HSP for days, whether it is positive or negative. I would say most people, whether they admit it or not, are offended by hurtful remarks. The difference with an HSP can be that they wear their reactions on their sleeve and are unable to defend/quickly recover from their pain.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

It depends on the person but as a general rule I would say yes. As an HSP that has worked in the trauma field all fo my professional life I cannot watch rape or abuse scenes in movies. Even when I was younger and folks would tell me it is just entertainment and not “real.” What they didn’t understand is my responses are authentic and I don’t experience it as entertainment. Boxing makes me cry. I cannot watch horror films much to the disappointment of my friends. My reaction is physical as well as emotional. As I have gotten older I have learned to accept that is who I am and plan accordingly. One secret gift of being a HSP is that you have to learn to advocate for yourself otherwise you are just spent emotionally.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

I can’t tolerate music being played at my job, it distracts me. This was hard when I shared an office with other coworkers. I struggle being in loud bars or even eating with folks when the tv is on. It’s just who I am. So I try to avoid or minimize the impact — for example if I have to be at a loud bar I sit away or behind the speakers. If I am going somewhere I can’t control the stimulus I might wear earbuds to buffer the noise.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

Honestly for as long as I can remember I was considered too sensitive. I cried quicker and more often than most. I would be devastated when plans did not work out. As a kid you can look around the room and realize you are the only one crying when an animal dies in the science class movie.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

Reading people can be a useful skill when it comes to assessing safety and also socializing. Your relationships have the capacity to go deeper because you are able to connect with loved ones and allow them to feel seen.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

I am a mental health therapist — my sensitivity is craft. I have been noticing when someone is upset since I was a child. When you notice more pain you have more practice responding to it. Now I just get paid for it.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

Most folks can be empathetic to others some of the time. An HSP is different; your nervous system is highly tuned which for the most part is out of your control. HSPs navigate the world being empathetic and sensitive to everything and everyone. It is exhausting because there isn’t an off button.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

I think being aware of who you follow or friend is important. Also you just need to listen to your body, it is exhausting then take a break. You can control your intake of social media by limiting the number of platforms you are on, taking the apps off your phone, or setting a time limit for viewing. Social media can be similar to any other vice — it depends upon your relationship, does it control you or do you?

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

I don’t spend much time with folks who are disinterested that I am being bothered. I would remove myself from the overwhelming situation or person. I would decrease my future exposure to either. There is no need to defend myself — the focus would be to have my own back.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

I am not so sure it is my business what others think of me. Their response to my reasonable expression of a need or emotion is theirs to figure out. My strategy is to not take on the emotional work of others.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

That they are porcelain and can’t handle tough situations. Having a high response doesn’t prevent someone from problem solving or being functional.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful,and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

I would suggest there needs to be more education on what it means to be highly sensitive. Learning about polyvagal theory especially in high school would serve everyone. Everyone can use knowledge about how to care for their nervous system. Being highly sensitive has to do with the brain and nervous system not sheer will.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

1) Know your limits — If there is a plan or situation you know you will have a hard time with a plan accordingly. Don’t white knuckle yourself through misery just to see if “this time” you won’t be bothered. My husband is a musician in a music scene that is loud. I enjoy watching him play but I do not have the tolerance to listen to all the other bands playing before and after him so we take separate cars.

2) Surround yourself with an empathetic and supportive tribe — My people know why I need to wear sunglasses while I drive (my eyes are crazy sensitive) or how I prefer to drive long distances rather than ride shotgun to avoid car sickness. You learn to weed out those who are inclined to ridicule when they sense a difference because really how fun are those conversations?

3) Listen to yourself- This one is pretty self explanatory; do not allow anyone to tell what you feel or how you should behave. Be very aware of the whys if someone is pushing back on your ability to care for yourself.

4) Take silence/no stimulation breaks. Having quiet time is restorative to HSPs even the ones that consider themselves to be social. I read books to detox from the world

5) Be aware of your self talk. Because we are sensitive to feedback we are also sensitive to our own negative self talk. Don’t assume because something feels true it is and try to walk yourself back from all or nothing thinking as it can drain you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When my son was younger he was asked what superpower he would most want to have. He wanted the power to balance the food chain — to balance our environment and ecosystem so there are no more endangered species or destroyed rainforests. I have to say I like that. I recognize that it would take many systems to pull this off but that is the movement I would like to inspire.

