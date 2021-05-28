Kimberly A. Lloyd of Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation: “Understand how finance is integral to all platforms of business”

Understand how finance is integral to all platforms of business. Non-profits always start out as a founding of an organization because someone sees an issue and is able to rally people around that issue. A person will need to know how finance (accounting) works to seek, maintain and report out the results of the grants and donations.. It’s crucial to understand what revenue, expenses and net revenue mean to your organization.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Lloyd.

Kimberly Lloyd is President/CEO of Philadelphia’s Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC). Since 2014 she has led the non-profit’s mission to create and stimulate economic development and improve the quality of life for residents of Northwest Philadelphia. Before joining OARC Kimberly had a successful career in banking, real estate development, property management and strategic planning.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

On June 30, 2014 and after spending 30 years of having a successful career in Banking/Lending — I joined OARC to become President/CEO. In addition to my years of Banking/Lending, I spent equal amounts of time doing Public Service for my community and in other communities throughout the world. But my backstory of how I became a Banker started in the 5th grade when my older sister Ramona started her work career at Philadelphia National Bank (PNB). I became intrigued because I wanted to know everything about what a Bank did and who were the people involved with it. After pestering my Father for many months, he took me to Philadelphia Savings Fund Society Bank (PSFS) and opened my first passbook savings account. The responsibility impressed upon me in managing my very first savings account was fun (I deposited every penny, nickel, dime or quarter monthly) and curious (each month I saw the money increasing). This led me to attending Edward Bok High School to major in Money/Banking and subsequently receiving my Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Business Administration/Management. I also ended up working at PSFS and learning about the impact of public service in the communities of our depositors. This early financial literacy helped steer me into a professional career that I love and the impact of using this knowledge to help individuals how money works within the world’s economy.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your non nonprofit?

After decades of being a vibrant residential community with a bustling commercial corridor with commerce and charm, certain areas within West Oak Lane were impacted by numerous economic downturns in this country and in the city. As a result, Ogontz Avenue began to decline in the early 1970’s. By 1981, Ogontz Plaza, the centerpiece of this once mighty block had become a vacant, graffiti-scarred eyesore. The neighbors in the community, with the help of State Representative Dwight Evans, banded together to devise a solution for their prevailing problem. That solution came to be known as the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) which was formed in 1983. I joined OARC as an employee in 2014 assuming the title of President/CEO and have led the organization to become a public/private organization whose mission is Business Development, Community Engagement, Economic Development and Housing Development.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

OARC has 4 pillars of service areas for community revitalization which are: Business Development; Community Engagement; Economic Development; and Housing Development. OARC has used each pillar to maintain and strengthen the community of West Oak Lane.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

Absolutely! OARC helped to found and maintain the West Oak Lane Business Association (WOLBA). There needed to be a civic group that could focus on making sure the commercial corridors were surviving and thriving in any economic up or downturn. Through OARC and WOLBA we have expanded the inclusion of new owners and businesses to the commercial corridors. Our mantra is “a thriving commercial corridor inflates a thriving residential community”. The meaning of this is when a community can rally around the commercial corridors by supporting the business and its owners, it keeps individuals wanting to stay in their homes and community. The support allows the business owners to continue to thrive. OARC used its Business Development pillar to help a business owner establish the first accredited barber school in Northwest Philadelphia. We educated the owner on the process of renting brick/mortar, fitting out space, financing repairs, and navigating the City of Philadelphia’s real estate taxes, business licenses and commercial insurance. As a result, we were able to set up an entrepreneur who is now invested in the community and the city of Philadelphia.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I believe elected officials are important to all communities, but you have to engage them consistently on items that may be a burden on the community. So my first priority is having a standing meeting with the elected officials or their representative to talk about the challenges in the community. My second involves large corporations. Most of the neighborhood communities get lost when big companies put out initiatives that can help community organizations, but the local organizations are never able to make the connection because most corporations really do not know how to isolate a contact within the community to become a partner. When I was Vice President/Production Officer at GMAC Commercial Mortgage, I served on the GMACCM Foundation Board. Due to a public service activity I was able to establish a contact with a non-profit and we secured a 10,000 dollars grant to help the local after school program buy materials and make repairs for their students. The third priority is engagement of the residential and commercial corridor business owners. The very people that you are engaging will be the very people who will see firsthand positive results and negative issues. It’s important to engage the residential community via the local elected official and business owners via the business association. These are items I know can address many issues that tend to get overlooked in the neighborhoods.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Mary Parker Follett said it best: “Give your difference, welcome my difference, unify all difference in the larger whole — such is the law of growth. The unifying of difference is the eternal process of life — the creative synthesis, the highest act of creation.” This quote indicates something I am very passionate about — the ideal of clearing the mind to listen to someone speaking their truth. A leader will note that the goal is make sure they are in-tune with their audience and the audience reaction, so that you always present when a reaction is warranted. When I became the President/CEO of OARC, the waters were thick with uncertainty. OARC was not only a staple in the community of West Oak Lane, but it had proven itself to be one of the better performing commercial development corporations in Philadelphia and outside of the state of Pennsylvania. However, when I arrived it had faced many challenges and as the new President/CEO some of those challenges were new to me. I recognized immediately that for the organizations to survive I needed to listen to the past to know how to chart our future. I needed to have courage to be the bearer of bad news. I had to research and set calculated risks that were not popular and I had to acknowledge a downturn, recovery and than re-image a new path. As a result, OARC has been able to survive during a pandemic and strategically set a plan that will drive the organization for another 20 years and beyond.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a non profit”. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Strategic Planning! A strategic plan will allow you to chart the path of your goals.

2. Understand how finance is integral to all platforms of business. Non-profits always start out as a founding of an organization because someone sees an issue and is able to rally people around that issue. A person will need to know how finance (accounting) works to seek, maintain and report out the results of the grants and donations.. It’s crucial to understand what revenue, expenses and net revenue mean to your organization.

3. Be a Change Agent, because your strategic plan will most certainly change as you chart the path to your non-profit.

4. Be 100% committed to your quest of creating a public service entity and stay laser focused on your mission!

5. Educate/innovate yourself to gain a wider audience on your quest to start a non-profit.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world who you would like to talk to, to share the idea behind your non profit? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Two words. Michael Jordan!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

“Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.” — Joel A. Barker” As a self motivator, I get up every morning ready to take on the day — this quote reminds me that I do not have to do it alone.

How can our readers follow you online?

Please feel free to follow me and OARC on LinkedIn!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your mission.