Kim Bode of 8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications: “Not everyone is going to like you”

Not everyone is going to like you. Doing things differently isn’t going to be popular. Change makes people uncomfortable. I was told before that I am an acquired taste; I certainly don’t think a male business owner would be described as such, but women are judged differently. When we are firm, it is considered aggressive. When we are blunt, we are a bitch. If you’re decisive, you’re unrelenting. Embrace the adjectives.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Bode.

Kim Bode is the owner of 8THIRTYFOUR Integrated Communications. She is as self-professed wino, caffeine addict, dog rescuer and PR junkie.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Once upon a time, there was a girl who grew up in a little town in western Michigan. She was loud, full of a lot of the wrong opinions about the world and was determined to follow in her father’s footsteps and serve in the Marines.

Instead, she started a business focused on integrated communications, named in honor of her first home, 834, located on the Northeast side of Grand Rapids, MI. The end.

Ok…there is a lot more to it than that. In fact, the house for which the business was named came to represent the lifecycle of a business — failure, more failure, perseverance, and a rebirth.

Bankruptcy, divorce, and a foreclosure are all part of 8THIRTYFOUR’s story, my story.

I persevered despite it, and I’m here 14 years later, because I find comfort in the uncomfortable. We don’t shy away from the hard or scary. We seek it out, and 8THIRTYFOUR is a better company because of it.

Failure will always be part of my story. It pushes me to be different and take risks; it makes my company damn good at what we do.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Not long after launching my company fulltime, previously it was weekends and nights, I stumbled upon my husband’s affair. It absolutely devastated me. I’ve seen a lot of very successful women go through similar experiences and we always seem to view it as a personal failure. Like we are somehow at fault for our significant other cheating.

The affair was one thing, the loss in income from my partner and the draining of our bank accounts is what sent me into a spiral. I was unable to continue operating the company, I needed to get a “real” job, one with benefits and a steady paycheck.

The next 11 months of my life were filled with horrible bosses, depression, self-doubt and just so much sadness. I can confidently say, it was the lowest point in my life.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I borrowed it. I was surrounded by strong women, who picked me up, slapped some sense into me and pushed me to try again. I had always been confident, but when your self-esteem is completely shredded, it’s hard to come back from that.

Sometimes the strength you need must be borrowed from someone else. Always, always choose friends who won’t bullshit you and will always push you to be better. They are the reason 8THIRTYFOUR is here today.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

In the past year, we were named one of Forbes Top 200 PR Agencies as well as one of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch. I’d say that’s a pretty good indication that we’re doing alright.

I have tattooed on my arm, “find comfort in the uncomfortable.” It is my life motto; growth only happens when you are pushed out of your comfort zone.

Failure is a part of life, but I refuse to let it define me. Instead, I will learn from it and be better because of it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was starting out, I was in my late-20s. A lot of my communications experience was within the life science industry, which is a lot of older men. It was obvious they didn’t take me seriously, in part because of my age but also my gender.

To get around this, I would bring in a male friend, who would attend the meetings with me and sit there silently. They would direct all questions to him, and I would then respond. I’m not sure he ever spoke more than 2 to 3 words.

I could’ve been disheartened and angry and at times I was, but I also knew I had to find a way around this type of prejudice. Was it rather out-of-the-box and unorthodox? Yep. Would I do it again? 100 times over.

Some of those companies went on to be my best clients.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We believe in equality for all, equal pay, and everyone should rescue a pet. People are attracted to 8THIRTYFOUR because of our outspokenness, our impeccable sense of humor and the fact we say what others are afraid to say for fear of retaliation. There is freedom in this approach but there is also risk.

Our culture is all about accountability; it’s what makes our team great. Each of us knows our roles and we show up every day excited to work for 8THIRTYFOUR and our clients. We are pushed to be creative, think big and have a ton of fun while doing it.

We are intentional about culture because it defines us as a company.

The entire reason we started 8THIRTYFOUR was to do agency differently. We threw out hourly billing because it only ever benefited the agency, not the client. Our tagline is “It’s About You,” because it absolutely is.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I gotta tell you, I’m really bad at this. This is more “do what I say, not what I do” advice. With that said, here are my tips:

On the weekends, I focus on getting the house clean, organizing things (I’m very OCD) and planning for the coming week. Right at this moment I have workout clothes set out for my morning workout and the stuff I need for the golf outing I’m participating in is also laid out.

I have a set morning and for the most part evening routine. I get up around 6:30 a.m., I drink several cups (pot) of coffee while reading through the news. I then workout for around 30 minutes, it makes me feel good to do something solely for myself and I get the day started right. I then make out my priority list, check my deadlines and determine the 3 things I absolutely need to get done.

In the evening, I make dinner and then crack open my laptop to get caught up on more work.

When I need to destress, I get out of town. This could be camping, a trip to the cabin or an overnight with a friend. I pack about 10 books and off I go. Books are my happy place.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are a lot of women who have pushed and pulled me to where I am. Several pulled me out of the pits of despair after the cheating discovery and slapped me back into shape.

My friend Sue gave me office space and several clients when I was “relaunching” 8THIRTYFOUR. I remember she called me up one day, when I was working for bad boss #2, and was like “what the hell are you doing?”

It was the wake-up call I needed, I got my shit together and I haven’t looked back.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

8THIRTYFOUR will always be a safe place for everyone — no matter your gender, sexuality, race, you name it. Our culture is about acceptance, and we intentionally made it that way.

For us to be effective in creating change we focus on 4 areas — supporting women, the LGBTQIA+ community, animals and small businesses. We tackle the topics no one wants to talk about — gendered marketing, imposter syndrome, mental health, racism — we use our voice for good and we put our money where our mouth is.

This past year, we rolled out a scholarship at Grand Valley State University for LGBTQIA+ students or allies within the School of Communications. It’s just one small way we are giving back to our industry and to those we respect.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You’re going to fail and it’s okay. Your greatest growth will come from your greatest failures.

Not everyone is going to like you. Doing things differently isn’t going to be popular. Change makes people uncomfortable. I was told before that I am an acquired taste; I certainly don’t think a male business owner would be described as such, but women are judged differently. When we are firm, it is considered aggressive. When we are blunt, we are a bitch. If you’re decisive, you’re unrelenting. Embrace the adjectives. Think before you react. Your temper is legendary and your drive to protect the people closest to you is admirable…but you will be much more effective if you reflect and then respond strategically. Don’t give into those emotions, you’re better than that. I’m 42 years old and this will always be a struggle for me. I have to force myself to not respond to that email or text until a cooler mind prevails. Take risks. Great companies refuse to be stagnant, and they make innovation the norm. Do the scary things, take on the bigs and show ’em what you’re made of. When I started 8THIRTYFOUR, everyone thought I was insane. I was in my 20s and didn’t know anything about running a business. I often think this is why 8THIRTYFOUR has become successful, I was too young to be jaded, reserved and adverse to risks. It’s okay to be vulnerable. You’re human, there is nothing wrong with asking for help or showing emotion. As business owners, we often feel we can’t show weakness or doubt. The truth is, this is what makes you human to your team, and they need to know you are not a robot going through the motions.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It’s okay to say “no.” I stopped making concrete plans weeks or months in advance, I know my mood and stress level can’t deal with the pressure of having set plans and I don’t know how I will be feeling that day. My life is already so scheduled, so I don’t commit to things if it isn’t necessary.

Take the nap, read the book, head to the woods — make time for a reset and stop with the guilt.

I am my own worst enemy, no one piles on the guilt quite like my own conscience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I always say, start small. If you truly want to impact change, start in your backyard, your hometown, and your circle of influence.

Get involved with local organizations, set up a scholarship for those who need it and become a voice for those in the community who don’t have one.

This can be as simple as reaching out to someone new to town and showing them around, or volunteering at an animal shelter (probably why I have 6 dogs).

Give of your time freely

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check out 8thirtyfour.com for all things marketing, PR, and culture. If you’re looking for more small biz advice, go to smallbizmusings.com.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram at /8THIRTYFOUR

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!