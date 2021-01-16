Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Killing Fear Softly

Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) The events of the last few months are enough to scare many an immigrant from wishing for the proverbial “American Dream”. However, shying away from travails isn’t exactly in our DNA. In 2020, I became a United States citizen at the age of 54, thirty-three years after first arriving here […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
MLK, Jr. March on Washington
MLK, Jr. March on Washington (1963)
Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968)

The events of the last few months are enough to scare many an immigrant from wishing for the proverbial “American Dream”. However, shying away from travails isn’t exactly in our DNA. In 2020, I became a United States citizen at the age of 54, thirty-three years after first arriving here for graduate studies at the impressionable age of 21. I wasn’t eligible to vote in last year’s election, but had I been able to, my vote would have supported equity, social justice, and progressive reform across spectra.

For most of the first 21 years of my life, while living in Mumbai, I was a painfully shy child who found solace in sports, food, academics, and movies. At the age of 11, on what would have been Gandhi’s 108th birthday, I was somehow encouraged (forced) to enter the annual elocution competition for students all across the mega city organized by the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, an organization committed to preserving the teachings and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Held over several days, the event has been held annually at Mani Bhavan, a modest two storied building which, for 17 years (1917-1934), served as the action headquarters for Gandhi and his followers during India’s freedom movement. As youngsters, the history of the structure may have been lost on us, but the significance of the space was not.

My name was called, and I made my way down an aisle, up the stage stairs, and in front of a podium without a microphone. I found myself glazing across a sea of peers, teachers, and scholars. On cue, I began my speech and sputtered my way through a rehearsed essay on Gandhiji, one I had written myself. On two occasions, I forgot my next lines and stood frozen before a teacher from my school egged me to continue. Petrified and shamed, I nervously glanced at the paper containing my hand-written speech to find where I was going. It was one of the longest 5 minutes of my young life, but one that is etched in my psyche. A long day of speeches and performances later, after the dust had settled, I was awarded a certificate of distinction (a consolation prize of sorts). A few months later because the star student of my school who placed 2nd city-wide couldn’t (wasn’t allowed to?) go, my good fortune placed me only a few spots away from the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi as we chanted morning prayers at Raj Ghat (Gandhi memorial) in New Delhi just prior to the annual Republic Day parade. Somewhat ironically, the impressive parade is designed to showcase India’s military capability in addition to her social and cultural heritage.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (1869-1948)

My earliest memory of food is warm bottle milk (Horlicks) as a four year old. My earliest memory of embracing non-violence as a lifestyle can be traced back to sometime during my rehearsals for the elocution competition. I’m not sure in which class, but while still in early secondary school, I had read about Martin Luther King, Jr.’s struggle for equal rights on behalf of millions of Americans. Around the same time, I also became aware of the KKK. I was deeply influenced by stories and images of fair-skinned humans considering dark-skinned humans as being lesser. Mahatma Gandhi showed us that the pen can be mightier than the sword. Martin Luther King, Jr. did the same. I am often reminded by some of my gun carrying friends that I would wish I had a weapon to defend myself or anyone I loved against the ever-present prospect of brutality and violence. I’m certain that I would react in an unpredictable way should that circumstance occur, but until then, I feel complete in my fearlessness of violence because I believe in non-violence. I hear the National Rifle Association has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy…

If I could write that elocution speech again, I would lead with a verse of one of Gandhi’s favorite prayers.

raghupati rāghav rājārām,

patit pāvan sītārām

sītārām, jai sītārām,

bhaj pyāre tu sītārām

īśvar allāh tero nām,

sab ko sanmati de bhagavān

Transliterated as:

Chief of the house of Raghu, Lord Rama,

Uplifters of those who have fallen, Sita and Rama,

Sita and Rama, Sita and Rama,

O beloved, praise Sita and Rama,

God or Allah is your name,

May God bless all with true wisdom.

Martin Luther King, Jr. would have been 92 years old yesterday and was born while Gandhi was at Mani Bhavan orchestrating the greatest non-violent victory in the history of the world. Perhaps, the indelible impacts they have both had on their countries are more than coincidental. Here’s wishing a Happy MLK, Jr. Day to the world because like Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr. probably saw himself as a human first and everything else afterwards.

    Hari Pulapaka, Ph.D., C.E.C.

    Hari Pulapaka, Ph.D., C.E.C., Associate Professor of Mathematics at Stetson University

    Hari Pulapaka is a full-time, tenured Associate Professor of Mathematics at Stetson University (DeLand,
    FL) and co-founder, co-owner of Cress Restaurant. Born and raised in Mumbai, Hari has been in the United States since 1987. After completing a Ph.D. in Mathematics at the University of Florida in 1995, a professional midlife crisis led to a fast-paced, top-of-the-class graduation from culinary school in 2004 while teaching full-time. Hari has published many research papers in the areas of Graph Theory and Number Theory and is an award-winning chef with four James Beard Award semifinalist nods as Best Chef-South and multiple Food & Wine People’s Best Chef recognitions. Hari won the inaugural Chefs Taste Challenge in New Orleans and his cuisine helped rate Cress Restaurant as the top-rated restaurant in the inaugural ZAGAT Orlando Guide with a food score of 29/30. In 2015, Hari published his first book-a memoir-food advocacy-cookbook of sorts titled Dreaming in Spice and in 2020 completed and published his second book Dreaming in Spice: A Sinfully Vegetarian Odyssey. Upon invitation, Hari has, by invitation, cooked at the James Beard House in New York City on many occasions and most recently, was a featured chef at the 2018 James Beard Awards in Chicago. In 2016, Hari was recognized as a GRIST 50 fixer for his innovative and active work in the area of food waste reduction. Hari has helped develop food waste reduction related teaching materials for the James Beard Foundation as part of a full-use kitchen curriculum. Hari was an invited chef at the inaugural official JBF Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change and is an active leader & chef advisor for the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Program and the JBF Smart Catch Program. Hari is a Certified Executive Chef of the American Culinary Federation and qualified for and attempted one of the toughest culinary certification exams: The Certified Master Chef (CMC) Exam in 2017. Hari is a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

    Chef Hari is founder and CEO of Global Cooking School, LLC, a company that is dedicated to offer a wide swathe of educational and consulting services aimed at making food more delicious, thoughtful, nutritious, and inclusive.

    When he is not cooking, teaching a wide variety of undergraduate Mathematics, or supervising Undergraduate Research, Hari writes and speaks frequently on food-related matters. Hari is married to Jenneffer, a podiatric surgeon who not only specializes in diabetic limb salvage but is also a certified sommelier, and co-owner of Cress Restaurant. They live in DeLand, Florida with a few non-human family members.

    DeLand, Florida
    United States of America

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    U.S. voters living overseas have online resources to ensure their vote counts in 2020.
    Community//

    U.S. Expatriates: It’s September. You Still Have Time Vote From Abroad. Here’s How.

    by Amanda Calnan Vowels
    Community//

    What do students think about voting in the presidential election?

    by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.
    Voting is my superpower
    Community//

    The Fight to Vote. The Untold Story.

    by Pat Mitchell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.