Kieran Bowers of Swire Properties: “Get to know yourself”

Following on, get to know yourself. There is a lot of untapped potential in all of us and the higher the self-awareness, the greater the ability to be successful. Last year I recognized a level of resilience in the face of adversity that I was unaware of.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kieran Bowers.

Kieran Bowers is President of Swire Properties Inc, a leading South Florida international developer of urban real estate and the U.S. operation of Hong-Kong based Swire Pacific Ltd. A 20-year veteran of the company, Bowers plays a key role in leading the company’s SD2030 strategy to become the global sustainability leader in the industry by 2030. In the U.S., Bowers oversees Swire’s most ambitious project to date, Brickell City Centre, the 4.9-million-square-foot mixed-use project. Outside of business endeavors, Bowers also serves as the Vice Chairperson for Friends of The Underline, a 501C3 non-profit organization that is transforming the underutilized land below Miami’s Metrorail into a 10-mile linear park, urban trail and canvas for artistic expression; and actively participates as a Board Member at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. He attends the advisory board for the ULI SE Florida & Caribbean; the University of Miami Master of Real Estate Development + Urbanism Program.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I studied Japanese at University and I was interested in a career focused on Asia but not Japan specifically. A friend introduced me to the Swire prospectus for their management trainee program and the variety of businesses they operate across multiple geographies was very attractive. Twenty-one years later, I am still curious, learning and traveling.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember in my first year telling my boss that some of the numbers he was using for a pitch were inaccurate. I thought I was doing a good deed. Turns out, those numbers were ‘preferred’ because they supported his case. The lessons learned are to ask questions so that you fully understand the context you are operating in and, equally importantly, the way you deliver the message is as important as the message itself.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

With a 40-year trajectory of developing in Miami of places such as the 44-acre island, Brickell Key, and Brickell City Centre, a $1 billion landmark mixed-use complex, Swire has always kept Creative Transformation through sustainable initiatives central to its business philosophy and company culture. Through our SD 2030 Strategy, our goal is to become the global sustainability leader in the industry by 2030. The strategy is built on five pillars — places, people, partners, performance (economic) and performance (environment) — which underpin our business activities that contribute to our social impact across the globe. An example of how we’ve done this in Miami includes advocating an urban lifestyle with The Underline, the land below Miami’s Metrorail transformed into a 10-mile linear park, urban trail, and public art destination. Swire joined The Underline team and to date, has committed a total of $1.1 million to the organization and continues to be a major sponsor of this transformational project. In February 2021, the park’s first section, “Brickell Backyard,” officially opened with over 30,000 native plants and trees, art installations, a sound stage, outdoor gym, meeting and dining tables, and gathering spaces. Swire sponsors the “Flex Court,” a flexible outdoor space for recreational activities, and has a continued partnership with the organization, hosting annual programming that will underwrite the ability to service underserved youth communities and promote a wellness-driven and sustainable lifestyle.

Other examples of how Swire is making significant social impact includes initiatives such as ‘Home Grown,’ an ongoing program that partners with Miami-based nonprofits and community leaders to expand their philanthropic scope throughout South Florida, and ‘PLANT (People, Lifestyle and Nature Together),’ which provides ongoing educational and interactive experiences that inspire environmental action and a more sustainable lifestyle. Swire partnered with The Lotus House, a foundation dedicated to improving the lives of women, youth and children experiencing homelessness, for “Home Grown at The Village,” a program to instill knowledge and empower the women of Lotus House via culinary learning opportunities led by Miami’s top culinary talents. The company also worked with the Overtown Youth Center (OYC) aiding over 40 families (180 individuals) with one year of fully paid internet/ Wi-Fi service who needed to access to the internet for online schooling required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership, as it relates to social impact, is going beyond oneself or company for the greater good and prosperous development of individuals, communities and for the planet. An example of this is a decision Swire made earlier this year to get involved and provide a solution for Miami rising sea problem. To provide some context, sea levels on the coast of Florida are rising as much as one inch every three years according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and some predict Miami could be underwater in the next 80 years if something is not done soon. In January of this year, after concluding a three-year exercise, the United States Army Corps of Engineers proposed a plan to protect Biscayne Bay and the Downtown area from storm surge and sea level rise, which included building a 10–13 foot wall that would create a permanent physical barrier in front the of downtown district and the sea — a proposal that would surely impact the quality of life in the area, business and tourism, the environment, threaten property values, and more. With the intention of aiding the US Army Corps of Engineers, Swire made the decision to engage the engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol to design an alternative proposal that included long-term environmental solution that both protected and enhanced Miami’s urban coastline. Formally presented in February 2021, the plan envisions a series of barriers to dissipate wave energy including a combination of submerged oyster reefs and earthen berms in the bay. The output, which also meets engineering criteria, has provided information that the US Army Corps of Engineers can use to amend their proposal as well as a platform for municipalities to discuss viable nature-based solutions as an alternative to physical barriers.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The first is to fully embrace the problem, I refer here particularly to the impact of storm surge and sea-level rise on a dense metropolis like Miami. There remains reluctance in some business quarters to speak about how this could affect future development. The second step is to work through the problem in a coordinated approach. There is a lot of work being done to tackle the impact of climate change, but it is spread across different counties, municipalities, non-profits. Of course, it is not a problem that any single organization can solve and nor is there a single solution. Tying all that work into one coordinated effort is so much more powerful but I expect, an exercise akin to herding cats. Thirdly, stay positive. I think there is a tendency to frame issues and/or organizations in an adversarial manner even where there is a common goal. That is generally not conducive for constructive dialogue.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Change is hard for most people. Some assignments I have taken, have required changes to practices, working culture etc. Whilst the need may seem obvious and, in some cases, beneficial, it does not necessarily result in an open embrace and acceptance of change. Change requires a considerable investment of time and effort and will always demand difficult decisions.

Know the detail. Stories abound, but I can say it is rarely a wasted effort. Even if you don’t get the opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge, should the moment call for that insight, you want to be the person to deliver it.

Business is a human endeavor. It is very easy to get wrapped up in ideas, products, numbers but at the end of the day it requires people and your ability to engage, influence, excite people that will make an idea get funded, designed, produced etc.

Following on, get to know yourself. There is a lot of untapped potential in all of us and the higher the self-awareness, the greater the ability to be successful. Last year I recognized a level of resilience in the face of adversity that I was unaware of.

Listen for the feedback. Last week my son called me out for being late for dinner. He inquired why I chose to spend more time with other people. At the time, I felt there was a very good reason, but his question led me to the real answer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It is less of a quote and more of a poem called ‘If’ by Rudyard Kipling. It is a series of reminders, contradictions coupled together modelling how to conduct oneself in almost any circumstance. There are so many pearls of wisdom out there but this I have always kept with me. It has the bonus of recalling fond childhood memories also.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I’m afraid it’s cliched but probably the Queen. She has met almost every influential world leader over the past 70 years, from Churchill to Kennedy and then countless talented musicians, artists, authors in between. I would imagine her insights into character are immeasurable.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kieran-bowers-b60544153/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!