Kim Thompson Of BODY DADA: “Be Yourself ”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

Kim Thompson, founder of BODY DADA, is a proud, young POC female business owner who has continued to overcome every challenge to create the studio of her, and her clients, dreams. In November 2019, she finally owned Body Dada in the up-and-coming Highland Park neighborhood of East Los Angeles. By supporting other female entrepreneurs, like having special classes or giveaways, Kim and her team at BODY DADA are dedicated to the community and their people.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I’m from Long Island, NY and studied dance all of my life. I went to school at CalArts and have stayed in LA pursuing my professional dance career ever since. Eventually I found fitness and barre classes kept me in the best shape for my dancing and after becoming an instructor it was finally time to open a studio of my own.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

I knew my career would have to be influenced by my personal passions in dance, music, and art otherwise I would be unhappy. I’m grateful to find that running the studio allows me to combine all of my passions into one place while providing a platform for community building based in health and wellness.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I meditate, workout, stretch, or go for a hike every single day.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I was ready for a big change in my life while I was teaching sold-out fitness classes all over LA at different studios. I loved what I was doing but I knew that I wanted to center it all and grow the ideas I had for my own space — That being the inclusive, fun, cool and artistic fitness studio LA needed.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I decided to open Body Dada, I was taking on too many duties as a single person that I couldn’t find time to take a workout or partake in any self care of my own. I saw how dedicated my clients were and realized that I needed to prioritize those parts of my life so that I can better be of service to them. To me, working out and moving my body is what brings me the most joy, it’s never a chore. So making sure I have time to do what I love rejuvenates the core of my being and I can be a better leader for the studio that way.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Even though the studio is focused on Highland Park and our surrounding neighborhoods, what we’re doing just starts here. As a company we’re a young, female led small business, with an Asian American woman at the helm. Our perspective is different from that of our competitors and that’s our strength and what we can share. Our clients are a diverse array of mainly women who connect with our identity of inclusivity, joy, fierce fun and artistry and we encourage women to continue developing themselves, supporting each other, and lead with kindness. I hope we can inspire feminine leadership and strength through diversity in others.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We always wanted to build a digital platform for the studio but during the pandemic that buildout happened sooner than we thought. I’m so happy it did because now our reach can go outside of Los Angeles. I’m excited to lean into our On-Demand library and hope that what’s loved inside our studio walls resonates with even more people on the outside.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination — I wasn’t willing to stop when people underestimated me. And there was a lot of that.

I have a lot of gratitude — I value and take care of the people who support me and recognize that I can’t do it alone.

I’m a hopeful optimistic — I believe in myself and the services we provide our growing community and I’m always looking to improve.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

We’re living in a time where wellness and mental health are combining into a holistic whole. When you take care of your body, you’re taking care of your person in a deeper way than just physical. It’s exciting to be a part of an industry that has the potential to do a lot of good.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Jump in and get into being healthy! It’s cool to be healthy and strong! There is something you can do everyday to be kinder to yourself. Find a studio, teacher, or class that resonates with you and give it an honest try. There’s always something that we can work on, one more inch that you can go deeper into your practice, and adding wellness into your life will change you for the better.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Taking care of your employees is one of the most important, if not the most important thing you can do as a business owner. I’ve worked for so many different companies where the downfall was having a boss that was difficult to work for. It’s a recipe for disaster if you stifle personalities and creativity. During the pandemic, we made it very clear that everyone’s health (mental and physical) was the top priority.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. People Power — Invest in your employees and quality instructors. They are the leaders in the room helping grow the business.

2. Flexibility — Allow yourself to gracefully and creatively adjust when the need arises.

3. Be Yourself — I love to get to know the people who are coming to the studio, it’s important to me. A moment can be made special just by being present with someone.

4. Be Purposeful — Lead with intention, calculate your risks, and establish an order of operations.

5. Balance — Establish a work/life balance. You’ll be a better leader if you find a way to nurture your personal life and allow creativity in.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Body Dada Movement! We are actively looking for investors to help us grow the studio into a larger brand.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sara Blakeley of Spanx, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, and Rihanna. All three are endlessly inspiring pioneers who are expert leaders and they do it all in style.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Find us at bodydada.com to access our In-Studio, Livestream, and On-Demand Content. Our Instagram is @bodydadala

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!