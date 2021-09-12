Kimberly Lackey of Empath Coaching: “Be prepared and organized”

Be prepared and organized. Depending on your diagnosis, there may be different approaches — do your research. Get yourself the best team possible. Don’t go with one recommendation. Go with doctor that has most experience in the type of cancer that you have and a good track record.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Lackey.

Kimberly Lackey is the Founder of Empath Coaching and an Integrative Health Coach. Empath Coaching is Kimberly’s approach to guiding others to stay on or get back to their right path, while building a life they love both mentally and physically. She works with companies and corporate leaders to help employees thrive through coaching, nutritional counseling, motivational speaking and more. Her clients become empowered and educated, which leads to business growth and a company culture that retains high-performing teams. Kimberly is also a nationally published author and speaker in the health and wellness community. Through self-discovery, she hopes to cause a ripple effect in healthcare that spreads positivity and uplifts people to be their best selves.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/891d619059455b5e7b857d6c2463494e

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t.”

-Rikki Rogers

I strongly believe that overcoming adversity is a great way to develop the spirit of resiliency. If we are never challenged in life and live in a space of constant comfort, then you are not truly shining your brightest light. Sometimes life forces us into situations through illness or various unplanned events that can test you to your core. If you can see these situations as lessons and develop personal internal tools to deal with these challenges, you will become stronger and better for it in the end. Life is full of ups and downs, that is part of living. I personally believe that developing positive approaches to deal with these circumstances is a great way to begin being the master of your own destiny.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

My life with cancer began when I was 25 years old, five days before my wedding. On August 2, 2004, I was at a family birthday party when I felt a lump protruding out of my neck. After the party, I rushed over to see my stepdad who is a doctor. Although he knew that the position of the lump at my age was not a good sign, he calmed me down and gave me antibiotics. After months of planning for the wedding, he knew how important it was for me to walk down the aisle.

On my wedding day, my arm was numb and I was unable to hold my flowers as I waited to walk down the aisle at church. Through it all, I kept thinking that I needed something to help my pain.

After our honeymoon, I went to see an internal medicine doctor who sent me straight to the hospital. After reviewing my scans, a radiologist immediately sent me to a surgeon who told me it was lymphoma. They would conduct a biopsy to learn more, but I would need chemotherapy or radiation, or a mix of both.

I was shocked. I wondered how I would face my husband of three weeks and tell him the news. Over the next few days, I told my other family members and friends, promising everyone that I would be fine — desperate to believe that it was true. After my biopsy and the days of waiting that followed, I was diagnosed with advanced stage Hodgkin lymphoma.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

After I got diagnosed, I learned what the treatment would be — they would put a port in to allow the chemotherapy to go into my jugular vein, which causes less side effects. I have a severe needle phobia and it was even more terrifying to think of this device going into my chest instead of my arm. I also couldn’t imagine doing this for eight hours at a time.

I told my doctors — I don’t know that I’m capable of doing this. My doctor said yes you are and you are going to be fine. He made it as easy as possible and never treated me as if my phobia was unfounded. It was a legitimate fear and he honored that it was scary for me. Throughout countless shots, blood being drawn and chemo, my entire medical team was amazing.

I also did not know this type of fear could exist. I didn’t understand what it truly meant to be scared. For the first time in my life, I could feel the superlative of every negative emotion, sadness, anxiety, worry, loneliness, and even rejection. These heavy feelings came on strong and they were constant, and I didn’t really know how to sort through them. But I felt like I had to put on a brave face because I knew my family was also very scared for me.

I didn’t consider that I could die. What scared me the most was the amount of physical pain in the first round of chemo. I didn’t know how I was going to do it 11 more times. It felt like a living hell. Thankfully, my doctors were able to help me through it and the other rounds weren’t as bad, but my fear remained. My awareness that I could have died didn’t come until after I finished chemo.

How did you react in the short term?

I tried to arm myself with knowledge and read information on the internet. When I read through survival statistics, that’s when the diagnosis was more real and palpable.

Before I met with my oncologist, I researched and wrote down questions to ask. This was my way of feeling in control of the situation, even though I wasn’t. But I wanted to be an advocate for myself and own my diagnosis. After I asked the first question, my doctor began addressing everything else I had written down so this gave me comfort and trust in him.

I also immediately connected with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and even before I knew what my treatment was going to look like, I had organized a team for their Light the Night fundraiser. This allowed me to be proactive and focused on something else other than my diagnosis. I wanted to give back and ended up proudly being fundraiser of the year.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

During treatment, I was able to shift my focus to one day at a time. I made it my job to know when I was getting shots, when they were boosting blood cells, etc. Of course my doctor and nurses were on top of everything, but it helped me to not feel like I was flying blind and knew what was happening to my body.

I sought out a nutritionist and had a plan for that, but ultimately couldn’t follow it during chemo. I couldn’t swallow well and therefore, couldn’t eat much and was solely in survival mode. Typically, I would have tried other modalities such as acupuncture and massage, but couldn’t do those either.

As soon as I was finished with chemo, I had to work on healing myself mentally. I didn’t think I was going to die, but it did cross my mind after, and I realized how close I had come to dying several times. I saw how many people that I had been treated alongside that had died or likely would. I had to pick myself up from that and overcome my “survivor’s guilt” and learn to live with the new label I had — “cancer survivor.” This label means that until you are out of remission, you could experience this diagnosis again.

I made my mental health a priority and focused on meditation, gratitude, yoga, lymphatic drains and other methods to detox my body. I also watched the documentary “The Secret” and it began my fascination with the Law of Attraction. Everything around us is energy, and I looked at how I could present myself in the best way to the world and align myself internally with what I wanted to attract externally. I trusted in this process which helped me to cope.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Two people come to mind. First, it would be hard for me to not highlight my mother’s role in my treatment from start to finish. She embodies the term “mama bear” and as soon as she processed her initial grief of my diagnosis, she worked overtime to stand by my side every step of the way. That included sitting with me for every chemo treatment, for 8 hours. She even learned to sew and that is a miracle in and of itself! I wouldn’t say she is the most patient person, but she did what she needed to do to ensure that I had her with me and that I wasn’t alone. She quit her job and actively began to advocate for me during hospital stays. She helped with all household upkeep, took me to appointments, took care of insurance questions, and much more. Having this type of support is invaluable and I am forever grateful.

The other person is my grandmother, Omi, who helped me cope and heal after treatment. When I was diagnosed, it came as a shock because I considered myself a healthy person. After chemo, I would think — this isn’t going to happen to me again and would envision if I got cancer, how I would overcome it once again. My grandmother was the only person I told.

Omi took me to see “What the Bleep Do We Know!?” a film that examines a spiritual connection between quantum physics and consciousness — how we attract what we want. This was her way — without telling me what to do, she was showing me a better way of thinking. What I had been doing was attracting cancer back into my life, but I didn’t realize it at the time. For the rest of her life, my grandmother would say, “Aren’t you so grateful for that, isn’t it good to be done with that.”

After watching the documentary, I began putting little signs and stickers in my bathroom, kitchen, car, and would start repeating and visualizing myself being healthy.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

I believe lymphoma was highlighting where my body was out of balance and what areas of my life needed work. In Chinese medicine, blood is viewed as masculine. I have learned that all disease is a disease in the body, an imbalance of sorts.

Growing up, I had a bad relationship with my father. He wasn’t around and I experienced constant rejection from him. Later, I would learn to term his behavior as abandonment, as well as emotional and psychological abuse. After having cancer, I also realized that I had empathic qualities and didn’t deal with my past traumas like I needed to. I think this perpetuated the illness in my body and festered to become a lymphoma or a blood cancer.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that you are not given anything you can’t handle. You are a lot stronger and resilient than you think. It’s better to know that now than have to prove it to yourself while going through something like cancer!

Having cancer allowed me to be even more open-minded and compassionate. To be human can be a tough assignment and everyone at some point will face adversity. When people are at a low point, show compassion. When they are doing well, celebrate that. And don’t compare yourself — everyone has a different life and journey. It looks different and should. Going through something hard allowed me to embrace that. The more life you live and embrace your own challenges, it makes it easier to be open and embrace others.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

Sharing my story and helping others. I learned a lot about navigating the health care system as well as western and alternative therapies. I want everyone to understand that we’re all unique in our needs, and we’re not just a number or statistic. I fundamentally believe that we can get ourselves to an optimal level of health and wholeness by listening to our needs and expressing them internally and externally.

It wasn’t intuitive to share what I learned because I didn’t understand that it was unique. I figured everyone thought the way I did or approached life in the same way. But at family and friends’ prompting, I launched Empath Coaching and have been able to give back through teaching, speaking, coaching and sharing of my life journey. The vulnerability of sharing my story has given me continuous gifts of connection and personal healing, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Because we’re human, people categorize and rate different cancers as being better or worse than others, which is true based on statistics. But when you think of a cancer that has a “good” treatment, and put someone in the survival category, you can’t forget that it’s a nasty, tough road no matter what. Chemo wreaks havoc on your body both physically and mentally. People react and deal with cancer differently. There is such a thing as a diagnosis that can be better than another in terms of survival rates and overall outlook, but it’s important to show compassion to all for whatever individual struggles their diagnosis and treatment might represent to them.

Another misconception is that there is a cure or you truly “beat” cancer. Many survivors have permanent side effects from various treatments; you don’t survive unscathed. Even if survivors don’t have cancer and look healthy, there can be other issues. I went through menopause at a young age, can’t have children and have neuropathies. I’m alive and grateful, but I do have permanent damage.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

My tips for dealing with cancer in the best way possible, include:

Be prepared and organized. Depending on your diagnosis, there may be different approaches — do your research. Get yourself the best team possible. Don’t go with one recommendation. Go with doctor that has most experience in the type of cancer that you have and a good track record. Surround yourself with positive influences. Cancer is scary and it’s normal to be fearful, but do whatever you can to have a winning attitude. Have flowers in your house; interact with good people; establish boundaries with people; take anxiety medication if you need it. Do what you can to manage fear and anxiety during that time. Incorporate fresh air and movement. This won’t look same for everyone, but it’s important to have some type of exercise. This could be going for a run or just light yoga and stretching. Get outside and be in sunlight. Pay attention to what you’re listening to. Even if you can’t do anything else, you can lay and listen to podcasts, music and audio books. This is a good distraction to prevent your mind from turning to negative thoughts. Make a list of things you enjoy and people you can turn to. Before you start treatment, put together a list of people that you can ask for help. It’s good to have this lined up prior to chemo because you don’t know what how you’re going to feel. Be prepared rather than getting stuck and not having resources. Connection is also important during this time and if you’re feeling overwhelmed, friends can pitch in. This also gives loved ones the gift of helping you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I would hope to inspire people to focus on their own personal happiness; grounding themselves and being clear with own intentions. Go after your goals and dreams with fierce determination. Live like you are grateful for all you have and with the personal knowledge that your dreams are yours alone — there really is only one of each of us. The world needs us to express our unique gifts.

A specific tactic would be to create a nonprofit teaching young people business and entrepreneurship, and how to give back to others and the environment. I would love to have a community garden project that taught kids how to grow local healthy food, cook and make healthy meals, then give the food to people who are sick. The operation would make money by selling vegetables or cooked meals to the public. This teaches kids the power of growing, how to be sustainable and how to be good to others.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Tom Brady. I love his philosophy on nutrition and healthy living. He approaches his career from an understanding that to truly succeed, you must address the mind, body and spirit, and that’s what got me healthy, too. I have personally used his TB12 rehab facility to heal my shoulder post-surgery and his philosophy is apparent throughout that operation as well. He is inspirational as he continues to be an athlete at the top of his game in a sport that is not known for longevity. I was also born and raised in Tampa and football has been a great distraction for me during my times of illness — Go Bucs!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

http://www.empathcoaching.com

https://www.instagram.com/empathcoaching

https://www.facebook.com/empathcoaching

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimberlylackeyempath

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!