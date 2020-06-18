Kimberly Afonso: “Here Is How to Use LinkedIn To Dramatically Improve Your Business”

Take your conversations offline — send a link to a consultation call sooner than later. Get connections that are meaningful to speak with you on the phone or in-person. This makes a huge difference in the sales process!

As part of my series of interviews about “How to Use LinkedIn To Dramatically Improve Your Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Afonso. Kimberly is known as a Linkedin Marketing Expert. Along with her team of 5, she works with select CEOs and Brands to create thought-leadership through personal branding and digital marketing. She is originally from the U.S. and has lived in 5 countries, making it easy for her to understand the global consumer and global clients that she works with. She is passionate about yoga, traveling, and the future of how we will work. She runs her business completely remotely while living in Europe most of the time!

Thank you so much for doing this with us Kimberly! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ialways had an entrepreneurial spirit and also always loved marketing. I studied international business & marketing in college and then worked in various companies after graduation. Then I realized that the best route for me would be to start my own business as I always had a drive to do more. I also love to travel and work for international clients. Hence my remote digital marketing agency was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

The most interesting thing for me has been the impact that people can make when they start their personal brands. It has been incredible to see so many CEOs who have already been experts in their fields for decades, yet never considered stepping into the limelight and sharing their personal stories behind the company, even though they are always so interesting!

While working on their personal brands, it has indeed helped them gain more business, but in the meantime they are also able to realize that their audience loves to hear more of their personal stories and they grow personally by sharing a different side of them as well. I would have never expected when I started that the personal branding side can be so inspiring for leaders and their employees to see — in a way, the leader has to be a bit more vulnerable when creating it but they grow extensively in the process!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There have been many. The biggest one has been related to translation errors in Spanish and Italian when translating from English. There have been many of them and I think the audience always finds them funny :). The lesson is to get a native speaker to check before I present anything!

Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?

100% it’s Linkedin. I have increased my revenue and my clients have as well. Linkedin has a huge amount of organic reach right now for clients that are willing to use video. You can easily find your niche and get leads to come to you. It’s super powerful and it will not stay that way forever so I encourage all of my clients to take advantage and create some high-quality videos!

Let’s talk about LinkedIn specifically, now. Can you share 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

Create videos to optimize reach within your niche — start by using an app on your phone if you are not ready to invest in high-quality video and speak about something that your target audience would like to hear from you. Start conversations — there are many valuable times to reach out to your connections. Did they just start a new job? Got a notification that one of their posts is trending? Really resonated with something they just posted? Send them a message about it! Use hashtags to optimize your reach — I recommend using 5 on each post to be able to get your content in front of the right people. Most people aren’t using hashtags and this limits your target audience from seeing your posts. Encourage your employees to share content, and make it easy for them through a dedicated Slack channel — your employees will benefit by building their personal brands AND your branded content will reach a much larger audience. More thought-leadership all around. A win-win for everyone! Take your conversations offline — send a link to a consultation call sooner than later. Get connections that are meaningful to speak with you on the phone or in-person. This makes a huge difference in the sales process!

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to encourage more business owners to allow their employees to work remotely. I have a completely remote team of 5 and wanted to build it that way from the beginning. A remote workforce is a more inclusive workforce, increases employee happiness and well-being, and helps reduce pollution from all of the commuting! It may take a bit getting used to but in my experience it makes employees results-driven and is all about setting the right agreements from the beginning.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Barbara Corcoran. I’ve always loved watching Shark Tank when I lived in the USA. It was probably a sign that I was going to become an entrepreneur one day myself. She is an incredible businesswoman, mentor, and more and I really love following her wisdom. One thing she said that sticks with me is that it is all about “getting in the room and then finding the answer”. I think this shows that you have to be comfortable with the unknown and if you are, you will figure out how to solve the problem at hand. I always think about this when I don’t know the answer for a client — it’s just about figuring it out! I would love to learn more from her personally if I ever had the chance.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!