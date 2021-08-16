Kimberley Cohen of Maisons Pariente: “Hire the best talent to make your company evolve”

Hire the best talent to make your company evolve. They don’t have to be from within the family.

Leaving home at an early age to discover the world, Kimberley spent 8 years in the United States splitting her time between New York and Los Angeles. Studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, her first professional experience was in fashion. Inspired by the pioneering business spirit of the West Coast, she quickly embarked on the company’s great adventure, launching a seasonal furnished rental business in Los Angeles. In 2015, equipped with this international experience, she joined the growing family group and became Maisons Pariente’s Artistic Director. Her focus is on the identity of hotel projects, their positioning, promotion and their sourcing. Curious about the spirit of the times, nothing is more exciting to her than imagining the atmosphere of a place, from the tableware to the olfactory signature and the choice of bedroom amenities, a special touch for guests of the Maisons Pariente hotels.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I never thought that I would one day co-found a hotel collection with my family and become its Artistic Director. After I graduated, I moved to Los Angeles where I lived for over 8 years. I studied fashion manufacturing at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and had my first experience in Fashion working at Guess Jeans. Then I decided to create my own brand KIMEM with a Friend which didn’t go as expected. Even though I always wanted to evolve in the fashion world I didn’t see myself in that career path anymore and decided to find a new project, that is when I launched a seasonal furnished 5 units rental business in Los Angeles. With this experience under my belt, I decided to move back to Paris and join the family business. Following a couple of months working with my family, we decided to go on this new path and launch our own luxury hotel collection. Everything happens for a reason in life.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

Maisons Pariente is a family-owned French luxury hotel collection composed of 3 hotels: Hotel Crillon Le Brave in Provence, Lou Pinet in Saint Tropez and Le Coucou in Méribel. We have another project underway opening in the Le Marais area in Paris at the end of 2021.

Maisons Pariente was born from the desire to explore a bold new design of the hotel experience by bringing a dazzling little twist, to offer a different kind of hospitality, as if you were home, to always create a different story in legendary places. Each hotel is designed as private houses, where each address has its own unique identity. Not a copy and paste of a successful concept, which is known and used everywhere, but an entirely personalized approach for each address featuring a custom visual and olfactory identity.

I am the Artistic Director of Maisons Pariente and focus on the identity of hotel projects, their positioning and promotion.

My work consists of creating the customer experience inside and outside of the hotel by imagining the atmosphere of a place. I work on all the little details that makes a hotel special, from the olfactory signature, the tableware, the playlists, the amenities inside the rooms, the towels and sheets, the graphic and website site design as well as the social media and press.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

At the time we were looking for a restorer for Lou Pinet and Le Coucou and an old friend from high school reached out, he had just left his job in Dubai and was working for Riccardo Giraudi in Monaco. He is the one who introduced us to Riccardo whom Beefbar concept he knew and already adored. It matched instantly with Ricardo and decided to work together. Once again everything happens for a reason!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe that what makes Maisons Pariente stands out is the fact that we create beautiful, private getaways for city dwellers with active, hyper-connected, and nomadic lifestyles to be able to relax and find themselves by guaranteeing privacy while offering attentive but discreet service. Maisons Pariente allows guests to recharge their batteries in a unique environment, which makes you feel right at home — “At home away from home”.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes absolutely, we are working on our new 5-star hotel. Le Grand Mazarin is due to open in the center of Paris, in le Marais district in the first quarter of 2022. With its dream location on the corner of Rue des Archives and Rue de la Verrerie, near Hotel de Ville, the collection’s first city center hotel will embody Le Marais’ signature bold and cosmopolitan eclecticism. Le Grand Mazarin will be a place to meet and get together in a sophisticated setting that puts a playful spin on styles and periods with a myriad of influences.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father is a self-taught businessman, a true entrepreneur at heart. I was lucky enough to work side by side with him for many years and he has certainly been my mentor, often advising me in my professional choices. I’m very fortunate to have gone into business with the person who has always inspired me. Also, my sister leslie and I are 8 years a part and she has always show me the way. Since I was a child she shared with me her experience in order for me to not make some of the mistakes she might have made and learn from her.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In our hotels we aim to set an example and be more socially responsible. We participate in the following social initiatives:

Giving Bag — Giving Bag is an initiative which allows travellers to leave behind unwanted items that they took on holiday and no longer need or want. These items of clothes or accessories are then donated to local charities, rather than ending up in the lost and found.

Unisoap — Unisoap is a fantastic initiative which recycles hotel soaps granting access to hygiene to disadvantaged populations in France and internationally. Once the hotel has reached its full storage capacity, Unisoap collects the soaps and delivers them to a recycling center where they are transformed by workers with disabilities.

Water in plant base carton

No single use plastic

Ok thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main parts of our interview. How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

The key difference is that every aspect of what we do is collaborative. When you are within a close family, you can approach difficult conversations knowing you are fully supported, as family always do. Each collaborator has a decisive role in the company and feels like he/she belongs to the company but also to the family.

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family owned businesses have?

It is honestly thrilling to work with your family. I know that for many people working with your family is unimaginable, but my sister, father and I form a great team. We are very different and each handle a different department in the business. The most important aspect is ensuring ones tasks are well defined.

We are very close to our employees and we run our company like a big family. We want our employees to evolve with us and be part of the story of our hotels. They are in the front line with our guests and are the people who can best vehiculate our values.

With strong values and the idea that we are building something together results in huge satisfaction and gratification. Afterall, the success of one is the success of all.

What are the unique drawbacks or blindspots that family-owned businesses have?

Perhaps the emotion that comes hand in hand with family-owned businesses. Sometimes, it could be said that we care too much. It has been an important lesson learning when it is best to take a step back and realise that our emotions might be impacting our decision-making.

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid those errors?

It is not because you are a member of the family that you should join the family business. In order for the business to be successful you need to find a great balance and make sure that you bring a specific value and expertise to the business. While working in a family-run business, your family members become your co-workers and not your sister and father. You have to keep a level of hierarchy and respect.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

At Maisons Pariente, we like to think that we are all family and it is really important to us that our employees feel at home within the team. We truly believe that in order for our employees to thrive, they need to feel a sense of belonging, not simply clock in clock out. We are in this together and if we succeed or fail it will be as a team, as a family.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

Leadership I would say is about inspiring others to do well and to push others to go beyond what they believe they could achieve. It is about setting an example.

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Respect (never be too familiar, it is not because you work with family that everything is accepted)

Treat employees like family

Hard work (do the extra mile, you will need to set example)

Set boundaries

Hire the best talent to make your company evolve. They don’t have to be from within the family.

Can you please give us your favorite «Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“No regrets in life, just lessons learned.”

You will make mistakes in life that is natural. The only thing you can do is learn from them to make sure you will not ever make them again.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Edith Eger : I recently have read her book « The Choice » which really inspired me. She had a very difficult life but decided to take charge of it and not be seen as a victim.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you for thinking that. I don’t know that I am of great influence.

I believe what would bring the most good to the most amount of people would be to better take care of the earth. To stop wasting its resources and destroying the oceans. For many people what I am saying is not a priority because they have not been educated on the subject. That is why I would love for schools at an early stage to educate young ones about sustainability, recycling, and our critical timing to act on it. This should become a mandatory class to take throughout the year.

