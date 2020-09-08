Kick Start Your Day With Your Brilliant Bathroom Routine

Homeowners remodel the bathroom to add features that are modern and innovative. The upgrades can increase the value of the home, and they give the homeowner additional choices. Luxury fixtures are popular choices for a bathroom renovation and offer homeowners a relaxing environment. Changing simple elements of the bathroom could make it appealing and enjoyable for the homeowner. Setting up a plan for the renovation helps the homeowner arrive at a final cost for the project and ensures that they save money on the total price. Homeowners can review the elements of a bathroom remodeling project and get extra guidance on what to do.

Add a More Unique Vanity

Adding a unique vanity transforms the bathroom and adds a focal point. A sink vanity with an alternative design and larger size provides the homeowner with an extraordinary feature for the bathroom design. They can choose a vanity with cabinets or drawers for additional storage. Changing out the vanity and adding an exceptional mirror can alter the overall room design and make it appealing for the owner. Old world style vanities and basins create an intriguing room design and make the bathroom more elegant. Homeowners can review additional designs by visiting Unique Vanities now.

Increasing Natural Light

Increasing natural light in the bathroom reduces the amount of artificial light the homeowner needs during the day. There are two ways to achieve this goal and get additional natural light. First, the homeowner could add a skylight into the room, and natural light will flow into the room throughout the day. Replacing an existing window in the bathroom could provide further natural light, too. Adding a window inside the shower at a height that doesn’t compromise on privacy could increase natural light. Some homeowners might even consider adding glass walls in the bathroom if their property is in a secluded area and their bathroom is on a higher floor.

Selecting a More Convenient Medicine Cabinet

Bathroom Lighting

New modern medicine cabinets give the homeowner a convenient design and a more stylish installation. Newer medicine cabinet designs have rotating tables inside them that make it easier to store medicine and access it as needed. Some designs have rotating or hinged shelving to make it easier to store further items in the cabinet. Traditionally, the medicine cabinet features a mirror that opens to reveal the cabinet, but the homeowner doesn’t have to install a medicine cabinet for this purpose. They can get a medicine cabinet that doesn’t have a mirror, and it is installed on an opposite wall from the vanity mirror. The position makes it easier to access and gives the homeowner additional storage for other items.

Installing a Tankless Toilet

Installing a tankless toilet gives the homeowner extra room inside the bathroom, and it eliminates the aesthetically displeasing tank altogether. The design is easier to clean and maintain the plumbing. It frees up more room inside the bathroom and makes it more spacious. The installation could provide the homeowner with additional room for storage or decorative features for their bathroom design. Since the toilets aren’t as bulky, the homeowner could hang decorative touches above it to tie the overall room concept together. Eco-friendly homeowners choose the tankless toilets to prevent excessive use of water and lower their utility costs. The designs are available as a floor or wall-mounted fixture that provides extra space around the toilet, too. Some homeowners choose the tankless toilet because they offer additional room for installing a bidet into the bathroom.

The Advantages of a Freestanding Tub and Separate Showers

Freestanding tubs and separate showers provide homeowners with a better design for their bathroom that gives them heightened flexibility. Freestanding tubs come in a variety of sizes and shapes. A separate shower design allows the homeowner to choose different styles to accommodate their lifestyle. This could include showers with tile flooring that has the drain in the floor instead of inside a tub. This makes it easier to clean the shower and the freestanding tub. The shower design could feature glass doors or a recessed wall to provide enough privacy for the homeowner.

Alternate the Tile Flooring With the Shower Floor

Alternating the tile flooring with the shower floor increases the aesthetics of the overall bathroom design. The homeowner can choose larger tiles for the bathroom flooring in a neutral tone. The shower and the shower floor could be designed with smaller tiles with a staggering pattern of colors to add a small pop of color into the design without overwhelming it. Contractors can create geometric patterns with the tiles and make the room far more aesthetically pleasing. They can create borders with the tiles at different levels of the shower wall, too. Stone is also a brilliant choice for the bathroom flooring and gives it a more whimsical look.

Adding a Shower Seat

Adding a shower seat helps the homeowner relax more in the shower. If they have physical impairments that make it difficult to stand for long periods of time, the homeowner could get great use-value from a shower seat. Adding a handheld showerhead makes it easier to take a shower and allows the homeowner to sit on the shower seat while showering. Shower seats are also a great spa fixture for homeowners who choose steam shower options with their new shower design.

Improving Artificial Light

Improving artificial light in the space makes the bathroom a better choice for getting ready in the mornings. The right amount of light helps women apply their cosmetics without making mistakes. It is easier to see with the right lighting. Homeowners start bathroom renovations to get more out of the room. Bathroom features that increase functionality and utility improve the living space and give the homeowner beneficial fixtures. Increasing natural light reduces the need for artificial lighting in the room. Green fixtures cut down on utility costs and help homeowners do their part for their environment. Separate tub and shower designs give the homeowner more flexibility and make the bathroom easier to clean. Examining new ways to renovate a bathroom shows the homeowner what options are available to them.