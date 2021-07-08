Kim Marie Branch-Pettid of LeTip International: “I wish someone would have told me it is ok to make mistakes”

In my humble opinion, the person who never thinks about the hours put in, or the hardships that come, and never stall things, would be a good executive. Someone who constantly thinks about the success and the why they are doing what they do. They must care and not just about success but helping others long the way. When you can give back, you get more.

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Marie Branch-Pettid.

Kim Marie began her LeTip adventure as a member in the Banker category. Before long, her enthusiasm caught the attention of LeTip’s founder, Ken Peterson. Wanting to meet this dynamo, Ken invited Kim Marie to the corporate offices in San Diego. Within hours of meeting her, she was offered the position of Regional Director/Arizona. Within two years, Kim Marie added the title of National Training Director to her growing list of responsibilities. The post of Executive Vice President soon followed, and in the fall of 2005 she took over the reins as President. In February of 2008 Kim Marie became the new owner of LeTip. And Ken Peterson, knowing he had finally found the perfect person to steward the LeTip legacy, could now hit the golf course every day.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I really wanted to help people, and this seemed to be a natural fit as I was a member of LeTip as a banker and doing well. The owner of LeTip at that time, Ken Peterson, came to me personally and asked me to interview for the job of Regional Director in one of seven states. I could choose where I wanted to go, and I chose Arizona and got started immediately. It gave me pleasure and a purpose to help others. It was a very good fit and I loved it!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I gave every field employee at LeTip a set of goals and nine months to meet them. All the goals were easily attainable. At the end of nine months no one had completed their goals. Some employees said I was bluffing and that I would not fire them. However, I was serious about the goals and when they weren’t met, I had to let them go to keep with the integrity of the company. Was it right? Was it wrong? I will never know but it happened, and we are moving forward and getting better day by day. It has taken more time to turn the ship around than it would have had I left them there, but we have people who care and work hard to make our members experience that one of a kind satisfaction. The best kind, in my opinion!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I like teaching by example, so I attended a business mixer at a local Chamber of Commerce and set up my tabletop display or “showboat” table. I did not ask for permission, but I lit a candle for the scent to waft through the building. Suddenly, the fire department showed up and used a fire extinguisher on my display absolutely ruining it. They could have blown the candle out but they were using me as an example to others. While I had done a decent job of showboating, they were not happy with me as I could have caused a fire and never asked for permission. I learned for the next time to ask first and listen.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been very fortunate in this way. Early on, I knew I needed advice and I turned to my husband, who is my rock and the person who believes in me the most. I also put together an advisory board of three gentlemen who were very successful in their own businesses and wanted to see my success. They guided me for the first 5 years and then slowly one by one, they retired, passed away, or were too busy to assist any further. Without their help and advice, I know I would not have survived the downturn in 2008, and so many after that. They are truly a testament to the best thing I have ever done by using their strategic minds to learn how to run this organization.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

One of my most high stakes meeting was when I bought the company. I had my attorney draw up a contract and felt excellent about it. But the owner at the time ripped up the contract and insisted I let his attorney handle everything. Well, I’ve never bought a company before and was really nervous not to be in control of the situation. Ultimately it all worked out, but to this day, it’s one of the most stressful experiences of my life.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Without diversity, you never understand what the other side is going through. Being a woman, I know what it is like to be made to feel unworthy, told I was not equal, or would never accomplish what I wanted to. Even to the point I was told by many I would never own LeTip. Wrong! If you are not diversified, you have no real understanding of what it is to walk in someone else’s footsteps. As far as equality and inclusion, it starts in the business world with your handbook and company culture. If we were all on the same page there would be no inequalities of any kind.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

This is something I work on personally every day and do not feel I have yet accomplished. It is a work in progress, always. Life itself changes from moment to moment. It is also a personal choice.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

CEO’s are the big picture thinkers. They motivate and lead others to make the right decisions and not be afraid to voice their opinion. They uplift and encourage staff to be the best they can be and they are truly happy when an employee takes another position or job outside of your business that furthers their career. They work to make other leaders and are proud when someone steps up and makes those great choices. While the day-to-day work still happens, they are responsible for the well-being, of every single member of the team and even go to bed at night worrying if one member is struggling or not. We hold it all on our shoulders.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

The myth I feel CEO’s face is that we are all rich. Yes, we are in relationships and success, but not necessarily money. We all don’t live in an ivory tower. You pay yourself last and make sure everyone gets a paycheck, especially in times like now through COVID-19. We are, after all, people like everyone else and it does get lonely at the top. You cannot complain down and when you are the CEO it stops with you.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Whomever said the glass ceiling was broken wasn’t a woman. Woman typically do as much if not more than their counterparts and they are still paid unequally. Even as the CEO and Owner of my own company I don’t pay myself what my true value is. It is an inherited part of us that accepts what we get, and we don’t complain, we just do the work.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

There are days that I work in the business instead of working on the business. This is typical of businesses that are going through growing pains and it takes everyone to get the job done. I wear many hats but learning to delegate more and more. I believed I would be shaping and guiding others to do the work I do on most days.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

In my humble opinion, the person who never thinks about the hours put in, or the hardships that come, and never stall things, would be a good executive. Someone who constantly thinks about the success and the why they are doing what they do. They must care and not just about success but helping others long the way. When you can give back, you get more.

The person who should avoid becoming an executive is the person who doesn’t listen to others, is always worried what time it is, and what time they can leave. Someone who never gives a helping hand up but always taking the hand.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Surround yourself with people who believe like you do. Trust them to make good decisions and praise them when they do. You will have to be firm with them when they don’t, but you do it in a way that strengthens and teaches them. Ask for help when you need it and look in all directions, it doesn’t have to be within your company but a pool of people who love you and know you are doing the right thing. The most important thing is to listen.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I pray daily that what I am doing is helping others to succeed. I ask for guidance and I listen. I hear what members are saying and try to be one step ahead of them to give them what they all deserve, which is more business. I truly believe by helping small business grow, America stays the great and powerful country it has always been known for. After all, small businesses are the backbone of the country. I also give back. I donate, give of my time, and truly care that I am working to make the world a better place for all of us.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I wish I had been told to work with an attorney on all matters from the very beginning. For instance, I purchased the company and moved it to Arizona from California. The two states have very different laws, and I should have consulting with an attorney early in the game of business. I wish I had been advised to use a CPA. Through the years many tax issues arose, from the way the company was purchased, down to the way we filed. It is difficult to make corrections, but I must do it right! I wish someone would have told me it is ok to make mistakes. I have worried myself to death thinking I have made mistakes that will ruin the company. Instead, I find out we become stronger and more resilient. I wish someone had told me to join groups that could give advice and share ups and downs in secrecy. I did that after ten years in business. What a relief. It helps tremendously and I am still a part of a group that cares and shares with each other. I wish someone had told me there is nothing I cannot do if I put my mind to it. I told myself that and look at what I accomplished. I believe we as women need to tell other women they are doing a great job!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would not be for business but for people to observe each other in many, many, ways. For instance, we tend to judge others so why not step into their shoes for a day, like following a police officer to see what they face daily. Or rocking a sick child in a hospital when their parent must work to feed those left at home. Or serving food in a kitchen where underprivileged people come to eat. Talk to them, ask how their day was and I believe you will be inspired to help others. Changing our world to be more kind, tolerant and understanding would be my wish for a movement.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love what you are doing.” — Pele

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

I always wanted to be an Olympic swimmer, so I would love to have a meal with Michael Phelps. He has been the most successful swimmer ever and still has issues. It would be so interesting to see where his love of swimming has led him and where he still wants to go.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.