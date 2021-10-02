Kimberly Meehan: “Self care”

Self care- Taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be a grand or expensive gesture. It can (and should) be something small and sustainable. It can be as simple as washing your face, having a cup of tea, saying no, listening to your favorite song. Adding pockets of self care to your day is a form of preventative medicine. Self care is the intentional act of taking care of yourself and listening to your needs.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Meehan

Kimberly Meehan is an ANCC Board Certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, providing medication management, psychotherapy and holistic interventions for adults with mental health concerns including anxiety, depression, OCD, ADHD, eating disorders, insomnia and PTSD. In her practice, Kimberly integrates a neurobiological understanding of mental health, combining the science of why we feel the way we feel with integration of evidence-based psychopharmacological and therapeutic strategies. She also incorporates holistic approaches including meditation, mindfulness, Reiki and lifestyle changes to help patients find balance in their lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up outside of Newport, RI with my backyard being hundreds of acres of town farmland down to the ocean. Most of my memories were spent outdoors, chasing frogs in the ravines, making fairy gardens, reading books high up in a tree, and spending hours in the ocean. My parents were free-spirited and unconditionally accepting, which fit my emotional needs as an empath. Their parenting style allowed me to grow into someone who questioned ‘why’ for everything. As a child, that persistence made me challenging at times as I always needed a reason, but now can see how it led to me being a practitioner who helps clients further understand their own ‘why’s’ as it pertains to their lives.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Complete strangers. Through my volunteer work in Peru, I was able to see the value of compassion in action. Even though I was providing preventative medical care through two translators into the native Quechua language, seeing the impact that a caring and compassionate heart had on someone’s life reinforced the notion that the most powerful medicine is empathy and the ability to care for someone else. Since then, I decided that I would change my career from neuroscience to psychiatric nursing to be able to have that impact on someone else’s life on a daily basis.

On a different note, I was also inspired by my parents and grandparents. I didn’t realize it until I became an adult, but all four grandparents, and both my parents, were all entrepreneurs, starting their own business and growing them to be successful. As a Psych NP, I often felt limited in an agency role, which led me to starting my own practice and launching an Instagram platform to destigmatize mental health. It now makes sense as the risk taking, creative, adventurous side of entrepreneurship is in my blood. Moreso than is it genetic, but It’s something I can now appreciate having grown up and being exposed to the struggles that an entrepreneur and business owner face. Life wasn’t always easy, some months (or years) were more unpredictable.

Growing up in this environment gave me space to realize that change can be good, growth doesn’t always look the same, and that hard work and determination can go a long way.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I had several teachers who truly made a difference as to where I am today. In undergrad, my neurobiology professor, Dr. Winsor Watson, who later became my honors thesis advisor, taught me about imperfection. We were studying the neurobiology of circadian rhythms of Nudibranchs Melibe Leonina, and halfway through my thesis realized we had incorrectly done the genetic coding, and thus created a stain for the wrong gene. Therefore, all the electron microscopy and conclusions were based on the wrong imaging. As a recovering perfectionist, it felt like we had wasted so much time, energy and resources. Looking back, I don’t remember what we ended up doing to resolve it, but remember having unconditional support, encouragement, and curiosity from Dr. Watson to make the experiment still mean something. Ever since then, I’ve embraced that things happen we can’t control, and to find a way to still make it a fun mad science experiment.

Another influential person in my training was my preceptor, Sandy. On day one of working in a partial hospitalization program with teenagers, she asked what I was learning in school. In saying ‘Gestalt’, she then gave me five minutes to prepare and lead a group session based on the Gestalt technique. While the jump in the deep end and then learn to swim approach was the opposite of my obsessive learning style, it forced me to have courage, confidence, and overcome imposter syndrome. She taught me the value of listening, and trusting my intuition, and that I had it all along even without a textbook or course.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am so excited about launching my Instagram as well as my future programs where I help burnt out overachievers gain insight on themselves through mindfulness, setting boundaries, and self care. I wanted a platform where I could have more of an impact besides the clients I see daily. With so much knowledge, I felt like I didn’t have enough outlets to allow my ideas to flourish. What’s been the most surprising — but rewarding part — is all of the wonderful colleagues I’ve met and all the people I have helped. I’m launching a newsletter and a course on self care in the fall!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

While I wouldn’t self-identify as a leader, I find that I fall into that role naturally. Maybe it’s my empathic nature, being in tune to how everyone else is feeling, and wanting to meet their needs.

More recently, I’ve taken on an active leader role by coaching other Psych NP’s with launching their own private practices. In helping others understand both the successes and struggles I faced in my career, I can guide them through how setting boundaries, having grace, and being courageous led me to accomplishing my goals.

Setting Boundaries- It’s easy to be ‘on’ 24/7, being in the mental health field, especially during the pandemic. We get into this field because we are compassionate and caring individuals. I carry a little bit of each of my patients’ stories around with me, and sometimes it can be really hard to leave ‘work at work’, when it’s someone’s life and emotions that I’m helping process. I soon learned that having boundaries, both with the clinical work, but also with running a business, gave me the time and space to still take care of myself.

Courage- Courage is something that I believe you learn from experience. It isn’t something you ‘know’ you have until it’s tested. Courage can look different for everyone and can change day to day. It’s constantly evolving. When I think back to all the big moments of my career, it was doing something that took courage, that was risky. I remember going back to grad school, I thought, ‘What am I doing? What if this is the wrong choice? What if this fails?’ I had that same thought when I moved to NYC, and then, when I quit my job to open my own practice. Now I’ve learned that that train of thought is often the sign of something big and good.

Grace- We are all humans. We make mistakes. When I first launched my Instagram, I thought, ‘What if people don’t like it?’ or ‘What if I’m only meant to be a psych NP’, or ‘My posts will not be good enough’. Imposter syndrome held me back for over a year from launching this page. When I found a voice of self compassion, of being accepting and understanding of myself and where I was at, it was what allowed me to launch. Speaking to myself kindly, with grace, treating myself with respect allowed me to grow and show up for myself in the ways I wanted, and needed to.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

As a Psych NP working with hundreds of clients of various ages and demographics, I recognize that joy looks differently to everyone at different times. I’ve gained insight into what the building blocks of joy look like, and most recently, how patterns of joy look in humanity through a collective time of struggle and grief.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

The society we live in puts such pressure and expectations on us that make it merely impossible to feel like you’ve ever done enough, or that you know enough, or that you are worthy or loved. There is never a point where you feel like “phew, I’ve made it”. I also see there is a huge misconception of what brings joy. So much is placed on material items such as houses, the fancy car or purse, which loses sight of the small, free and simple joys you can get from the care and compassion of a human and especially from yourself. I think people are looking in the wrong places for happiness, which further depletes the feeling of joy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

What the last year has taught us is that when external sources of happiness are taken away from us, (like the flashy weddings or vacations, or not having the reassurance about your worth from peers), it can leave you feeling empty and alone. Which is the hard truth that material and external sources of validation aren’t really what fill you up or energize us. Finding happiness from within is such a challenge because many people don’t value themselves enough to think they are good enough. But looking internally is the most dependable and strongest source of joy.

There is also the misconception that we need to be happy all the time. I view emotions on a spectrum. Some days are better than others, but the expectation is that emotions will come and go, wax and wane, and just as happiness is an important emotion to be felt, so is sadness. So while some emotions are harder than others, it’s also (sometimes) normal to not feel happy, and that’s okay.

The most powerful examples in my life are the ones that caught me by surprise. When something small I said or did, that was insignificant and unmemorable to me, is later said that it made a big difference to someone else. I’m seeing that now with my platform on Instagram (@kimmeehan_np), and it’s so rewarding to know that a simple post or comment can go a long way.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The most common mistake is looking in the wrong place. I had one client who constantly sought happiness in others. She was only happy when those around her were. The problem with this is, if others aren’t happy that didn’t give her the space to be happy. Or when that relationship ended, it had her feeling worthless, hopeless, and despaired. When happiness comes from something external, there is a vulnerability of losing it, creating a co-dependence on something that is totally out of your control.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

First off, I had to google that word, but I now love it! I wish there was an equivalent English word.

Self care- Taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be a grand or expensive gesture. It can (and should) be something small and sustainable. It can be as simple as washing your face, having a cup of tea, saying no, listening to your favorite song. Adding pockets of self care to your day is a form of preventative medicine. Self care is the intentional act of taking care of yourself and listening to your needs. Boundaries- Saying no can be a difficult thing to do, but it is the truest way of honoring and respecting yourself. Mindfulness- Being more present. Listening to your breath. Paying attention to the color of the sky, the feeling of the water as you wash your hands, or the noises of the world around you. Gratitude- Finding small moments of your day that feel grounding. Maybe it’s the smile from a stranger that feels good, maybe it’s the sunshine on a winter day, or maybe it’s even giving yourself a rest day. Connection- In a time where we are so isolated, this is something we have to put more effort in. Connection can mean so many things, and perhaps it’s about finding new ways to connect. It may not look like it used to, but it has you sharing an experience or a moment with another living being.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Letting the person know that you are there and that you care, can go a long way. Saying “You don’t need to respond, but just know I am here for you”. Oftentimes the person feeling depressed won’t know what they need, or won’t know what helps. That’s the essence of depression, that the feeling is pervasive and never ending.

Also coming from a nonjudgmental place, to let the person know that they are supported and cared for, and that it is okay (and human) for them to feel that way.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see mental health be taught in early education. It’s so frustrating and confusing that we are taught phys-ed, sex-ed, but are not talk about mental health. If a child learns how to listen to what they are feeling, how to vocalize it to someone, and to feel heard, they can learn to be more intuitive and obtain a tool to help them in adulthood. There are many tools that I’m teaching adults in their 30–40’s, where they say “ if only I knew this when I was younger.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet with the poet and artist Morgan Harper Nichols. Her bravery, audacity, creativity and insight is truly moving and beautiful. Her work makes me cry often, not only for its ability to reach my emotions, but also how beautiful her writing and paintings are. I would like to thank her for her courage and her vulnerability to her heart.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow my Instagram @kimmeehan_np for big things to come! You also can check out my newsletter on my website www.kimberlymeehannp.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!