Kim Carruthers: “Spend time with family and friends”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberley Carruthers, a certified celebrity Pilates instructor, lifestyle wellness coach, personal trainer, and holistic health specialist based in Los Angeles.

During her time as a professional dancer, Kim became fascinated by the transformative power of the teachings by Joseph Pilates. In 1997, she became certified by The American Council On Exercise and in Pilates. Kim became a personal Pilates instructor and lifestyle wellness coach to a diverse clientele in the Greater Los Angeles area.

In 2005, Kim founded “Physical Perfection Pilates,” a private Pilates studio in West Hollywood. It is here that Kim grew her client base to include athletes, Hollywood celebrities, executives, and entrepreneurs.

Kim’s quest for knowledge is ever-growing and expanding, as evidenced by her incredible roster of clients, who repeatedly refer to her. Many Hollywood studios have come to rely on Kim’s ability to work with talent to prepare them for film and television productions.

Over the last 23 years, Kim has continued to succeed in building a new career and path for herself after an acclaimed career as an Alvin Ailey dancer. Currently, Kim is focusing on her product line called “Body by Kim Carruthers” and writing a book about her mindfulness and wellness challenges.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was very lucky to have grown up in a huge, tight-knit family consisting of several generations. I believe that having my great grandparents and my grandparents in my life daily as a child helped shape me into the person that I am today. We always had family talent shows when I was a kid, and from a very young age, I was able to explore the arts and entertainment world and learn what my true gifts and talents were.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As a professional dancer, I was introduced to the Pilates method by my physical therapist, who treated me for a recurring hip injury. After practicing Pilates for several years and falling in love with all the benefits, I decided to become a teacher after retiring from my dancing career. This led to me setting up my own studio Physical Perfection Pilates.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

While teaching, I lost my car keys at a client’s home. I was stranded there for a few hours, even after my clients needed to leave for another appointment. That experience taught me always to be prepared because anything can go wrong and still have a backup key, cell phone, etc.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on a partnership with the City of Inglewood, California, to offer a free Pilates and Wellness program (Pilates in the Hood) for low-income families and communities that don’t have the opportunity to receive the benefits of wellness programs due to geography, finances, and exposure.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My main tips on how not to burn out for those that are in the wellness industry:

• Work with a purpose

• Take time off from teaching and practicing with clients or patients

• Practice some form of meditation for stress etc

• Spend time with family and friends

• Balance your workload

• Go on vacation regularly

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My dream is to inspire a wellness and health movement teaching that fitness and living a healthy lifestyle is not a punishment; it is medicine for your soul, spirit, mind, and body. This is the ethos of the Kim Carruthers Method.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for the help and support of my mother, Beverly Butler Johnson, who has been on the wellness journey with me for many years, and all of my loyal clients who have supported my business for the last 20 plus years.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is “People will never forget how you made them feel” by Maya Angelou. When I can work with and teach a new client, my goal is always to make sure that they feel better after their session and time with me than they did before. This quote is still relevant to me in my approach and helps me stay focused on my goals. It gives me a little fuel and comfort.

Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S., whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

If I could have lunch with anyone, it would be Diana Ross!!! As a child, she inspired me to want to have a career as an entertainer and empowered me to believe that all my dreams were possible!’

How can our readers follow you on social media?

My Instagram @physicalperfectionpilates

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!