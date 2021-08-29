Kim Murray of Widow 411: “Self-love”

Self-love. It’s important to love yourself through everything. Through every emotion, action, condition, and result. Instead of berating yourself for not knowing how to do something before you learned how to do it, love yourself through the learning. Love yourself through the growth. Love yourself when you make mistakes. And love yourself when you get it right. Love yourself through all of life’s trials and tribulations because you are your own best champion.

Kim learned more than she ever wanted to know about grief and loss when her husband died from terminal brain cancer in 2013. Navigating life as a young widow with two young kids proved challenging, but instead of allowing herself to disappear into the grief abyss, she set out to help other widows on their own stressful journeys. She created the popular website Widow 411 to offer a variety of useful resources to help make widowhood suck a little less.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Michigan about 20 miles southwest of Lansing. I had a pretty normal childhood and I’m forever grateful to grow up in an era free from the Internet, cell phones and social media. Back in the good old days, I was an average student who liked the social aspect of school much more than the studying. I had perfect attendance records because I never wanted to miss anything going on at school!

The highlight of every summer was visiting family in Cape May, NJ and enjoying the sand, surf, and salty air. As much as I love Michigan and its beautiful Great Lakes, nothing beats the smell of the ocean.

I graduated from college at 21 and decided I should see some of the world before I started a full-time career, so I spent six months living and working in London, England. After my work visa expired, I backpacked around Europe for five weeks by myself and received a better education through my travels than college could ever deliver.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity” — Seneca

People have often considered me “lucky” to achieve certain successes or to uncover specific opportunities. But what they don’t see is the hard work and diligence that goes on behind the scenes. My expectations of myself are quite high and my biggest competitor is me. So, whether I’m operating on a personal or professional level, my “luck” comes from effort, discipline and preparing for the possibilities. I put myself in positions to make my own luck.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

As I mentioned in the paragraph above, I think the first quality that’s helped me the most in life is my high expectations of myself. If I’m not moving my personal bar higher, I’m not learning. And if I’m not learning, I’m not growing. Life is too short to stay stagnant and I thrive on discovering how to do new things.

The second quality I’d say is perseverance. I just don’t give up. Some days I want to quit one thing because I make a mistake that might push me back a few (or ten) steps. Other days, I want to quit everything because I’m overwhelmed and convince myself I’d feel better just shrinking into obscurity. But I eventually get over it and keep moving forward. The ability to keep going despite difficulties and roadblocks along the way is the only way I know how to be successful.

The third quality I would have to say is courage. I’m not the bravest person, but having courage means the ability to do things that frighten you. I’m afraid of a lot of things, and fear has always ruled most of my decisions. But I face the fear and do it, anyway. I’ve learned my fear of what might happen is about 1,000% worse than the actual outcome. So, fear and I have reached an understanding. It will pop in and remind me that something bad might happen and I remind fear that I’ll take a chance and do it, anyway.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, of course. My husband, Mark, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, a terminal brain cancer, on Valentine’s Day in 2013. He died 12 months later. That’s the short story.

The longer story is he was sick in bed with flu-like symptoms for about four days prior to his diagnosis. He wouldn’t get out of bed or go to the doctor. On Valentine’s Day, I got the kids on the school bus and came back home to Mark sitting in a chair sobbing. When I asked him why he was crying he said, “something is terribly wrong.”

He couldn’t sign his name on the Valentine card he wanted to give me. He handed me the card and when I saw a bunch of squiggly lines where his name should have been, I knew we needed to see a doctor right away.

A cat-scan later that day confirmed our worst nightmare. The neurologist told my husband to treat each day going forward as a gift because he only had 12–15 months left to live. My husband walked out of the hospital with a death sentence, and I walked out with no idea how our family was going to get through this.

The first thing Mark asked me to do was take over running his chemical sales business. Because he was self-employed and our bills still needed to be paid, I learned how to take care of his business at the same time I learned how to take care of him. Add in taking care of our young kids and I managed a very frantic workload.

But I wanted his last days and months to be free from worry, so I did whatever needed to be done to make his life as comfortable as possible. He spent his last year enjoying quality time with his family and friends. He wrote letters to me, his kids, and his best friends to let us know how important we were to him. And he even wrote a “goodbye” letter we read at his funeral. He wanted everyone to know he had a good life.

After a valiant battle, Mark died peacefully in our home.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was knowing that no one survives Glioblastoma, and that death was imminent. I spent many days wondering, is today the day? Will he die tomorrow? Will he die on Thanksgiving? Or maybe on Christmas Day?

Our boys, eight and 10 years old at the time, knew their dad had a brain tumor, but we didn’t tell them at first that his diagnosis was terminal. We didn’t want to put that burden of knowledge on the kids until absolutely necessary.

Mark’s doctors tried radiation, all the typical chemo medications, and other protocols, but he had the worst mutation of the worst tumor, so he didn’t qualify for many of the clinical trials.

As the tumor continued to grow and his treatments stopped working, I knew we were running out of time. Plus, Mark’s demeanor changed almost daily, and it concerned me. One day he’d be clear and coherent and the next day he would stare off into space and not utter one word. He’d be pleasant and helpful one day and mean and insulting the next. This confused the boys, and they wondered why the doctors weren’t helping their dad.

I went to see a grief counselor to learn how to tell the boys their dad was going to die. I wanted to know exactly what I should say. The grief counselor suggested I use actual words like death and dying. We role-played a few standard responses. I practiced in front of my mirror several times at home.

On one of Mark’s clear and coherent days, we sat the boys down to tell them their dad’s cancer was terminal.

I started off saying there was no cure for their dad’s tumor. I told them no matter how many surgeries he had, the tumor would come back. I said there was no way to stop its growth.

The boys wanted to know what I meant by “no cure.”

As many times as I prepared myself for that conversation, I couldn’t say the words I needed to say. I tried several times, but when I opened my mouth, nothing came out. My little boys’ eyes were fixated on me, and I couldn’t say the words.

Mark finally said, “it means I’m going to die.”

I wish I could explain to you what it was like in those split seconds after. But no words exist to describe the horror of telling your children their dad will die. I’ll never forget the sound of my kids screaming, “No! Daddy, you can’t die!” and all of us choking on our tears.

How did you react in the short term?

After Mark died, I tried to keep everything as normal as possible. I went to work. I kept the boys’ school and extracurricular schedule the same. I tried to keep us busy so we wouldn’t implode after our monumental loss.

We traveled quite a bit in the first two years because I wanted to run as far away from reality as possible. Every day we weren’t at home was a day I didn’t have to relive Mark’s death.

So, we took some of his ashes to Alaska because that was a bucket list trip he never got to experience. We visited family in California, South Carolina, and Florida. I took the boys on a trip to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, and we made quite a few trips to our favorite spots around Michigan.

After a while, I couldn’t run anymore. I was too exhausted. It was time to face reality.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

The boys and I attended a family grief support group for the first two years after Mark’s death. We attended the meetings twice a month, and it gave us a chance to be around people like us. For several summers, the boys also attended a week-long camp for kids whose parents had cancer. During these outings, the boys got to meet other kids whose parent died, and that helped them to not feel so alone.

My primary coping mechanism was work. The more productive I was, the better.

Or so I thought.

It turns out my productivity was just a buffer. I was doing everything other than facing my grief.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I spent so much time pushing my heavy grief feelings away that I didn’t really start healing until I allowed all my feelings to be present. Especially the hard ones.

You know how they say what you resist persists? I think in the beginning I ran from grief because me it scared me so much, but I reached a point where I couldn’t continue ignoring it. My mental and physical health suffered, so I decided I needed to make peace with my grief instead. I had to sit with it. Literally. I remember days of forcing myself to just sit still in my living room chair, cry, and allow all these intense feelings to sweep over me. Those days were really freaking hard, but totally necessary.

I wish it didn’t take me as long as it did to figure out that pain is part of the human experience, and we can’t wish it away. Or run from it. I spent far too many years thinking I could escape the pain.

I still have intensely painful moments when I think of our loss. But I don’t wish the pain away anymore. I sit with it, cry through it, and it’s not as heavy the next time.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I got really good at feeling sad!

Once I accepted the pain and made peace with grief, I let the sadness in, too.

You see, I never realized that sadness was at the root of my emotional experience. In the beginning of my grieving process, I felt a lot of anxiety, anger, and abandonment. In my effort to make sense of the senseless, I focused more on those feelings. I had thoughts in my head about how my anger and anxiety over my husband’s death was justified because those feelings made sense.

But sadness didn’t make sense to me. It felt too self-indulgent to just sit around and be sad all the time. What I didn’t know at the time was that I contributed to my suffering by assigning a negative meaning to feeling sad.

The intense emotional shift happened for me once I figured out that the goal wasn’t to get rid of negative or unpleasant feelings, but to stop assigning a negative or unpleasant meaning to them. Sadness didn’t have to be “bad” it just had to “be.” Feeling sad over my enormous loss means nothing about me as a person or a griever. It’s just a feeling. One that comes and goes.

Getting really good at feeling sad has made the biggest difference in my grief journey.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I have several people in my life who listen no matter how many times I share the same story or moan about the same issues. My dad, my friends Melinda and Machelle, my customers Patty and Jim. Week after week, they hear the same stories and continue to show kindness and compassion with zero judgment.

And then there’s my fiancé, Tom. He has offered unconditional support from the day we met. The incredible thing is, he never shies away from the more grueling conversations about grief. He asks thoughtful questions, brings Mark up in casual conversation, and helps me process my confusing emotions.

When I second guess my solo parenting decisions, he defends them. When my anxiety gets the better of me, he calms me down. When I question my capabilities, he strengthens my resolve.

There’s no one I’d rather have in my corner. My life is infinitely better now because he’s in it.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Yes! I did! I created the website Widow 411 as a place for widows to find the resources they need to help make widowhood more manageable. I share my personal experiences, practical tips, and other resources on topics like grief, finances, relationships, and self-care with weekly emails, blog posts, and widow-specific products.

I’ve learned so much on my widowhood journey, and I love sharing ideas and suggestions, my successes and even my failures because I know how paralyzing widowhood is. I know what it’s like to feel abandoned and alone. So, I created this lifeline for widows who need help figuring out how to move forward.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned I don’t control the Universe!

I used to think I could prepare, plan, and control my way of way out of anything. And for most of my life, it worked. But death has a way of thrusting you straight into the unknown. There’s no way to plan or prepare for death, so you’re forced to live with uncertainty as a new way of life.

I don’t love uncertainty, but I’m getting better at surrendering to it.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

This is advice I’ve culled from several years of learning about, interpreting and living with loss. I’m still learning and still healing, but these five things are what I continually use to help me get through difficult life challenges:

Curiosity. An open and curious mind allows you to reframe your loss from why me? to what am I supposed to learn from this? Being curious means questioning everything because you’re not willing to accept the status quo. Curiosity can change your circumstances from despair to hope when you’re receptive to the possibility of a different way of thinking or doing. Support. A support system is imperative to healing post loss. Humans are social creatures and we’re not meant to grieve alone, so it doesn’t matter if your support system is one person, like a therapist, or one hundred people, like an online grief support group. I’m not saying having a support system is like waving a magic wand to erase your devastating pain. But a support system will give you a place to validate your feelings and discover different coping mechanisms to deal with the pain and finality of loss. Sharing your grief journey with others walking a similar path can be a very cathartic experience. Self-love. It’s important to love yourself through everything. Through every emotion, action, condition, and result. Instead of berating yourself for not knowing how to do something before you learned how to do it, love yourself through the learning. Love yourself through the growth. Love yourself when you make mistakes. And love yourself when you get it right. Love yourself through all of life’s trials and tribulations because you are your own best champion. Different expectations. Society’s expectation of loss is that it’s something we “get over” or something from which we “move on.” Like you can grieve for a week or six months or two years, but then you’re done. However, loss isn’t that simple. Loss is complex and everyone grieves differently for different reasons on different timelines. So, what if you set up a different expectation? What if you expect a monumental loss to be devastating and hard instead? If you expect that it’s normal for loss to be devastating, complicated and challenging, you give yourself permission to grieve your loss for as long as it takes. Forgiveness. Forgive yourself for something you said or didn’t say or something you did or didn’t do. Forgive others for not knowing how to handle your loss. Forgive them for saying the wrong thing when they were uncomfortable with your tears or your silence. Healing can’t take place amid guilt or resentment. Compassion and forgiveness for yourself and others are key to healing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d inspire people to share their stories more often. The brutally honest stories, not the filtered social media stories. No one gets through life unscathed and the more we learn about how other people deal with life’s trials and tribulations, the better equipped we are to move through our own struggles. When you can’t find the light at the end of the tunnel, it helps to learn from those who’ve come before you.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Walking is my primary form of exercise, and I listen to podcasts so I can exercise and learn something new at the same time. My favorite podcast of all time is The School of Greatness hosted by Lewis Howes. I’ve walked hundreds of miles and learned essential life skills listening to Lewis interview some of the greatest names in personal development. I would love to sit down with Lewis and dig deep into life’s meaningful topics, like success principles, spirituality, and self-actualization.

