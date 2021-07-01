Kim Komando: “Let your team know how much you value them”

Let your team know how much you value them. In running a company and being on the air every day, I don’t have time for chit-chat. I have a tendency to be very direct. Once, an employee of mine came into my office and said, “I really like what I do, but I need a positive sandwich.” At the time, I had no idea what that was, so she explained it to me.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Komando.

Kim Komando is one of America’s most successful radio hosts and web entrepreneurs, and a trusted source for digital-lifestyle and technology that helps improve individuals’ daily lives. Largely known for her popular “The Kim Komando Show,” the largest weekend radio show in the country which airs weekly across 400 stations to an estimated 6.5 million listeners, Kim Komando is also a star in the talk-radio and podcast community. She received the Gracie Award for Outstanding Program Host in 2007, and she was named Talker magazine’s “Woman of the Year” in 2009. Additionally, she was a speaker at Fortune‘s 2009 Most Powerful Woman Summit and spoke at a NASA conference on cyber security.

She covers everything from the latest gadgets and breaking tech news, to privacy tips to help you stay safe and secure when you’re online. According to Kim, “It’s not about techies and computer troubleshooting anymore. It’s now about a lifestyle — the lifestyle of a digital age.” Her “Daily Tech Update” reports are heard around the world, and her website, Komando.com, along with her consumer-technology newsletters, and e-books reach millions of readers and listeners.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/612c9e02e89a1361dd2431066b0e1a9a

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series, Kim. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The story of what brought me to where I am today is a culmination of over 20 years in different careers in IT. I started out as a trainer and sales rep for IBM, moved to sell large businesses for AT&T, and the list goes on. After 6 years in corporate America though, I realized that money wasn’t everything. It felt like there was more out there for me. I was 25 years old making $150k a year, but something was missing. My father thought I was crazy for leaving a great paycheck like that behind, but helping people understand technology and media were my passion.

I started college at 16, and I thought I wanted to be an architect when I enrolled. I was really bad at it. That’s when my father told me he was working on a project at work, and I needed to help him by “looking into the top ten highest paid professions.” So, I did the research, and I explained to him the list, and number one on the list was computer science. And I said you know what? I’m going to change my major; I’m going to go for a computer science degree. Little did I know then that I was one of the only women in the program. Once graduation came around, he said, “You know that report I made you do? It was all a hoax. I just needed you to make your own decisions and realize where you were meant to be.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

In 2009, I was a speaker at Fortune‘s 2009 Most Powerful Woman Summit. I gave a keynote about myself and my enterprise, and afterwards when I found my seat, I realized I was seated next to Warren Buffet. He knew who I was and my expertise. While we were sitting down, he showed me his flip phone and was embarrassed to share that he didn’t know how to work all of the bells and whistles of smartphones. Somehow, the conversation went on, and turned into Warren asking me, “Who buys men’s underwear?” His answer? “Women.” I will never forget that conversation and can safely say I’ve never had another conversation like it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was in college, computer stores were on every corner, so I started my own computer training business to make a little extra cash. I was one of the only women in the majority of my classes, so I knew I already had that extra edge. I realized quickly that I could teach people how to use basic IBM programs for $75 an hour, and started going door to door to computer stores offering my services to give their customer service personnel a break. I told them I’d train everyone who bought one of their computers so they wouldn’t contact the store.

I was young when I got my big break. While knocking doors, I just so happened to knock on IBM’s door. Back then, I knew IBM was a huge company, but I didn’t know enough to be intimidated. Somehow, the woman I spoke with gave me a chance. She said, “We need someone like you,” and set up a class of about 12 people as a test drive. This class had people from every walk of life- an eight-year-old, a house wife, senior business executives, and beyond.

Everyone had an IBM system in front of them, and I had the president of a well-known bank in the second row who couldn’t figure out how to turn on his computer. Before I could get to him to help, the eight-year-old sitting beside him said, “Oh! You just flip this switch in the back.” In that moment, I learned that first assumptions of people should not sway your thoughts or effect how you communicate with them.

Never in a million years would I have expected a bank president to struggle with turning on a computer, but he did. I still use this life lesson today- it’s why I start all of my radio shows at the base level, assuming my listeners know nothing about the topic I’m addressing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Kim Komando as a brand stands out because the show touches people on an individual level. We’re a national radio show, yet we still reach out and help people on a 1:1 basis, using our national platform. A great example of this was when a woman called in to get advice about her daughter who was being cyberstalked. The woman acted fast, switching phone numbers, sim cards, everything she could think of to help keep her daughter safe. She went to the police, but before they could crack the code of who was behind these crimes, the cyberstalking got worse. Through my connections, we got to work tracking who this stalker was right away, figured it out, and the police are going after him as I write this.

Stories like this happen on my show every week. Whether it be helping an individual stay safe on the internet, or teaching an individual how to use technology to make their lives easier, it means a lot to me that I’m the one reading every email, choosing every caller, and doing what I can to help.

Another one of my favorite callers was Randy, a farmer from Dallas. He’s 35 years old and wanted to take orders for the farmer’s market he goes to each week, but didn’t know where to start. I suggested he register a domain, and he said okay, and then I said, “Do you know how to do that?” He admitted that he had no clue, so my team coordinated this, taught him how to create a secure website, and helped him use Shopify. I also suggested he take his orders before the farmer’s market, so he’s guaranteed to sell every item he brings.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I do have a few big projects in the works right now, but I’m still getting all of my ducks in a row. It’s my personal way to save the world- an initiative to help people on a national level and produce a huge impact. My team and I are always thinking up projects that will help not just the nation, but the world.

Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Although we’ve come a long way since the beginning of women in STEM, I’m still not satisfied with the status quo. I will say it’s getting a lot better. In my opinion, the changes need to happen at the get-go. As a young girl, my parents did not raise me on the values that certain jobs were for boys and others were for girls. When I went to get a degree in computer science, I didn’t even know girls “didn’t do that.” When I went into radio, I didn’t see myself as a woman in radio, I just saw myself as a radio host. I never want a woman to think she can’t do something just because she’s a woman. Keep going, keep working hard, and never surrender. Show people what you’re made of.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Hopefully things have changed since I was job-hunting, but often women in male-dominated fields can be taken advantage of in ways male counterparts rarely have to worry about. Certain men think women will do things for career advantages, and I unfortunately experienced this first-hand when applying for jobs as a young woman.

My experience is one I pray hasn’t happened to many other women, and one that isn’t happening at all today. I was applying for a new job, and a gentleman flew me up to San Francisco for an interview the following week. We met for dinner, and we spoke very professionally and discussed only the terms of the job, nothing personal. Afterwards, as I was taking off my makeup in my hotel room, I turned around to find him standing in my bathroom. I immediately pushed him out the door.

His mistake was thinking he was entitled to my body, that I would do whatever he said to get ahead in my career, and not realizing that I was from New Jersey.

I hope women today stand up for themselves, prove that they’re just as intelligent, just as good at their jobs (if not better!), and just as entitled to make their mark and leave a legacy.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

That you’re not capable of understanding or doing certain things. That for some reason, since you’re a woman, you can’t grasp things of a technical nature.

This myth might be where my success came from because I broke this stereotype. I studied the material so I could break it down to anyone, no matter their educational background, so men, women, and children alike can understand it, utilize it, and benefit from it.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Let your team know how much you value them. In running a company and being on the air every day, I don’t have time for chit-chat. I have a tendency to be very direct. Once, an employee of mine came into my office and said, “I really like what I do, but I need a positive sandwich.” At the time, I had no idea what that was, so she explained it to me. She said, “It’s when your mentor gives you a compliment about what you’re doing right, something you could improve on, and then another complement to not end on a negative note.” I looked at her and I said, “I don’t have time for a positive sandwich,” and after she left, I realized, I should probably make time for that. Ever since, it’s been a priority of mine to tell people what they’re doing well every day. Talk it out. Everybody on my team knows that if they write me an email longer than 3 sentences, they need to just come to me a talk it out (via phone, zoom, whatever works). Email is not always the best way to solve a problem, and I’ve found that talking through things often breeds better solutions. Simple Communication. If I ask you to do something, I want you to reply with one word, and I want that one word to be, “done.” I’m a busy woman, and I think something leaders have a hard time learning is to trust those below them. I need to know a project is being handled. Ask your team for feedback. If I get an email from a listener or partner that seems like we at Kim Komando could’ve done better, I will always forward that email internally with one character: a question mark. That question mark symbolizes, “Where did we go wrong?” to my team, and it’s always helpful to hear many perspectives of how it could’ve been handled better. Give your team what they need to feel supported. Since COVID-19 and remote working, I’ve found that coming back to the office is a big stressor to many of my employees. Responding to these requests is a great way to show that you are listening to your company’s needs. A compromise can come next. For example, Kim Komando employees now work from home two days a week.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Women leaders have a tendency to be nurturing, and often people tell them to leave that at the door. I don’t think that’s true. You can be a very strong woman and still be nurturing, because at the end of the day, you’ll be the best leader you can be if you’re doing it in your own style.

My team comes to me for personal matters, for advice, AND for professional growth. Being a nurturing mentor is my management style, and it hasn’t failed me yet. It pays to not be dominating- my employees trust that they can come to me with an issue and I will be there to listen.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

The best way to manage a large team is to find people that can help manage alongside you and understand your management style. When you break a large team into segments, the smaller teams can often have a greater impact while remaining part of the whole.

At the base, it’s important to find people that match your moral values, passion, and enthusiasm to instill these values into every single employee from top to bottom.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am endlessly grateful for my mother. She was 31 when she went to college and got a degree in computer science. I was the last child of four kids and was five at the time. Her first job was working at a hospital doing punch cards in the computer room, and she eventually got a job working for Bell Labs. When I was 8 or 9, she was working on the first video phone, the 411 system, and she was told when she interviewed, “You have four kids, if the kids are sick, you can’t take off.”

So, if I was ever sick, she would take me to work with her. One time when she took me to work with her, one of her coworkers asked me, “Hey, do you want to play a computer game? It’s called Hunt the Wumpus.” I didn’t know this at the time, but I was beta testing the game. Any time I saw an error code pop up, I was instructed to tell him what the code was, and I was so fascinated by this. They were working on moving the game to another version of Unix at the time, and I was obsessed with helping the process. My sisters hated it because I would tie up the phone lines- they sent me home with a computer to keep beta testing! I didn’t know it then, but looking back, that’s when my passion for computers started.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Success is a hard one to measure. For some, it is the amount of money you bring in in a year. For others, it is the impact you make. I have been on both sides of the coin. I have been very fortunate to build a platform, such as The Kim Komando Show, that offers my listeners the tools and resources they need to understand the complexities behind today’s tech-centric world. Being able to help my listeners in ways that enhances their lives is something I am truly passionate about and hope to continue to do for a very long time.

As mentioned earlier, I read every email and reach out to my listeners directly when they are in need. The more people I reach and help through the resources and content I produce through my show, the more value I find in what I do each and every day.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I do “Random Acts of Kindness” on my show. It could be donating a device to someone in need, as I did last week to a woman in the hospital with cancer and wanted to video call her family back in Japan. Perhaps it’s contributing to a cause, such as a 10-year-old boy who has a foundation to give K9s bullet-proof vests and asked me to help him with his website. I gave him $10,000 to buy more vests for the dogs at police stations around the country. My point is that we can all do little things to make mankind better. While you may not have the financial resources to do this, you can do your own “random act of kindness.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is, “If you don’t innovate, you evaporate.” I’ve learned to never be satisfied with the status quo. From being one of few women in my computer science courses to being one of few women in radio- I’ve constantly had to innovate to prove myself to my male peers. I am always thinking of what’s next for Kim Komando as a brand, and I’ll never settle for the same old, same old. Staying relevant means staying ahead of the game.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with anyone in the world, I’d choose Jeff Bezos. He is a powerhouse in the consumer tech space, and I would love to speak to him about where he’s been, where he’s going, and all things Amazon.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.