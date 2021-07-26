Kim Kleeman and Joy Poli of The Inner Circle: “Create and maintain your brand”

Create and maintain your brand. Oftentimes, a great brand for a company feels too big at first. If you feel your logo fits now, it may need a bigger vision. We learned to not add too many “catchy” terms in our membership recruitment process, and ultimately that simple is better.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Kleeman and Joy Poli, co-founders of the Inner Circle Business Network.

Speaker and business coach Kim Kleeman recently co-founded the Inner Circle with the mindset of teaching business owners how to Accelerate Successfully.

Joy Poli, Inner Circle Co-Founder and CEO of Strategic Talent Resources, helps companies hire and retain leaders within their organizations.

Together, these two sisters created the Inner Circle, a networking community for professionals who want to grow. Inner Circle grew to cover 17 states (starting from 1 city — Chicago) in 18 months.

Here’s their story on how to scale up a community. Of interest: Many business networking groups with female founders are reserved only for members who are women or limit local groups to one person per title. In the spirit of being inclusive, and recognizing that good business involves women and men working together daily, Inner Circle is co-ed and thriving. For example, a focus on squads permits 16 marketers to leverage each other’s expertise in order to win business. Inner Circle also pivoted to virtual meetings quickly and continues to attract interesting people — which is how they took their businesses from good to great and helped members do the same.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Kim Kleeman: We come from an entrepreneurial family in Chicago. Our parents owned many bakeries and delis in the city and suburbs, and we worked in all of them from a young age. After we started our own businesses, we wanted to bring the best people in our networks together to grow and refer business together. Joy owns a talent recruitment firm and I coach CEOs to scale their businesses after exiting out of my previous business venture — a tech accelerator. We launched the Inner Circle in 2018, and quickly its community attracted more than 100 professional members in Chicagoland.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It was really tough to grow another networking community in Chicago. Joy and I spent 2 years holding events in the suburbs and city bringing people together. When the COVID lockdown went into effect in our city, we flipped the entire business model online in one day. Through our strategic planning process in early 2020, we were trying to bring things virtually online. We had “unlimited zoom” as our kids came to call it; we had members willing to try the virtual thing; and we had a good working agenda that seemed sustainable online — and it turns out it did! Operation Virtual worked out so well that we’ve expanded to more than 17 states. It’s amazing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Sure! We had quite a laugh over it, too — actually, admitting our mistake ended up being to our advantage. We have this thing called the “Wheel of FUN!” — think “Wheel of Fortune” wheel — that we use for our Happy Hours or semi-annual Summits. For the Happy Hours, the spots are filled with awesome prizes, and for our Summits, it is filled with even bigger prizes. We’re talking gifts that everyone loves to receive. A cheesecake sent to a client. A free one-on-one coaching session valued at $400. Tickets to our Virtual Summit. An Apple watch!

So we had our Summit meeting and decided we wanted to aim for bigger and better giveways. One of our Summit Committee members contacted all of our existing members with the hopes of finding some awesome prizes that they wanted to add to the Wheel of FUN!

One committee member comes back with a wonderful list of prizes — far exceeding our expectations. One of the prizes was from a well-known member in our network. Or so we thought…Yet it turns out that this person was in a different network with the same name as someone in our network. When the member reached out to him, she assumed they were one and the same. As did Co-Founders Joy and I when we saw the list of prizes and the names attached. It wasn’t until the week before the Summit that we realized that the prize came from a non-member (usually all of our prizes are from members). He was so willing to offer something up to our community — and it was a nice prize too — sight unseen. Joy and I thought to ourselves that this is the kind of person we wanted in our community, and with that we invited him to a vetting discussion to become a member. He joined!

I guess you could say it came full circle.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The Inner Circle is made up of vetted professionals such as CEOs, Trusted Advisors, entrepreneurs, and business development professionals. This unique ecosystem allows for loads of referral partners, opportunities to speak, and amazing educational opportunities. This unique, female-owned network is focused on collaboration — not competition. During the past year, the Inner Circle members worked to keep all of their companies up and running. Webinars on PPP, Working Parents’ Town Halls, and the Rising Awareness Initiative are all member-led expertise initiatives that are shared with members and guests alike.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Reminding yourself that this journey is actually fun. It makes the hard things that we all face a bit easier to deal with. Plus, you can lean on a great community and network of people you know. Don’t forget to pencil in your vacation time and make sure you have time to “unplug.” You will be a better leader because of it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Happily! We actually first started the Inner Circle with our closest Power Partners as members. We call them our Inaugural Members. We are very grateful for those relationships. They already had successful business results prior to us creating the Inner Circle. We’re so grateful to them as all were willing to take this journey with us, jump onboard, and we joyfully share their impact in testimonials. Joy and I are all the better for it.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is one that keeps itself afloat, and provides a product or service to perhaps one big customer or to a niche. These companies have the potential to be great companies, yet they need vision and leadership to take it to the next level — one where they win awards and have top talent taking the company through good times and bad.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Create and maintain your brand. Oftentimes, a great brand for a company feels too big at first. If you feel your logo fits now, it may need a bigger vision. We learned to not add too many “catchy” terms in our membership recruitment process, and ultimately that simple is better. Make service a top priority — Full Stop. One of the reasons that we built a great company culture is that we lead by example. If you lead well within your own organization, then your clients know that you will treat their company the same way. Treat your team with respect and help them achieve excellence. Lifting and empowering your team makes everyone better! “Kim often pulls me into speaking positions, without ANY notice, in order to get me more comfortable,” says Joy. “Kim knows that I will thrive, and wouldn’t think about doing that to anyone else; that’s just what sisters do!” Improve your product or service regularly. The Inner Circle often surveys its members to hear from them as well as checks in regularly — some of our best ideas come from our members like the RiseUp Awareness Campaign, which is designed to help positively impact the communities we live in! Grow your Community — We love to meet new people and hear their stories. Many members “own” their own communities yet see potential to scale by partnering with the Inner Circle in various ways!

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Leading a company means that you are living their core values alongside your own and if those two are aligned, your work will be authentic and purpose-driven. That approach means that you might think about the world around you with care and empathy. Top talent wants to be a part of something great, not just good. And if having an impact on the world means something to you, your legacy can be achieved through your business.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Marketing, marketing, and more marketing. No, really — that’s what we believe. However, in order to know what or where to market, you first need to have a clear understanding of what it is that you’re selling.

Quite honestly, working with a business coach is a great way to find various referral and revenue streams that should prevent standstills from happening in the future.

Also, finding creative ways to shake things up and open up new channels and referral partnerships makes sense, that’s what the Inner Circle does, too.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

One of the main strategies is to update your story — always have something new and exciting to talk about. As you continuously build on your vision, share those exciting new ideas with your clients. The time might never feel “right” yet we can assure you: if you try something and fail fast, you can still continue to try again. Eventually, something will stick.

Also, on fulfillment! A happy customer is a returning customer.” Making sure that our member clients are getting what they want out of membership is something we pride themselves on. Of course, Inner Circle isn’t right for all, but those that are the right fit agree that Joy’s follow-up skills and my vision are what keep the Inner Circle forging ahead”, says Kim.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The bootstrapping part tends to be the most underestimated. When you’re building a company from scratch, there are levels of growth.

Kim Kleeman: “I call it the rubberband effect — grow until you cannot stand the tension and need to add resources in order to grow again.”

For the most part, you’re the one doing all of the work yourself (all of the jobs: accounting, finance, HR, sales, marketing, admin, and more) until you’re able to afford to add someone to your team. But it’s not just about being able to afford them. It’s also about being able to keep them busy with enough work to do to fill your agreed upon hours. Your work isn’t over yet, as you’ll need to train and manage/develop that team member to be independently successful, and that takes time. Building a company from scratch does not happen overnight. But many founders do this, and what a fun ride it is!

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

We noticed early on that resources and connections that we found important may not be the same priorities our members found important for their own businesses. Therefore, we decided to layer on features and benefits with our membership subscription based on which level our members were at with their business. From start-up to an award-winning profitable business — we looked at what their needs were and then offered those benefits in an affordable monthly subscription model.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Here at the Inner Circle, we make sure our members are getting that one connection per quarter or month — depending on membership level; that is something we promised our members. In turn, they’ve promised to remain committed to attending events and continue engaging in their membership.

We believe in networking science and part of that is building transformational relationships. We have a strong relationship with every business in the network, and everyone in the Inner Circle feels that commitment at events, as we strategically make introductions for your businesses based on conversations we’ve had with each member.

Joy Poli: Kim’s superpower is finding larger opportunities within the membership for our members.

Kim Kleeman: Joy’s superpower is connecting the dots — the details.

Between the two of us, we’ve grown the Inner Circle from 1 to 17 states in just under a year…our goal is to be unstoppable.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

We believe in automation.

Joy Poli: Kim is a marketing innovator who keeps members engaged on social media and other platforms through the use of marketing automation.

Kim Kleeman: Joy has stellar communication skills being from Corporate America (HR). She uses her mass communication skills to keep our members actively engaged and informed. It’s a one-two punch that really creates a stellar customer experience.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

Every company needs to have a social media presence on some level today. We believe that there are a number of highly effective ways to have presence on a number of platforms without concern. It is important to choose the right social media platforms.

Twitter for example, is higher risk as it has an immediate and reactive audience, compared to LinkedIn. Companies that build trust with their audience, remain professionally honest and transparent in tone and content, have limited reason for concern.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are a few things that we’ve seen over our time as entrepreneurs — things like forgetting fulfillment for the service you’re providing when you’re a service-based company. We’ve also talked to many CEOs and Founders in our vetting process, and we’ve seen how being transactional in nature can be a detriment to your business as a leader. We believe that consultative relationships are necessary in order to get bigger deals closed.

We’ve also heard from many about being in networks that are not fruitful for their business. In the Inner Circle, most of our members are closing deals within 3–6 months of being an active, engaged member. Yet, we still hear from cautious prospects that they’ve been with certain networks for over a year (or two or three!) and still haven’t converted any business.

Joy Poli: I advise prospective members in vetting conversations that even if they’re not moving forward with a membership with the Inner Circle, they should still track return on investment in the groups they’re staying in. If they haven’t closed a deal within the past year (or, gotten really close), they need to look for another more effective network. The right business network for you is one where you can convert business within your defined sales cycle or create transformational relationships to further careers. If you’re not, either the network isn’t right, or something is broken in your sales process or you may need a group where you can grow and learn through professional development.. We work with our members on both areas such as crafting deals, and testing each other’s sales processes. You see, we are clients of quite a few Inner Circle members. We believe in practicing what we preach.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Please visit https://www.oinnero.com, or join our social media groups here on Facebook, Linkedin, or Instagram @innercirclebusinessnetwork! Also a special thank you to our Publicist Carolyn Barth for coordinating this media opportunity.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!