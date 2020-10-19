Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Kick These 3 Attitudes to the Curb to Gain Business Confidence

Let go of these limiting beliefs and discover your big, bold brand

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Do you lack confidence in yourself as a business owner?

We’ve all seen those courageous and confident entrepreneurs who unapologetically share their message with ownership and passion.

Their brands are attractive, memorable, and always have buzz around them. Because of that, they’re consistently seen and heard. 

How did they get to that point?

After working with hundreds of women entrepreneurs, I understand that brands of this magnitude aren’t made overnight. They take courage, grit and a fearless nature.

Successful business owners kick these 3 attitudes to the curb to gain brand confidence.

  1. Imposter Syndrome — If you feel unworthy, or that you don’t have enough experience or credentials to really make it in your industry, you may be suffering from imposter syndrome. Everyone doubts themselves and their skillset from time to time, but you can’t get stuck and paralyzed by the fear that you won’t measure up. 
  2. Brand Schizo — If you find yourself constantly changing your message, your ideal client, your colors, and elements of your website every few months, I hate to break it to you, but you aren’t standing on solid brand ground — you’re all over the place. Your audience likely has no idea what you really do and what you stand for. To be completely honest, this type of flip flopping makes customers uneasy, and they end up feeling like they can’t trust you.  
  3. Comparison-itis — Are you always looking at everyone else in the biz, obsessing over the competition? You may feel frozen and afraid to carve out your own space because you lack confidence in your ability to complete. When you feel this way, it’s tempting to start copying others instead of forging your own path. 

All business owners have struggled with these afflictions at one time or another. The key to moving on and growing past these unhealthy thoughts is to change your mindset. When you let these limiting beliefs go for good, you can start digging deep to reveal your authentic brand story. 

Knowing and owning your brand story is how you show up to the table with CONFIDENCE. That confidence gets noticed, you’ll begin to attract your dreamy clients. You open the doors to opportunities and growth.

Put yourself out there. Keep evolving until you find your groove. Don’t just sit and wait for the brand magic to happen, go get it! Your business will thank you.

    Mallika Malhotra, Brand Strategist + Photographer at MikiFoto + Co

    Mallika Malhotra of MikiFoto + Co is a brand photographer, branding expert and author of The Brand Photography Playbook. After years of working in corporate advertising, she now helps women entrepreneurs master their story, show up as the face of their brand and create a business that makes customers totally swoon. It's her mission to empower women to stop hiding and to start emerging as leaders. She is a strong believer in getting out of your comfort zone, taking action and implementing ideas. Her friends and clients call her the brand energizer! When she's not taking pictures or building brands, she's at her Maine home with her sons and husband, drinking coffee or red wine and dreaming about their next global adventure.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 WAYS TO OVERCOME IMPOSTER SYNDROME AS A NEW ENTREPRENEUR

    by Nicole Nieves
    Community//

    “Imposter syndrome.” With Candice Georgiadis & Andrew Morgans

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Liz Forkin Bohannon of Sseko Designs: “How I Was Able To Thrive Despite First Experiencing Impostor Syndrome” With Candice Georgiadis

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.