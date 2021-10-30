Kiera Grace: “Make plans but don’t be afraid to change them”

An American born and raised popular singer, songwriter, fashion model, Instagram star, and activist, KG Crown originally born as Kiera Grace is famous around the world because of her melodious voice and successful singles including “Bad”, “Gimme That”, and “Eeny Meeny Miny Mo”.

KG was born on 7 June 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States in a well-to-do family with her three siblings. At a young age, she moved to Michigan, USA along with her family. She attend both private and public schools and finished her primary education. Being talented from a young age, she began working with Ford Models at the age of 4 as a child model and appeared in multiple national commercials.

While working as a model, KG travel around the country and explored multiple dimensions of like, and at the same time she developed an affection for music. She along with her siblings Jake Ryan, Joseph Dean, and B-Rex formed a band named “Good Kick”.

The band initially collaborated with local singers and garnered primarily popularity. They came to the limelight because of their work with a popular Grammy Award-winning songwriter and sold music to 18,000 churches, and landed an opportunity to work with Nickelodeon.

As KG is highly influenced by K-pop, Pop, and Hip-hop genres music, her singing idols are Ariana Grande, Dojo Cat, Black Pink, and Lil Tjay. In 2019, the band split as KG’s brothers decided to quit music.

KG started her solo career as KG Crown and moved to LA, California to give full time for music and modeling. Besides this, she has garnered thousands of followers on different social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok as her singing and dancing videos went viral. Recently, in 2021 she released three popular and successful singles “Bad”, “Gimme That”, and “Eeny Meeny Miny Mo”, which made her an upcoming celebrity.

With rising fame on Instagram, she has been a promoter and face of various fashion, sports, and makeup brands. KG is also represented by Generation Z, a social media agency. Apart from this, she has a self-titled YouTube channel with a few thousand subscribers, where her singing and lifestyle videos are uploaded. The most popular video on her channel is titled “Bad (Official Music Video).

KG is an activist and spokesperson of human and LGBTQ+ rights around the world. She has collaborated with The Trevor Project and uses her music video to raise awareness and donations for the various NGOs. She says the organization is really important and close to her heart as she has a gay sibling and understands the pain and need for a helping hand.

KG is also an anti-bullying activist. She says that she has gone through several worst bullying experiences in high school for sharing photos on Instagram and being a fan of k-pop and hip ho music. To counter bullying in school and colleges, she runs an anti-bullying series titled “Be A Boss Not a Bully”. In an interview, KG stated that in the future, she likes to own a charity organization and would work in the field of basketball and the LGBTQ+ community.