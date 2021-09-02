Kimberly Hawkey: “Set smaller, more manageable goals”

Set smaller, more manageable goals. I’m an overachiever. If I can’t sit down to practice or complete something in one sitting, I just won’t do it. And guess what? It never gets done. I’m learning to chunk out tasks in smaller bits, so I’m making small amounts of progress daily — whether it’s practicing, or organizing, or planning the next show. I use a “Habit Tracker” app to keep all of the pieces in motion.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Hawkey.

Kimberly Hawkey’s artistry transcends time. With immortal songs — jazz, Broadway, folk — and a crystalline voice, the NY-based artist transports audiences into a world of beauty, offering an unforgettable shared experience. Whether solo, leading one of her vintage jazz bands or fronting an orchestra, Kimberly fully inhabits captivating melodies and cinematic lyrics — conjuring vistas of the heart for a modern age in need of vintage, time-tested soul sustenance.

Recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award, and a Gold Medalist at the American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah, Ga., Kimberly is also a two-time winner of the Cabaret Showdown in NYC. Both solo and with her band, the Swingaroos, she’s honed her skills in performance venues nationwide: the Birdland Jazz Club, the Iridium, Caramoor, Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, the Plaza Hotel, to name a few.

Kimberly has self-produced three genre-spanning CDs: Music of the Night and Hollywood Serenade with the Swingaroos, plus solo effort Elvanelle & the Escape Act. All infuse 20th-century classics and originals with sparkling, fresh energy, showcasing both her intimate, chanteuse-and-a-piano offerings and her versatility as a bandleader. “Jazz, Broadway, folk, Big Band-era,” she says. “They are all facets of me, equal parts of me.”

Kimberly’s musical storytelling continues with her latest release, which she sees as a fated culmination of her musical career thus far. We the Nighthawks (available as of May 21st, 2021) — a 13-track album that pulls art song, jazz, musical theatre, and American songbook, that will take listeners on a sonic journey that captures human stories of life, love and loss. The project was conceived and driven creatively by songwriters Justin K. Rivers and Lecco Morris. Together with Hawkey, this unique New York-based trio worked to conceptualize We the Nighthawks in March 2020 as the country was heading into lockdown. The recording was cut at world-renowned Dreamland Studios in Woodstock, NY with twenty musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the production side, We the Nighthawks benefits tremendously from the experience and wisdom of seven-time Grammy-winning producer, Joel Moss. From Ray Charles, Stephen Sondheim and Lin-Manuel Miranda, to Tony Bennett and Johnny Cash, Moss has been a trusted producer in the music world for 50 years.

The fan base grows as plaudits pile up: BroadwayWorld.com calls her “a delightfully fresh-voiced treat,” while Cabaret Scenes notes Kimberly’s “exceptional musicality”; New York Music Daily praises the Swingaroos as “an irrepressibly cheery update on the 30s and 40s sounds.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

It’s my pleasure to be here and to spread some joy and music however I can!

I grew up in Schenectady, NY, about three hours north of New York City. My earliest musical memories involved singing along with classic Disney movies and taking piano lessons from the age of 4. My mother would play cassette tapes of Broadway soundtracks during our drives, and of course, I’d memorized all the music. I knew all the lyrics to Man of La Mancha, the Sound of Music, and West Side Story before I even knew what the shows were about. I always love storytelling, dance, and singing. Everyone thought I’d be a veterinarian when I grew up — I adored all animals and often created my own animal characters and chose those identities over my own. I had a “dog phase” when all I did was bark at people and jump on the furniture for months. My earliest acting stint, I suppose.

I found self-expression through playing piano — mostly classical and show tunes. My older brother was a natural musician and I was lucky to grow up with the sounds of Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, and Charlie Parker floating around the house. This was when he was learning various instruments — he played saxophone, trumpet, guitar, and piano at different times. I was always intrigued by jazz, though it sounded foreign to me. I hadn’t yet discovered where it intersected with the voice. That happened in college, when I met pianist Assaf Gleizner — the pianist, co-arranger, and orchestrator of We the Nighthawks, and my longest musical collaborator. I was studying Psychology at Fordham Lincoln Center. Assaf was studying Jazz performance at SUNY Purchase.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

With Assaf as my accompanist, I applied to the American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah GA in 2013. My voice teacher at the time planted the seed. I had no real expectation of winning, as I considered myself a hobbyist and would be competing against Metropolitan Opera singers, professional recording artists, and conservatory-educated singers. I was working full-time in Arts Administration. It was a great job and I saw a path for myself there. But there’s another vision of myself that is perpetually onstage sharing a story or a song. I poured every ounce of creative force into preparing for that competition. I planned my sets with meticulous research and made an effort to explore and utilize every quality of my voice to reflect versatility. I dove into styles that were relatively new to me — folk, art song, country — in addition to crafting exciting arrangements of jazz, cabaret, and theatre songs. I felt like the underdog, but somehow I left Savannah with the Gold Medal and the Johnny Mercer Award. That was enough to tell me that I could do this.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I actually have to say that the conception of this new album is the most interesting story since my career started. The composer, Lecco, and I were neighbors in Schenectady. We lived about two blocks away in a historic neighborhood called the Stockade. We knew each other mostly in passing since we attended different schools. Altogether, we’ve logged about twenty years of missed connections. A brief search through my Gmail turns up plenty of messages where we were inviting each other to our shows or letting the other know when we would be in town to hang out. It just never lined up. We saw each other maybe twice during that twenty-year period…

Until I went to visit some friends in New Orleans at the end of 2019. Lecco was living there working as a typewriter poet. We hung out briefly and then parted ways. About six months later, I got the call that he was setting some of his colleague’s lyrics to music and thought of me to sing them. Our lyricist is another Schenectady native — Justin K. Rivers. The three of us happen to be intimately connected through a single location — Proctor’s Theatre in our hometown — a 2,600-seat vaudeville playhouse built on 1926. Justin writes grants for them. Lecco’s father runs the whole operation. And I grew up performing on the stage and receiving my earliest musical experiences with touring shows, concerts, ballets, and symphonies. It was both my sanctuary and my childhood music education. Enter: Assaf and our producer, Joel Moss. Now we have what feels like the music version of Captain Planet — all soulfully aligned with a single mission — to create beautiful and moving music. Each one of us is rooted so firmly in our strengths — I’ve never experienced collaboration like it. It’s been a dream project with a lot of Karmic vibes to it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh wow. There are just so many cringe moments when you’re getting started. I feel like the successful artists are the ones who have continued on after enduring on-stage embarrassment over and over again. I flub lyrics and say ridiculous things all the time. It’s a big part of what made me a better performer and improviser. When I started to sing more jazz, I had to let that stream of consciousness take over. The more mistakes you make, the easier it becomes to cover them up or make something beautiful from them. Errors eventually become assets. I know how to handle them now and make it a light moment for the audience. That being said — I must still block them out, ’cause I can’t remember specifics! Oops.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Hello, We the Nighthawks!!! I’m a broken record lately. But this record is NOT a broken record! It’s a complete journey through time and sonic space. I am one of twenty musicians who came together during quarantine to record these original songs. Each track has its own character and vibe — from film noir to Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It feels very cinematic. We’ve also created something that tells a story as you listen from start to finish. It’s certainly a loose story, and it’s up to the listener to fill in the blanks. It is truly an album for listeners. And our hope is that you will grow with the tracks and continue to get something new out of it with every visit.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I have one very big reason. Our popular culture IS a manifestation of Black entertainment. I sing Black American music. Jazz, R&B, Rock & Roll. This is not new to us. But we can’t forget how whitewashed it became over the past century. Sounds and styles were taken from uncredited “Race Records” and marketed as a “palatable” alternative for white listeners. Diversity in film, television, and music is one way to reflect the reality of American popular culture and it’s roots.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You don’t have to do everything yourself.

When I first left my job to become a full-time musician and educator, I imagined I would be handling all aspects of my career at once. I had skills in booking, teaching, marketing, and outreach, so why wouldn’t I handle all of that myself? I’m only just getting better at staying in my own lane. When I focus on my “Zone of Genius”, and outsource the other elements, I just see more aligned progress. That being said, it’s still good to be informed about the other pieces! I don’t regret all of the research and attempts I made in the early phases.

2. Set smaller, more manageable goals

I’m an overachiever. If I can’t sit down to practice or complete something in one sitting, I just won’t do it. And guess what? It never gets done. I’m learning to chunk out tasks in smaller bits, so I’m making small amounts of progress daily — whether it’s practicing, or organizing, or planning the next show. I use a “Habit Tracker” app to keep all of the pieces in motion.

3. You don’t need what everyone else has

Don’t stall on creating your masterpiece because you don’t have updated photos, or high-def video, or a social media manager. I’ve gotten so much inspiration from seeing artists find success in their own ways. The pieces will come together as you plug away using the resources you already have. Honestly. The quality will grow exponentially by using what you have rather than waiting until you have the best of everything and risking losing momentum.

4. Embrace your earliest musical voice

I used to run and hide from my “musical theatre” soprano sound. It was very uncool to me. I wanted to be a jazz singer with an oaky, rich alto. I had a phase where I worked my voice into lower registers and didn’t let any “ring” or brightness into my sound. That technically eventually fatigued my voice and I felt like I was losing some of the ease and flexibility I’d always had. I’ve finally embraced the brightness along with the dark. Using the full scope of my range and tone has been an asset. And you can’t deny that you’re probably the most natural in your first musical tendencies. Balance is key! I could not have sung half of the songs on my new record if I did not embrace my high register. There is so much interplay between sounds and styles.

5. Music Theory!

I had great piano teachers growing up. However, since I was a strong sightreader, my teachers assumed I understood basic music theory. I did not. I didn’t “get” scales or keys or harmony. Honestly, I didn’t really know how to play chords in a pop song until my 20s. But I could sightread Chopin! I’m now a piano and voice mentor with a full virtual studio. My lack of early understanding led to a deep passion for music education. My students learn to sightread, to play by ear, and to read chord charts. I’ve become so dedicated to practical methods — using songs my students actually want to play — to translate the mystery of music theory. If you’ve been delaying — find a teacher or a book and just dive in! It might seem daunting, but it is absolutely knowable and empowering! Same for intro piano skills. I highly recommend basic skills in both for all musicians.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’m all about self-care. Fifteen years of teaching taught me the importance of that one! I cannot give — whether on stage, in a studio, or with a student — without feeling like I’m glowing first. Music is energy work. You always hear — “you can’t pour from an empty cup”. There are so many ways to express it. The audience feels your energy. They sense if you’re exhausted or burned out. They also sense when you’re radiating love. Don’t wait until it’s too late to identify the practices that make you feel whole and joyful. For me, those practices are yoga, meditation, getting outdoors, gardening, naps, and sometimes letting myself be lazy and not do anything for a few hours. I always come back refreshed and with a better understanding of my purpose.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would raise the bar for arts education and access to performing and visual arts in schools. It was so discouraging to see art and music classes eliminated when schools scrambled to adapt to virtual teaching in 2020. I get that it’s hard to teach virtual band or virtual choir, and schools need to focus on state-required subjects. But there’s no adapting without creativity — Arts teachers are often the first to come up with creative solutions to education. And the more we value arts-in-education, the more we’ll see quality artists entering the education field as a career. I also think it’s a great step in prioritizing mental and emotional wellbeing in today’s youth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have so much gratitude for my former voice teacher, Chris Cain. Chris was such a blessing in my life. He was the one that encouraged me to apply for the American Traditions Competition, which I ultimately won — thanks, in part, to his coaching. We worked on everything from operatic arias to dirty blues. He was so intuitive and gave me a great foundation that I now use with my own students. Chris passed in 2014, just after he helped me prep an audition for one of my favorite roles — Dot in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. I dedicated my performances to him along with my first solo record.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I can’t locate the actual quote, so I’m going to share the general idea. It’s a sentiment in Jungian psychology that everything we are battling externally is a reflection of what we don’t wish to face in ourselves. War, racism, violence — it all stems from fear and misaligned egoistic tendencies. On a smaller scale, it’s made me think about my personal struggles and how I can create change from within to address the conflicts I deal with in my outer life. I’m a bit of a seeker, and self-awareness and truth are very important to me — especially as my art reaches a wider audience.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Can we make it brunch? That’s my favorite meal. Well, the first person who comes to mind is no longer with us, so it would be a hypothetical meeting. Or maybe a spiritual one! I am very inspired by Lauren Bacall’s career and story. I feel deeply connected with her vibe. I discovered her right as I was transitioning to an artist’s lifestyle — it was shortly after she passed in 2014. I felt an enormous awakening at that very time, which fueled my pursuit in music. I couldn’t help but wonder if famous people can give encouragement from the other side. A current artist that comes to mind is Bernadette Peters. I saw her live several times and watched her performance in the original Sunday in the Park with George (the film version), which was part of my artistic awakening. I was so moved the first time I saw it. There was a shift in me. I saw myself in the character. I felt wrapped into her performance. About 3 months later, I was cast in a regional production of the same show. She is a very magical artist — she inhabits the audience. I would definitely take her to brunch, but I’d be very nervous! I have heard that she is absolutely lovely — I’m just a bit of an introvert and shy with people I look up to!

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m so delighted to have shared my thoughts with you! I’m on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube (@kimberlyhawkey), and you can also join my mailing list and see upcoming tour dates on my website — www.kimberlyhawkey.com

Thank you so much for having me!