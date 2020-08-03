Kimberly Faith: “Do not pack what you cannot schlepp!”

I genuinely believe hope for humanity is hidden within the hearts of women. I discuss this theme in my podcast series called The Sisterhood Report which can be found on all podcast channels. Once women truly embrace the power locked inside, they become fierce warriors for the collective good. It is quite amazing to watch. I am convinced the collaborative and heart-centered approach to leadership which is often found in women can transform the world we see today.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Faith.

Kim is best known as a systems thinking expert, author and futurist. She has had the privilege to train or coach over 30,000 leaders spanning 33 countries and 24 industries. Kim recently published her award-winning book for women titled Your Lion Inside: Discover the Power Within and Live Your Fullest Life. She is also the curator of a podcast titled The Sisterhood Report which connects the dots to larger story of women’s empowerment.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was introduced to the discipline of systems thinking in my early 20s when I worked with Dr. Peter Senge, a well-known thought leader in the 90s and the author of “The Fifth Discipline.” That understanding has given me the ability to connect the dots to the larger story which I have been doing for over 20 years. Through my speaking engagements and coaching thousands around the world, I’ve noticed common threads. Most people don’t notice important trends until it is too late!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I have come to learn that I am a “systems renegade.” I have been able to see systems “come to life” over the years — systems like healthcare, academia, technology, etc. I have become acutely aware of the disrespect that is baked into the system. We have been lulled into accepting various narratives — such as the narrative about women. And I’ve learned that many are now in a fishbowl with the “narrative.” They can’t see it because the ones beside them are also in the fishbowl. I have been plucking leaders out of the fishbowl for many years so they can see clearly and create a new reality for themselves and others.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My first boss out of college had a vision for the future of the community and I was inspired by his desire for everyone to be successful. He was driven by a passion that no child, no man, and no women be left behind and that everyone had a right to reach their full potential. His passion showed me the importance of leaders having vision.

My lifelong mentor — and soon to be co-author, Linda Dolny — was as passionate about systems thinking as I was. She was recruited by my boss above to be part of the community transformation project called Life-Long Learning. She further ignited my passion to fight for the collective good of all. Linda has been my dear friend and mentor for over 20 years. Our book about the miracle of change will be released by the end of 2020. Powerful stuff!

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1. A nugget of wisdom from my mentor Linda Dolny was this: “Facts don’t change feelings, but our feelings shape the way we interpret every fact presented to us.” Great advice, as I learned to respect that feelings are like a dashboard giving us valuable data to what is going on inside of us. When we learn to “read” that dashboard we do better with life.

2. Do not pack what you cannot schlepp! Another mentor of mine who has since passed used to tell me this every time we traveled across the country. I learned to become quite an independent traveler! LOL

3. Be the change you seek. I learned early in my training with systems thinking that we all had the power to change our lives once we understood the dynamics from a larger perspective. We do not have to buy into being powerless, a sentiment the world has made very appealing these days. This was a very powerful insight in my 20s that I have carried with me my entire life.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I genuinely believe hope for humanity is hidden within the hearts of women. I discuss this theme in my podcast series called The Sisterhood Report which can be found on all podcast channels. Once women truly embrace the power locked inside, they become fierce warriors for the collective good. It is quite amazing to watch. I am convinced the collaborative and heart-centered approach to leadership which is often found in women can transform the world we see today.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I ran across a very interesting book that I did not fully understand when it first came across my path three years ago. It has since been a source of inspiration and strength for me. Be sure to check out The Sophia Code by Kaia Ra — she has an inspiring story about surviving traumatic abuse during her childhood and now her work is a beacon of light in a world in much need of rewiring. Don’t worry if you don’t understand it all. The energy of it is beautiful and healing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a movement based on #freethinking where we each learn to question what we are told in every field. Where we do our own research to come up with conclusions and question the status quo. Where we embrace people who ask tough questions, and don’t ostracize them for questioning what others believe is “normal.” I have had firsthand experience in many industries where what is considered “normal” is anchored in a deep vein of disrespect that I believe is time to turn around.

We don’t realize that our potential is often held hostage because women have been taught — collectively and individually — to play small. We have been taught to doubt our own intuitive intelligence because it can’t be officially measured or tracked, per se. That intuition is a deep reservoir of knowledge and wisdom that can inspire us to right the wrongs that have taken root in this world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The acronym for H.O.P.E. has become my purpose in life. To me hope stands for Harnessing Our Power Everyday. I have learned not to look outside of myself for the answers. I claim sovereignty over myself and my light shines brighter as a result. I was inspired to write my book for women because I found others needed the same inspiration. In your reflection IS the answer you seek. Repeat often 😊

How can our readers follow you on social media?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!