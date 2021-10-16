Kieu Phan: “Lean on others when you feel tired”

Lean on others when you feel tired. As I was young, my mom was always be strong and independent. She never rely on anyone. But as I grew up, I saw a different side of her. She had a pain inside her and never share to anyone. At that movement, I realized that it’s okay to cry and have a shoulder to lean on.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact,I had the pleasure of interviewing Kieu Anh Phan.

Kieu is a student at Tucker High School. She had joined the Women In Bio program since the beginning of school year, August 2021. She is a young woman who is fearless and brave to make new changes. Her goal was to help other students to develop their passions for STEM. She has a support from Women in Bio program which give her the resources that she needed and help her to carry out the ideas that she had to promote STEM for the greater changes. She’s trying to connect people to the advancement of STEM.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up in a house that I feel is normal until now I realized that the more I get older, the things get more complicated in my life. Everything in my life had been changing but I still try move forward and never look back at the things that I regret. I try to move one the new life, the new me. I’m willing to do anything to get the success in my life. Never think of give up!

You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

My organization, Women in Bio is trying to inspire and giving more opportunities for people to involved in STEM and to developed their passion.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I think the world had inspired me. Whenever I look around and see things from far away. I have lots of thoughts about how we have everything now and where are they coming from. Did we come up with ideas and make it or we already have it when we were born. I began to interest in STEM since then. I want to solve the mystery of how we get to know the world today.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

The moment that made me to get up and decided to do it was the morning I wake up with a lots of thought last night. I think I don’t have anything to regret or to lose so why not do it? I caught the chance that I have and joining the Women In Bio. This grogram give me many resources that I need to learn and share with others.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Some the things I took to get project started is first find a topic/subject that interested in. Second, write down everything you know about it. Then, research its background. Share ideas with your classmates or teachers. Final, get creative of decorate your project.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I think the most interesting story that happened to me since I leading my organization was nothing much. Not really lots of people know about Women in Bio. I asked my friends if they know about Women in Bio program and do you know what they said. They said, “What is that program do?” I felt embarrassed at first but then I thought, “ Isn’t everyone should know about it”, the program that could change the people’s views of the world and give us more knowledge about the things that surrounds us. Women in Bio program is very valuable. They have every recourses and people to help you develop the ideas that you had to share it with the world. To make new changes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

The funniest mistake that I made when I was first starting was I didn’t know anything about my organization. At first, I thought it just about a program that teach me about the science stuff but turn out it’s not. It gave me a better chance to teach other and promote the STEM career path. I learned that sharing information with others help lots of people. We volunteer to help the world be better not only for the environment but also for human.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I don’t have mentors or cheerleaders that helped me to success. But I do have one thing that encourage me is myself. Sometimes, I wondering if I have any talents or special things. I keep thinking about the past and regret things that I had done in my life. I never try to see the present movements or future. Until one day, I realize that I can’t change the past but I can make the better future. So, I started to learn myself. I try every actives, volunteer in community, learn things from other people. And now, I understand that no one can help me success except myself. I love myself so everything I try to do to be better is for myself.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I don’t have anyone that special helped by my cause yet but I do believe that one day not only one but hundreds people will be helped by my improve the world.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Three things the community can do to help address the root of the problem I’m trying to solve are teach other useful skills to benefit their lives. Don’t stand there, looking around wondering if that person is right or wrong. Go help them to make the great new change. Also get involved to the society, google whatever your passion is and research to know more about it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each. 5 things I wish someone told me when I first started are

Lean on others when you feel tired. As I was young, my mom was always be strong and independent. She never rely on anyone. But as I grew up, I saw a different side of her. She had a pain inside her and never share to anyone. At that movement, I realized that it’s okay to cry and have a shoulder to lean on. Work as a team is better than get credits only for yourself. Having support and work together with others are much more easily to done the work. Love and Be yourself! No one can help you. Only yourself can get you over the bad time. Don’t change because of others. Focus on yourself and be a leader! Don’t become a follower. Speak up and express your emotion in appropriate way. Listen is not the only thing you let other know you’re focused. Exchange information with them. Don’t fell upset and blame others because the situation make you do it.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell them that when I made a positive impact to the society. I felt heaven. It was so amazing of how I could improve their lives even if that is just a small help. But that movement you can never forget. You’re going to remember it forever and use that to be the energy that encourage you to do more of it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 😊

I would like to have a private breakfast with Jungkook from BTS. I want to tell him how amazing of him is. His team gave me the power to love myself, to love everything surrounding me and they encourage me. His team do all of those things through their song’s lyrics. Their songs have different messages behind it. When I feel sad or upset, I just have to turn their music on and all my worry, frustrated fade away. There is something magic about the story happening in their songs that I can related to.

How can our readers follow you online?

Our readers can follow on my Instagram, “kieuanh_butterfly” or Ann Phan on Facebook.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!