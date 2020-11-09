Kimberly Dawn: “Always trust your gut when dealing with people”

Keep your friends and family close to you, the ones who have been there from the beginning. As far as burnout, take time away, have me time. Have conversations outside of your industry with family and friends and surround yourself around positive like-minded people to keep you inspired. though as an artist, you don’t have a ‘weekends’ per se, but make one, you will come back reset, invigorated, and inspired

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a young girl I always loved music. I grew up watching movies with tons of singing like every Elvis movie there was. I loved singing which led to singing in church. Fast forward I moved to Los Angeles at 18 from Canada to pursue acting & singing. I ended up getting married at 22. Had all my babies by 30. I woke up at 30 and I felt like something was missing. I wanted to do something that brought me passion. Music is what has always done that for me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’d have to say that there have been a of interesting stories But the one that comes to mind right now is as a preteen are used to listen to Wilson Phillips. I love their music I thought it was uplifting and I used to seeing their stuff in my bedroom all day long. Fast forward 20 years later I get asked to open up for Wilson Phillips. It was very surreal but it shows me that power of putting out what you want into the world and trusting God. It was very surreal but it shows me that power of putting out what you want into the world and trusting God. He knows what he’s doing & everything is within His time not mine. I’m just a Farmer’s daughter from a small town and all of a sudden I’m opening up for Wilson Phillips. It was very cool. I’m just a Farmer’s daughter from a small town and all of a sudden I’m opening up for Wilson Phillips. It was very cool

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m sure I have many of these funny mistakes or moments that I’ve had. The one that comes to mind is I’ve always had a fear of forgetting my words when I’m singing. I was always stressing about that any time I would do a show especially early on in my career. I remember performing at the house of blues in Hollywood and I was singing A cover song. The music was playing and I was really like feeling the music and then all of a sudden I can’t even remember the first line to the song. My husband was saying in the corner and I looked at him with this look of panic. I turned around and looked at my back up singer and just kind a gave her a look like I don’t even remember the words. My back up singer started singing and then the word started flowing. What I learned in that moment was it was fine. You have to just keep going and don’t panic. Most people didn’t even realize that I forgot the first little bit of the song. Plus I know that it is happened to every artist I’m not the only one and we all are OK. Plus I know that it is happened to every artist I’m not the only one and we all are OK

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t quit. Don’t expect anything from anyone else. Be involved. and your own champion. Always trust your gut when dealing with people. Your gut is god. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams. Don’t take negative criticism personally. Everyone has an opinion, and that’s ok. Stay positive and in your lane.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep your friends and family close to you, the ones who have been there from the beginning.

As far as burnout, take time away, have me time. Have conversations outside of your industry with family and friends and surround yourself around positive like-minded people to keep you inspired. though as an artist, you don’t have a ‘weekends’ per se, but make one, you will come back reset, invigorated, and inspired.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I love to help people. I am a philanthropist, and see people in need and want to help in any way.

My dream/movement would be to really help people — start a non-profit to shed light on issues many people can’t control control. Doing charity concerts and educating the world on what can be done and give them tools to help would be a dream come true and something I am working towards.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

This is a great question cause there are so many people that I think are so inspiring. If I had to pick one person to have a private breakfast or lunch with it would be :

Gabby Berstein : https://gabbybernstein.com/

She’s so inspiring.

