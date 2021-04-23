Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Kick out Procrastination..

Procrastination makes easy things hard. Hard things harder... - Mason Cooley

Procrastination- the enemy of the achievers. When we let this to enter in our life definitely this will make us lazy & stop us growing in our life. Never let procrastination to rule and holding you back. Just kick out from you and your surrounding. Finish the works immediately when you want to finish. Never have the second thought of post ponding. Plan everything, implement your planning & results will be more than you expect. Just get up, get going.. Never provide a chance to procrastinate. Be proactive !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

