Kim Uzzell of My Money Movement: “You can’t teach what you don’t know yourself”

Kim has over 30 years global financial experience working within the Investment Management industry. Kim is a Financial Coach, Money Mentor, Stockbroker and Wealth Manager — she is passionate about working with women to bridge the gender wealth and investment gaps. As the Founder of My Money Movement www.mymoneymovement.co.uk, Kim is all about getting people talking about money in a positive way!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

As a teenager I wanted to study music, but my mum told me I would never be good enough to make a living from it and that I should study business studies so that I “could get a nice little job in a post office after children”…..! Initially, as part of that Business Studies course, I fell in love with Law, and started my career in Trust Administration — it wasn’t the most exciting area of Law, but it gave me a fantastic introduction to investment. When the firm I worked for created a Stockbroking element to their offering, I grabbed the chance to expand my knowledge, took the necessary exams, and so began my investment career!

Just like marathon-running, I know that managing your money is a marathon not a sprint, there are no quick fixes, but it’s never too late to change your mindset, your spending habits or your financial future. I bring together my wealth of experience and knowledge from the financial sector, together with the empathy that comes through being a qualified coach and my own life journey to help others with their money matters. After personally experiencing the pain and shame of debt, I am now on a mission to eliminate money taboos and enable all, but especially women, to talk about money and access the information they need to become money confident and build stable financial futures.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In the first few years of my stockbroking career, I was so keen to do well — I wanted to be seen as a pioneering woman in this very heavily male dominated world, but at the same time, I was naïve and didn’t know how to execute that plan…or even if there was a plan! As a result, I was always looking to prove myself by working longer, studying more, sacrificing time with my children, with the “promise” that it would lead to better things… Instead, it resulted in overwhelm, a strained family life, and an increased lack of self confidence. (Although I did have an impressive list of qualifications as a result of the continuing quest for self improvement!)

I take away from that, the ability to say NO, the importance of boundaries, and the reminder that there are some people, and things in life that are so much more important than “work”.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m excited about helping women (primarily, but not exclusively) to become financially independent, and to be confident enough around money and investment to make their own decisions. During my career I have seen first hand the imbalance between the genders in so many aspects of finances — from the gender pay gap, which gets a good amount of media exposure, and is on the way to being addressed by legislation, to the less publicised wealth, investment and pension gaps. The Financial Services industry globally, is still heavily male dominated, especially at higher levels, and many women have had their financial decisions heavily influenced (or controlled) by the men in their lives — whether that’s a; father, uncle, partner, sibling or a professional…

Women are FAR less likely to invest than men, meaning the investment and pension gaps are going to get wider. Yet, when they DO invest, women generally have better results!

Getting people talking about money, comfortable with their own money, getting confident enough to invest, will lead to MORE women building wealth through investment. That means more money to do good things for others as well as themselves. It means a more comfortable financial future with more CHOICES in old age as the pension gap narrows, and it means that we are leaving a legacy to our daughters and grandaughters so that they don’t go through life on the financial back foot.

Most importantly, it means that women don’t need to stay stuck — in a job they hate, or a relationship they find difficult, or dangerous, just because they can’t afford, or don’t think they can afford, to leave. That is financial independence and that is an exciting mission to be part of!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

People don’t talk about money comfortably. They are more likely to discuss their sex life than their finances! Money is still considered a taboo subject — many of us were told as children that it was vulgar or boastful to talk about it. Despite the increased efforts of some, we also have topics such as; mental health, the menopause, and domestic abuse as taboo (to mention only a few). Not only do we need to make it easier to talk about ALL these areas, and to raise awareness and accessibility to help and support, but we need to recognize that they overlap in many ways. MONEY is a common thread in all of these areas.

What makes me different, is that I am not afraid of talking about these areas, and I’m just as likely to write a blog or an article on Debt and Mental Health, or Money and the Menopause, as I am about top tips for saving or planning for your financial dreams.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

Women like myself have loved so many aspects of our careers. We have proved that women can be incredibly good at investing — we can be a steadying influence in a testosterone filled industry, we can bring different life-skillsets to the room. Increasingly, more of our clients are women, as they build their own businesses, earn more from their own careers, create their own wealth, inherit more money…..and they are aware that a female professional, whether accountant, lawyer or wealth manager, can bring exactly what is needed to the table, to achieve the results that they require.

The industry is waking up, slowly, to the fact that women have a place in the financial world. This has been helped with changes in equality based legislation, of course, but attitudes are key, and although there have been significant changes in some areas of the industry, there are some that are very definitely still some way behind. It can be described, at best, as “work in progress”. I believe that the school report for the Financial Services Industry would still have the comment “must try harder” at the bottom!

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

Get women to deliver sessions in schools, colleges and universities to get everyone excited about the financial opportunities ahead of them. If we start gaining financial confidence at an early age, then as a career it becomes just as much of an option to us as law, teaching, or medicine!

Have menopause policies in place at all levels of business and the corporate world — we are seeing too many women feel under pressure to step back as they progress through life’s natural change, because the symptoms they experience make them feel as though they are no longer capable, or are perceived as no longer being capable, of the high level work they have been doing. Menopause is a significant contributor to employment tribunals in the UK. Women are not going for that last big promotion at the time that they are at the height of their career potential. That, in turn, means they are also moving away from the higher salary, the extra bonus payments, and the additional pension contributions…..that means the gender wealth and pension gaps only get bigger!

Women — stand up — speak up — shout out! If we don’t get our message out there, we can’t expect people to change. We need to have the confidence to collaborate, to write, to deliver! It’s exciting….but only if we actually do it!!!!

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

You can’t teach what you don’t know yourself. If parents of children are lacking in financial confidence, they will be passing this on to their children. As well as providing financial education in schools for children, accessible education for young adults and adults of any age is also vital, without making people feel ashamed or embarrassed about their current lack of understanding. Get financial role models in all those areas of society where there is a disparity. Gender, cultural, geographical… we all have people we will take notice of, who we aspire to be more like. Whether it’s a rap star, a business icon or a sports legend…if they can bring money talk to the masses and the minorities and keep it real, it will inspire and encourage. Make learning about money fun!!! It’s not all about numbers. It’s about performance, it’s about risk, it’s about dreams and fulfilling them! Mathematics can be boring. Mathematics can be confusing… Money can be fun!! Start thinking outside the box so that we can deliver it in a way that is exciting for those who are in the learning seat!

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each.

If you don’t understand, then ask! APRs, Return on Investment, % rates of bank interest, the implications of a buy-now-pay-later loan…all things that can cause confusion and it shouldn’t be assumed that everyone understands them! Don’t be defined by the amount of money you may, or may not have. Money is just a thing. It is what you do with it and how you use it that has far more impact. Just because your parents dealt with money in one way, doesn’t mean you have to, or will do, the same! If your father went bankrupt or your mother lost everything to a gambling habit, doesn’t mean the same will happen to you. Dream big! If you have no goals — career aspirations, buying a house, traveling the world, then you won’t have anything to aim for! Dreams and Goals!! TALK about it — if we can make it normal to talk about money, if we can feel comfortable talking about money, we will learn about it, feel supported, be able to support others, and won’t have the fear, shame and embarrassment around money that we are currently carrying!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My personal relationship with money has always been complex, and I inherited much of that from my parents and my first marriage. I am grateful to my children, now both mid-20s and with homes and lives of their own, for learning from my mistakes and my previous negative attitudes. They both talk confidently about money, they tell me how they have learned from what I have done, ask questions along the way and, most importantly to me, tell me I have been a good mum! At the time that I went through divorce from their father, when they were teenagers, these are the people that got me through and made me focus on turning the finances around for all our futures!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was going to happen.” A A Milne/Winnie the Pooh — After a 25 year relationship, 20 of which we were married, I was 40 when I found myself single again. I had no confidence, no idea of who I was or what I needed, other than to survive and get through this. I didn’t eat properly, and managed to survive on coffee. I fell in love with the manager of the coffee shop opposite my office….as soon as we saw each other, life changed for us both. A week later we went on our first date, 2 weeks later I knew he was the one for me, and asked him to take a chance and move in…..he did, and we have now been married 6 years. We laugh every day. Life is good.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to create a money movement — my website is www.mymoneymovement.co.uk I want people to TALK about money, to get confident about their finances, to take positives steps to build wealth, create choices and opportunities, to recognize it as empowering rather than being greedy.

50% of the world’s population are women….I want to inspire each and every one of them to be financially independent, to be paid fairly, and to employ others, paying them fairly too! I want to know that people are not taken advantage of, just because they come from a position of being disadvantaged in some way.

