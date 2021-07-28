Khamari Frazier: “ Keep your eye on the prize no matter what”

My 5 top examples are discipline; staying consistent, creativity — with time things change, focus — keep your eye on the prize no matter what, remember why you are doing it, perseverance — accepting the challenges and still striving for the best and good customer service; will make anyone happy.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Khamari Frazier.

The rising entrepreneur, Khamari Frazier is an immensely talented fashion designer. At a young age Khamari knew she was destined to step into the fashion industry. The Khamari Frazier Brand is a creative designer of clothing, purses, jewelry all in which are made in Atlanta, Georgia. Khamaris brand has been seen on such celebrities such as Jaylin Fletcher from Law & Order & Model Madison Red little Missy. Every design she creates is manufactured with a unique creativity in mind.

Adding to her celebrity, Khamari was a celebrity kid selected to be on the Yes Honey Collective panel. The panel was orchestrated to highlight young CEO’s on their rise in fame and success. As well, has been featured on Femi Magazine, MadisonJaye.com, Vocal, Medium, Fashion Gxd Magazine, LWL Magazine, and Enspire Magazine. Khamari made an appearance on the Hip Hop Harry Show and was selected as a social media influencer for The BET 2021 Awards.

Khamari continues to keep God first and always prays despite the circumstances. Having perseverance and staying the course no matter how many obstacles she has faced. Khamari is a firm believer in trusting the process & allowing room for her to grow while learning from mistakes. Her potential clients can purchase from the Khamari Frazier Brand.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Well as you know I’m Khamari Frazier a 12 year old fashion designer from Atlanta,GA. I’m glad you asked how I got started. My brother Chase is into robotics. Our school had science olympiad tryouts. So me and my brother (Chase) told our mom we wanted to try out for the team. One of the requirements was to make a rocket to launch. Duct Tape and a foam board were some of the materials you needed to make the rocket. Chase(my brother) had finished building his rocket. Lucky me I found some duct tape he had left over. I remember finishing up my rocket with foam board pieces left. I immediately went into creative mode. I made 2 pairs of shoes with the material(duct tape foam board). From that day forward I knew exactly what my calling from God was. I took my creativity seriously and wanted to expand it.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

A week before my video shoot for my denim jackets my sewing machine had to go in the shop. Thank goodness I know how to hand sew. It was a very hard time for me because I had 20 jackets to finish and final exams. You have to remember I did virtual school my whole 6th grade. A lot was required of me when I entered middle school. Now I have a business that’s expanding. I had plenty of moments where my mom had to reassure me. My drive comes from my passion for fashion. My mom always tells me “to whom much is given much is required”. With that being said I know I will have hard times, but I also believe in God who will guide and strengthen me through these times.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I made my brother a denim jacket and the patch came off. Trust me Chase(my brother) didn’t hold back. I wanted to correct the issue but he let it be known .My mom comes in and he hands her the patch. It was a teachable moment for me to use stronger glue and also double check myself. Always make sure every patch is sewn on.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Creativity makes KhamariFrazier brand stand out. My company is designed for everyone. Not only can you buy clothes but shoes,purses, jewelry (etc). My inspiration comes from everyday life. I had my first event with sbsinitiativeinc and before it started most of my jackets were sold out. Majority of the vendors bought my jackets. We had to start taking preorders by the time the event started.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I will always recommend keeping God first no matter what you do. Be Willing to keep learning on how to perfect your craft. Don’t be afraid to turn to the experts in your field for advice. Stay consistent and motivated.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m very appreciative of my family for helping and encouraging me. Plenty of their time was dedicated to helping me build my brand. My brothers (Chase & Caden) always wanted to help in whatever way they could. My brothers would make me food, pray for me and encourage me while starting my brand. I want to give special thanks to my mom for believing in me. I have a whole team that I’m grateful for everyone contributing in some way.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

My definition of a good company will be a company that just has customers. A great company will bring you true clientele. Great companies will leave an impact on you.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

My 5 top examples are discipline; staying consistent, creativity — with time things change, focus — keep your eye on the prize no matter what, remember why you are doing it, perseverance — accepting the challenges and still striving for the best and good customer service; will make anyone happy.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

When you have a purpose you can connect with people more. They will most likely support you because of the purpose and mission behind your brand. People will feel as if they can relate to your brand in some way.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

I think when starting a business everyone has those moments. You have highs and lows. My advice would be to pray and think about what you can do differently.

what you can do differently.

I don’t spend as much .Before I would just go buy fabric and wouldn’t care how much it cost. Now I save clothes I outgrew and scraps of fabrics.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

When people think you just have free time because you run your own company. Not knowing you constantly have to stay on the grind.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

A pop up shop would be a good business strategy to increase conversion rates.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

By knowing your clients needs and wants. Building a good relationship with your clientele. Always having good customer service and feedback.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Good quality of work, timing, engaging, open to feedback. Also go over and beyond. Thanking them for their time.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

Social media can help or ruin you. You have to be very careful what you put out nowadays.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not leaving rooms for error and getting too comfortable. Also not managing money and time correctly. You have to sacrifice a lot when you’re starting a business from the ground up.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

🙂 My movement would be for everyone to love and appreciate themselves. Art movement because it would give people a chance to express themselves.

How can our readers further follow you online?

They can keep up with my social media platforms Instagram: @KhamariFrazie & @ i_amjsantiago

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!