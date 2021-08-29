Khushboo Jha Of BuyProperly: “Invest in yourself”

Invest in yourself. One of my professor’s advice was that we should invest some of our earnings in ourselves and our learning. The argument was that in doing so we would be better positioned for the long run and able to weather adverse changes in the macroeconomic environment. I have always followed this rule, and it drove me to pursue an MBA (which was expensive!). Every year I aim to learn one new thing that I have not done before. This does not mean reading one new book or trying a new cuisine. This means mastering a new skill or facing a new challenge.

Khushboo Jha is the CEO and Founder of BuyProperly, an AI-driven platform that enables Canadians to invest in real estate for as little as 2,500 dollars and in less than seven minutes using fractional ownership. BuyProperly allows individuals to grow their wealth without the upfront costs and traditional hassles of property ownership and management. Khushboo has worked in tech and business for over twelve years and always wanted to combine technical thinking with business logic to solve problems for people. This aspiration led Khushboo to found BuyProperly. Khushboo holds an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor in Architecture and Civil Engineering from The Indian Institute of Technology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a kid, I loved science and math over other subjects, so working in STEM was the obvious choice for me. I studied engineering in my university undergraduate program and have been working in tech and innovation ever since.

My experience of nearly six years at Amazon nurtured my inclination of leveraging technology to solve real life problems. When I moved to Canada, I struggled to invest in real estate even though I had meaningful savings, I was completely priced out. Soon, I realized I was not alone and that the majority of millennials and generation-z were experiencing the same challenge. Also, affordability was just one issue, the process was also complex, intimidating and time consuming. In starting BuyProperly, the goal was to make the real estate market accessible and hassle-free.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We have completely reimagined the traditional model of real estate so that everyday investors can see their money grow. The BuyProperly experience is different from the traditional real estate investment experience in three core ways:

BuyProperly’s platform uses AI to identify real estate trends to help discover undervalued properties in the market, allowing investors to earn high returns. We convert high-yield properties into fractionally owned investment vehicles, lowering the financial barrier to an investment minimum of 2,500 dollars, welcoming everyday investors to grow their wealth. Unlike traditional real estate, we have created an entirely online process that can be completed in seven minutes. The whole process is as simple as buying something on Amazon.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Before BuyProperly had launched and before we had any properties on the platform, we had placeholders for “dummy” properties on the website to test the user experience. One of those placeholder properties was my own residence. When we went live, my team recommended that I take down the placeholder of my property, but since we had only one deal, I insisted on keeping it and marking it as sold out.

Within days, we started receiving flyers and offers from people who wanted to buy fractional shares in our home. One time, a person actually rang the doorbell to ask how they could invest 2,500 dollars and if we accepted cash. My husband, who opened the door, was pretty taken aback. We obviously removed our house from the placeholder listings but learned our lesson to never underestimate demand while launching a business!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Throughout the various stages of my life, I have met a variety of different mentors and advisers that have offered me advice that I have now incorporated into my business and life.

Ayesha Harper and Cynthia Williams, whom I met while at Amazon, have had a huge influence on me in terms of my leadership skills. Both are extremely detail oriented and full of analytical rigor. They are sharp to not only identify, but also call out “fluff” work, from real value-add work. They encouraged me to challenge the status quo and helped me to carve out a niche within a large organization to be able to contribute in a significant way. I also learned from them how to create energy and momentum amongst a team. These learnings allowed me to deliver outsized results in a short time at Amazon and have continued to help me build BuyProperly.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

For me, ‘Disrupting an industry’ means serving a customer that wasn’t served before or creating a market that did not exist. When users start using new models or services, simply because they make more sense and are easier and smarter than the previous options, the industry gets redefined. We have seen so many examples of positive disruption — music, shopping, communication — and I believe that it is time for real estate to become inclusive and for the old model to be disrupted.

I must mention that disruption can be negative when it blindly follows money instead of solving a problem or serving a social purpose. Greed often poorly impacts the symbiotic relationships in the natural or business ecosystem. For example, mining technology advances and the ability to do more drilling can impact both the natural ecosystem and displace fewer local workers in a particular geographic region. While this disruption brings economic benefits, it negatively impacts the ecosystem.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Invest in yourself. One of my professor’s advice was that we should invest some of our earnings in ourselves and our learning. The argument was that in doing so we would be better positioned for the long run and able to weather adverse changes in the macroeconomic environment. I have always followed this rule, and it drove me to pursue an MBA (which was expensive!). Every year I aim to learn one new thing that I have not done before. This does not mean reading one new book or trying a new cuisine. This means mastering a new skill or facing a new challenge. Tell your story. One of my investors told me how I need to tell my story and all that I have built at BuyProperly. This is an important piece of advice in the context of a startup where you are building your brand and awareness from ground zero. It’s even more important for women who often tend to shy away from giving details or adding personal anecdotes. I have learned that people invest not only in a product but in the person as well. This has helped me make more meaningful relationships and do better business. Transparent communication is the key to long term trust. My father is a doctor who has always taught me the value of being transparent and honest. As a physician he valued the importance of communicating a diagnosis in a clear manner and it became an integral part of my upbringing. Whether I am speaking to prospective investors, old friends, or journalists I don’t exaggerate or amplify my conversation. This is also a key feature of BuyProperly as every single property has all details clearly stated for everyone to see. Having a transparent approach has helped me in establishing a reputation which is definitely my most valuable asset.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Once you innovate and see the wheels turn, continuing to do so becomes addictive. We are constantly trying to better solve customer’s problems. Right now, we are focused on investing in real estate, but we want to expand and support Canadians in buying their first home as well — that will be next for us.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Think Again by Adam Grant is an interesting book about the value of re-thinking. It discusses the advantages of unlearning and relearning how we go about our day-to-day decision making. Doing so can help generate new solutions to old problems.

In the early days of building BuyProperly, we often needed to make decisions on the technology architecture and solutions we would leverage. Working on engineering and product teams over the years, it is ingrained in me to always build in a way that would scale well and be versatile to avoid technical debt. However, this approach is more expensive and requires longer set up times, both downsides that didn’t work for a small team like ours. So, we abandoned the trusted strategy and actually built things that we could continually improve over time. This approach allowed us to launch within four months and quickly test to better understand the necessary requirements to support customers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I was in seventh grade and I remember our teacher sharing a Latin proverb, “I will either find a way or make one!” It stayed with me and became my approach to viewing a problem, targeting it as an opportunity instead of a roadblock. This is how BuyProperly started, when I couldn’t find a way to invest in real estate with my savings, I created the way.

As a start up, I often find myself in new territory with problems that no one has solved before, so we have to make our own solution. This environment causes us to approach everything with innovation and creativity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would consider my efforts fruitful if I inspire a movement towards encouraging women to invest in a wider class of assets. Women and men have equal analytical skills but when it comes to making investments, women often shy away due to being too afraid to fail or make mistakes. I want women to be comfortable with the risks that come with the scope of growth.

Nearly 30% of our investors are women, and I hope we are able to encourage more women to invest.

