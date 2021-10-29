Kim Hunter Heard: “Surround yourself with positive people”

Surround yourself with positive people. Your village makes a huge difference. Allow loved ones to help you. Ask for what you need or want. Don’t sweat the small stuff literally. Love yourself through the changes…the changes are not the sum total of you. You are so much more. I still joke about mine and I am healthy and whole and grateful. Also, don’t waste your moments fretting about what you cannot change. Embrace the new you, be thankful for the breath of life and celebrate your life. You are worth it and so much more!

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called & I quote, “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Hunter Heard.

Kim Hunter Heard is a 26 year breast cancer survivor. She was first diagnosed with Stage II DCIS at age 38, and despite growing up in a Bahamian culture that protested intensive treatment, she went forward with it and survived. She joined the Susan G. Komen organization in Miami 25 years ago and has been an active advocate for early detection ever since. All she asks from those that she has helped is to pay it forward.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood back story?

I am a military brat of Bahamian decent and when I grew up everything was cloaked in secrecy. I knew absolutely nothing about breast cancer when I was diagnosed and neither did my family. Wanting to make a positive impact on the lives of others, I had long been searching for my purpose in life, and I’ve since come to understand that often times we are already walking in our purpose and just haven’t fully embraced it. Because of the disparities I encountered after my diagnosis, I was on a mission to remove some of those barriers for others. I jumped at the chance to join the Susan G. Komen family as we call it as soon as I discovered that they were already addressing disparities as it relates to people of color in the continuum of healthcare and so many other vital issues concerning breast cancer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is by Lailah Gifty Akita, “I devote my life in service to humanity.” My mother always encouraged my sister, brother and I to dedicate our lives to service of others as she had. It’s all I’ve ever known. When I happened upon this quote it perfectly described me and my passion to be an advocate for others.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us. the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Absolutely, hopefully my story will lend inspiration, courage and hope to someone who’s having a bend in their road. I’m borrowing from Helen Steiner Rice’s Poem, “A Bend In The Road.” It has helped me through some difficult times. I found my lump doing a BSE or breast self-examination. It was quite painful. I was turned down by three doctor’s offices because as I was told…1. I was too young (I wasn’t 40 yet) to receive a baseline, 2. I didn’t have a family history (my family didn’t share medical history), and 3. pain is not an indicator of breast cancer, as I was told with quote fingers in the air. Finally at my fourth doctor’s office, after saying no and seeing me start to cry, they agreed to humor me and give me a mammogram after telling me the lump was probably from shaving or deodorant. I was sure it wasn’t as it was way too painful. Long story short, it was clear as day on the ultrasound and the biopsy confirmed that it was cancer. This was my first lesson in the importance of being my own best advocate! Had I not been steadfast by insisting I get the full diagnostic screening I would not be here today. I am elated to share that I have seen so many barriers removed since then. Specifically, these were the three I had to deal with: 1. I am happy to share that because of a piece of legislation called the Early Act passed in 2019, no woman regardless of age can be denied a mammogram. 2. Because of cultural research, which I personally participated in, it is accepted that many women do not have a known family history. 3. Globally, pain that won’t go away is now recognized as a possible indicator of breast cancer. (I personally know many survivors who said that pain was their indicator.)

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

By far the worst part of my journey was the chemo. I had Adriamycin, which is better known as the “Red Devil.” I never thought cancer would kill me but I was certain that the chemo would. It was grueling but I kept praying and reminding myself that it was just a means to an end. Also, the look of hurt and fear in my family’s faces especially my one and only child, my daughter, who was 19 at the time. She asked me why this had to happen to me and I told her I didn’t have the answer but that I believed we were going to look back and laugh. We actually laughed our way through. She and my sister would rub my bald head and wait for the genie to pop out of the imaginary bottle. I know it sounds kinda silly but we took baby steps and it helped. It’s true that laughter soothes the soul.

How did you react in the short term?

I was super debilitated, nauseous, weak, and wasn’t eating, but whatever was in the chemo made me gain so much weight I looked like the Pillsbury dough girl. I played a game in my head by counting out the next treatment as soon as I had the current treatment. I know it sounds absolutely crazy but in the words of Malcolm X, “by any means necessary.”

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

The dust doesn’t always settle completely! I still have residual side effects from treatment after 26 years. I have used and continue to use the same mechanisms to cope which are Faith, Hope & Love. I embrace these three things with all my heart. While I hope to inspire with my story let me be absolutely transparent, my journey has been very tough at times…BUT I’M STILL HERE!!!

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

There are several…God, my Wing Girls/Angels who include my mother, my sister and my daughter.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say? I never considered the idea of embodiment for my cancer. I was the one and only boss of my body and my message to cancer was to get the heck out and stay out. I prayed for a complete and total healing from cancer and I received it. I don’t use the term remission because I have intentionally chosen to embrace my healing. I unequivocally believe Proverbs 23:7; “As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he.”

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview?

This difficult experience has taught me that regardless of what your diagnosis is and everybody is going through something, you can and I can get through this! Cancer has enhanced my world view by affording me the opportunity to meet/support survivors all over the world while being supported by them as well. We may speak different languages and live far apart but there is power in unity.

What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

It has taught me that I can make a difference one woman or man at a time. I used to think that if I were to help people, I would need it to happen in mass. I have spoken in front of hundreds of people and to this day I am so very grateful when I speak with that one individual (usually there are many) who needs a gentle nudge to get that mammogram or follow up on one. I often personally drive women, who are a little frightened, to their appointment. I realized early in my journey that there’s nothing more comforting during that time of uncertainty than the heartfelt pearls of wisdom from someone who has been down that road.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

For 25 years I’ve been on a passionate mission to empower, engage, educate and support any woman or man (as you know men get breast cancer too) in need, to help save lives.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

There are so many myths and misconceptions. I don’t want to repeat them here it would almost feel like I’m reinforcing them. What I will say is Get Screened, Know Your History, Eat Healthy, and Exercise. These are all a part of a healthy lifestyle. It doesn’t mean that you will never get cancer, but it sure increases your chances of not getting it. Another thing, yes a mammogram is uncomfortable, but I promise you it’s not as uncomfortable as being on the other end of a chemo line or even getting fried by radiation.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer?

Surround yourself with positive people. Your village makes a huge difference. Allow loved ones to help you. Ask for what you need or want. Don’t sweat the small stuff literally. Love yourself through the changes…the changes are not the sum total of you. You are so much more. I still joke about mine and I am healthy and whole and grateful. Also, don’t waste your moments fretting about what you cannot change. Embrace the new you, be thankful for the breath of life and celebrate your life. You are worth it and so much more!

What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer?” Please share a story or example for each.

Be consistent with your care and treatment. Don’t skip appointments. Eat a healthy diet and maintain healthy weight as best you can. Protect yourself from the sun. Don’t smoke or quit immediately if you already do. REMEMBER THAT ATTITUDE IS EVERYTING.

When I was in treatment I never missed an appointment even though there were days I needed assistance with dressing for my appointment. At one point, I had chemo and radiation simultaneously. It was daunting. It took many conversations with myself, and I know you can do it too.

I had chemo every three weeks and I only had an appetite the last three days before the new treatment. What I refused to do was to put junk into my already challenged body. As I mentioned before, I think steroids were added to my chemo to keep me from wasting away and it had a super reverse result.

Instructions for chemo and radiation both warn you to avoid extensive sun exposure. I developed a hypersensitivity to the sun during my treatment. It’s ok. I do my best to avoid the sun and I’m still here!

I wasn’t a smoker but I remember having a blood clot (one of those bumps in the road) in my lungs and while on the oncology floor at the hospital, I would see other patients disconnect their IV to go outside to smoke. That’s the part where you have to do your work. No one can do it for you!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I’m already dug in the movement to end breast cancer. In 2020 there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and roughly 700,000 deaths. When I embarked on this journey, my goal was and is to live in a world without breast cancer! We have saying that goes… “Until Every Story Is A Survivor Story” and I am committed to that.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey! She has exemplified generosity and I don’t mean money. I heard a quote once that said… “Generosity is love in action.” Ms. Winfrey leads by example, always pouring into others, empowering others, inspiring others, and creating new ideas and ways to reach more people. I often find myself reflecting on her pearls of wisdom or those of others she has invited to share.

How can we follow you online?

On twitter @KimHunterHeard1

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health! I am grateful for the opportunity to share in this space. Thank you!