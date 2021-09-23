Kimberly Mahan: “Stay focused on your customers”

Stay focused on your customers. If you don’t have a product or service that people are willing to pay you for, you don’t have a business. The most valuable validation you receive will come from your customers. An obsessive focus on their challenges is the only way you will achieve product/market fit. It took me a long time to understand this. And it wasn’t until I shifted focus from our idea and business model to our customers’ needs that we turned the corner from startup to a profitable/viable business.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Mahan.

Kim is an Enterprise Technology Leader who’s held leadership positions at GE Corporate, GE Industrial Systems, and Genworth Financial. She founded MAXX Potential in 2012 with the goal of onshoring/insourcing IT work and helping people from all walks of life make the transition to higher-paying careers. Kim is passionate about continuous learning and the strategic application of new technologies in order to improve our lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I wish I could say everything was neat and tidy, and I planned it this way, but that is definitely not the case. MAXX Potential is a collection of my life experiences — some good, and some not so good — offered back to the world in the form of a business model I felt we needed.

I grew up in challenging circumstances and was basically a high-potential kid who fell way, way off the tracks somewhere in high school. I dropped out, lost my father, and not long after became a single mother at a very young age, just trying to take care of my kids. I was doing what I could to get by — I re-enrolled in school and started a daycare business while offering computer support and tutoring services as side hustles.

It was the late 90s, the world wide web was just emerging, and out of curiosity, I began teaching myself to build web pages. Not long after, I moved my children to Charlottesville, Virginia, started my own web development business, and completed my bachelor’s degree online. When my youngest son turned 1, I finally had the courage to start applying for “grown-up jobs” at the age of 27 and was so fortunate to have landed a position as a “Web Technologist” for GE Fanuc in Charlottesville. That opportunity changed my life and trajectory forever. And the important thing is — GE never would have interviewed me if I hadn’t had the degree, but it was the portfolio of websites that landed me the job and the ability to continuously learn that helped me be successful.

We all struggle with challenges and obstacles in our lives, and I have found that those that are the hardest often teach us the most. I am strongly driven by the need to share all the tremendous opportunities I’ve been given with others and truly pay it forward to our next generations.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Oof — only one story? Each and every one of our Apprentices and Core Team has interesting stories.

For this, I have to go to the story behind when MAXX Potential truly became MAXX Potential, which wasn’t until my business partner (our COO), John Dlugokecki, and I reunited and joined forces. We had co-founded a previous startup, Intelligraph, together, and after giving it our all and realizing it wasn’t ever going to pay us, we amicably parted ways — both starting our own companies. John hired a few college interns and founded a mobile app development company, Catapult Labs. I hired our first few Apprentices and started MAXX Potential.

The interesting part is what brought us back together — Google Glass, of all things! (Yes, there are pictures of me wearing Google Glass circa 2013.) As an early adopter, I was in one of the early waves to try out Google Glass. Knowing his love of tech and genuine curiosity, John was the first person I thought to call to help me “play” with it. We came up with an app idea and ended up starting a *third* company, GlassFit, for which we received some small seed funding, which we ended up using to pay each of our respective teams to build a prototype for a calorie counter/food journal app.

Not long after, my team was struggling with all the work I had taken on (outside of GlassFit), and John’s team was wrapping up a build, and not many projects were in the pipeline. Facing technical challenges and tight deadlines, John and his team swooped in like technical knights in shining armor to get a major project across the finish line. He and I had a brief conversation not long after, merged the two companies, and the rest is history.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This question made me smile. So many mistakes, so little time! I struggled with the word “funny,” though.

I have made many, many mistakes over the years and readily share them with other founders. That said, more often than not, I would refer to them as either “expensive” or “necessary”, and in almost all cases, “valuable.” (The earlier/sooner you make them, the better.)

For “funny”, I would need to go back to the startup I mentioned earlier, Intelligraph. In hindsight, this mistake is kind of funny but at the time it was definitely expensive! When John and I started Intelligraph, we had two other co-founders, and I had admittedly been drinking what I call “startup kool-aid.” I knew I had something more to contribute, knew I wanted to be starting something — but had no idea what it takes to launch a product or bring something new into the world.

The first thing we did was call a lawyer to draft incorporation documents, split up shares, and develop IP agreements for IP we hadn’t even created yet! Next, we went to work on our brand, logo, business cards, etc. Oh my gosh — we were talking about our values and company intranet site, and we didn’t even have a product. I remember entire evenings discussing the gradient and shades of green for our super-snazzy Intelligraph logo. Goodness gracious, we were so far off track, and what is even funnier — we named our first app/product “Track10.”

My advice to founders — if you haven’t studied “Lean Startup” methodology or read/watched anything from Eric Ries, Ash Maurya, or Steve Blank, please do so. If you’re thinking more about your logo than your business model, you are definitely on the wrong path.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

+100 on the first sentence. We wouldn’t be where we are without the help of so many people. I couldn’t possibly name just one, and am terrified of leaving anyone out. For Mentorship, I have to shout out Camille Farhat (who saw more in me than I saw in myself in my early GE years), Scott McKay, and Mike McGarry who both groomed me as an IT leader and gave me space to become the person I am today — but oh my goodness, there are so many other amazing people — from so many different walks of life who have contributed to our success.

For getting MAXX Potential off the ground — I would most definitely credit Graham Henshaw, Jim Ukrop, and everyone at NRV for betting on the rider, not the horse, when I first showed up with GlassFit. Tom Dorsey is also an amazing human and an inspiration for both moral support and business guidance. As founders themselves, both Jim and Tom “got me” from the start and have provided not just financial support but wisdom — in so many different ways over the years. Our early investors, our early customers, our early employees — these are all folks who believed in what we were trying to do long before it was proven or perfect.

I’m sorry if that sounds more like an acceptance speech than a story, but I want other founders to hear that it really does take a village. As John would say, “It’s a team effort,” and he’s been the one in the trenches with me each and every day since the very beginning. We still have so much to contribute, and I can’t wait to see what our next-generation leadership team does with this company.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Ok, I apologize in advance because my answer to this may be unpopular. It is my opinion that what is holding us back as women founders, entrepreneurs, engineers, technologists, heck — whatever you want to be — is ourselves.

I stand on the shoulders of giants, and those giants include women executives, women founders, and women inventors/innovators. The glass ceiling was shattered long ago, and I’m a firm believer that whether or not you think you can or you can’t, you’re right. My advice to aspiring women entrepreneurs is to focus on your business model, not your gender. Right now? The cards are stacked in your favor, and anyone who tells you otherwise is either misinformed or being untruthful.

Don’t look for investment because you’re a woman. Don’t look for business because you’re a woman. Focus on being the best at whatever it is you choose to do. Once you’ve made it, pay it forward. I have concluded that the most constructive thing I can do for other women is to be good at what I do. To be part of the solution, not the problem.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I appreciate the intention here, but being a founder requires being willing to bear a lot of risk, regardless of your gender. I hope that collectively we will continue to focus on experiential learning, celebrating and sharing mistakes and lessons learned with one another, so that anyone who wants to be a founder, regardless of their gender, color, age, sexual orientation, or any other category we can think of, has the opportunity to do so.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

The upside of being a founder is clearly getting to be your own boss, control your destiny, etc. Being a founder is an amazing experience and a potential path to economic empowerment.

That said, there are serious tradeoffs to be considered prior to starting a business. I remember in the early years of MAXX Potential, jokingly telling the family and friends I was beginning to neglect — “Yeah, things are going great, but my boss — what a [email protected]#! she is!” Needless to say, I am now trying to reconnect with many people who were so very important to me prior to going for “founder” status.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Oh my — the glory. I remember commiserating with another founder and friend, Hamilton Perkins, in the ODU Innovation Center several years ago. (Amazing sustainable products, check him out! https://hamiltonperkins.com.) We were still working well into the evening, thinking about payroll, marketing, distribution strategies, etc. Were there any “Lights-Cameras-Glory”? Nah. Grind is grind.

It isn’t all stages, press, and pitch competitions. There is a lot of hard work involved that can’t be avoided.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Definitely not. You need to know what you are getting into. I wasn’t even cut out to be a founder at certain points of my life/career.

Technically I was a “founder” in my early 20s, starting a daycare business then web design business, but I didn’t have much to lose. I wasn’t a “founder” again until my early 40s, when my kids were mostly grown. While raising my family, I needed the security and benefits that a “regular job” provided. I also would not be able to do what I am doing now without all the mentorship and experience I received from those corporate years.

There is absolutely nothing wrong — I repeat — absolutely nothing wrong with working a “regular job.” You need to listen to your inner voice and do what is best for you and your family. I cannot underscore the importance of assessing the risk and making decisions based on what is right for you, not based on comparing yourself to others. If this lifestyle is right for you, you’ll know.

OK, super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need to Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

A good answer to “why.” WHY do you want to be a founder? When I compare the difference between my mindset when starting Intelligraph (which folded) and MAXX Potential (thriving), the difference in my “why” is indicative of the result of the company. When starting Intelligraph, I wanted to be a founder. When starting MAXX Potential, I wanted to solve a big problem in a way I felt the world needed. Even better answers to: “Why me?” “Why now?” “Why this particular idea?” Again, with Intelligraph (Goal: build an app that will give people credit for their life experiences.) vs. MAXX Potential (Goal: give people real-world experience.) there are clear differences between these answers. Intelligraph was easy to shut down because there was no good answer to “Why me?” Engineers at Evernote or even Google were better equipped to build an app like that than we were. When it comes to identifying high-potential, emerging talent from many different walks of life as we do at MAXX Potential — I can confidently answer that question. (It takes a diamond in the rough to know one!) A solid support system. You need people that will tell you the truth, even when you don’t want to hear it. I surround myself with folks that don’t believe my hype, will remind me to check my ego at the door, and help me stay focused on our people and our purpose. Resilience. Ideas are easy; execution is hard. There will be obstacles. There will be late nights. The money won’t always be there. When things don’t go right, I still have to get out of bed the next morning and look at myself in the mirror. Sweating payroll? Not fun. There are people whose livelihoods will depend on your execution, and this level of risk/stress can’t be understated. You need to be prepared to pick yourself up quickly when you fall — and keep moving forward. A viable business model Stay focused on your customers. If you don’t have a product or service that people are willing to pay you for, you don’t have a business. The most valuable validation you receive will come from your customers. An obsessive focus on their challenges is the only way you will achieve product/market fit. It took me a long time to understand this. And it wasn’t until I shifted focus from our idea and business model to our customers’ needs that we turned the corner from startup to a profitable/viable business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I cringe a bit at “success” as I’m not sure I’m there, and we’re certainly not done yet. When I see our alumni flourish, I’d like to think we were at least a small step along their journey. I also can’t/won’t take anything away from their individual efforts and achievements. It’s all about meeting people where they are — and helping each other keep moving forward.

At the end of the day, I’m just paying forward what I’ve been given and hope that might inspire others to do the same.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I feel like what we are creating at MAXX Potential is our attempt to do just that. We firmly believe that actions speak louder than words, experience is the best teacher, and that we all learn best by doing. So often, it is only our fear of failure that gets in the way.

At MAXX, we have created a safe place for aspiring technologists to gain the experience they need, and we are sticking to what we know best — enterprise technology. We modeled our business after many other professional trades, and other like-minded folks implementing similar approaches in other professions. I would love to see this trend continue and grow, with everyone doubling down on their strengths until together we achieve our collective human potential.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S., with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

For this one, I would have to go with Lori Beer (@loriabeer). She is an accomplished leader at the highest level of our field, represents our customer base, and puts out inspirational messages that resonate with me. There are so many things I’d like to ask her about.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.