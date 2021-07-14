Khai Duong: “Health practitioners need to anticipate the “weakest link””

Health practitioners need to anticipate the “weakest link”. The doctor could have everything set up perfectly — fast Internet connection, good computer and camera, capable software. But if the patient does not, then the online medical exam could go sideways quickly.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Khai Duong.

Khai Duong is the founder of Savante.me, a new platform designed for professionals to consult with their clients via private online sessions. He has worked close to 20 years as an IT systems administrator and infrastructure engineer. A few years back he gave up his full-time position at a healthcare company in order to have a flexible schedule that allows him to work as an online IT consultant and live abroad. With a bit of extra time on his hands, he decided to turn some of his own ideas into reality and take on the challenge of becoming an entrepreneur.

Thank you for having me! I am from a family that has served as public officials for the King of Vietnam in the 19th century and the President of South Vietnam during the war in the 60’s and 70’s. Most of the Duong family immigrated to North America after the war. I have an uncle who flew a private jet for the former President of South Vietnam and was the first Vietnamese pilot to fly a Boeing 747. A number of the younger family members went through university in America and became doctors, pharmacists and engineers. One of them is an aunt who worked as a researcher for the US Navy and led a team of scientists that developed the thermobaric weapon.

My family has always worked quietly in the background while loyally serving their employers, never seeking public recognition. My work in the IT department of various organizations places me in an essential role of keeping the company operations running day-to-day, although a lot of the employees rarely see me or don’t know who I am. But I take pride in maintaining a smooth-running network and providing tools to help people accomplish their work.

I have had the privilege of working both in Canada and abroad as a volunteer. I left Vietnam at a young age and it was really cool to be back in 2006 and see the country transform into a developing nation. There’s quite a contrast between life in North America and Southeast Asia, but people are the same at heart no matter where you go. If you are good to people, they will always be good to you. I made a lot of good friends there and was able to spend seven years in that assignment.

The quote “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is one that applies to me. I was born in the middle of the Vietnam war in 1971 and still remember hiding in bomb shelters at the age of four when Saigon was captured. My family came to North America in 1979 after a harrowing journey on a boat from Vietnam. We were hijacked by pirates who took everything we had at knifepoint, spent seven days on the high seas without drinking water, and sheltered in tents through tropical rainstorms on a remote Indonesian island. I almost died from malaria while on that island. Surviving such experiences really helped me appreciate how precious life is and be able to deal with disruptions that often come up in life.

In late 2013, I rushed back to Alberta, Canada from my volunteer assignment in Vietnam when I received news that my father was in intensive care after a minor operation. He passed away within two weeks of me being back. It was such a sad time for my family. I decided to stay in Alberta to be close by my mother and sisters.

I took on work as an IT consultant, but shortly thereafter the oil recession of 2015 hit the economy really hard. I was without a job for three months and got so stressed out about how to pay the bills. It was during this stressful time that I wrote down the idea to develop a platform for online consultants. I didn’t follow through on that idea at the time because I found a really good job at a healthcare company in Calgary.

But I would say that some of the best ideas are born from moments of crises. It was during the pandemic and lockdowns of the past year, seeing so many people not able to work nor go about their daily routine, that I decided to turn my idea from five years ago into reality. Maybe I could find a way to bridge the gap of social distancing.

I have always had good friends and family members who are very supportive, though not always helpful in a practical way. But my big sister Cathy has had a great influence on me to pursue my ideas and dreams. She has always been a go-getter herself, and currently has a really good position at a well-known pharmaceutical company.

Whenever I have an idea, I would share it with Cathy, and she would always be positive and enthusiastic about it. However, she would also give me a lot of good feedback about how I can make the idea better. Sometimes I think I have thought everything through, but getting someone else’s opinions helps me see things from a perspective I didn’t think of before. Seeing things from a different angle helps me anticipate how others will view what I’m trying to share with them.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

I am not a doctor, but I can share some things from experience working in IT for a healthcare company and from speaking to another uncle in California who is a medical doctor. Having a patient in the same room allows him to perform traditional diagnostic checks such as: listen to the heart and breathing rhythm for abnormalities, look at the eyes for signs of stress, peer into the ears and throat for indications of infections, examine the skin for bruises and check the joints for misalignment.

Doctors often utilize four of the five senses when examining patients: sight, touch, sound and smell. They can gauge how the patient is doing through these senses. There are definite advantages to being in the same room as the patient when using traditional diagnostic techniques.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

The doctor cannot perform traditional physical checks such as feeling for lumps on the body, pressing on certain areas to check for pain, tapping on the knees and elbows to check for reflex, measuring the heart rate and body temperature to check for abnormalities, and listening to the breathing to check for possible issues in the respiratory tracts.

From a technical perspective, a number of factors could affect the quality of the online medical consultation. If the Internet connection is not stable, then the video and audio stream could be intermittent. The patient may be using a device that has a low-quality camera, resulting in the video not being sharp or out of focus.

The patient could be in a room that has low lighting or is using lights that cast a bluish or yellowish tint, affecting visual clarity for the doctor. And privacy may be an issue if another family member or roommate is in the same room or is in earshot of the patient. This could prevent the patient from speaking freely with the doctor.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Since I’m from an IT background, I would like to share my “5 Things” from an IT perspective:

Health practitioners need to anticipate the “weakest link”. The doctor could have everything set up perfectly — fast Internet connection, good computer and camera, capable software. But if the patient does not, then the online medical exam could go sideways quickly. Telehealth depends on a good end-to-end connection. A stable Internet connection is essential. Patients could be asked ahead of time to check the speed of their Internet connection on sites such as Speedtest.net. They would need a connection speed of at least 5Mbps in both directions for good video and audio quality. Patients need to learn how to download, install and use video conferencing software ahead of time. Much time could be used up during an appointment just trying to show a patient how to launch the online meeting and turn on the camera. Some instructions sent ahead of time to the patient can negate these time wasters. Where possible, encourage patients to use a stationary camera, such as the one on their laptop. If they only have a smartphone, they could mount it on a tripod or lean it on something at face level. During a medical exam, they may be asked to stand up, turn around or raise their arms, so they should have their hands free from having to hold any mobile device. Remind patients to find a quiet and private room with good lighting for their online medical consultation. Loud noises in the background or poor lighting can adversely affect the quality of the session. Encourage the patient to ask family members or roommates to leave the room and close the door so that the conversation with the doctor stays private.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth will allow people from rural communities to consult with health experts who may be located far away in city centers. If they need to see a specialist who is not available in their area, they could still consult with someone who is located in the city while saving on time and travel.

Telehealth will reduce appointment cancellations and increase revenue for medical practices. Inclement weather or bad traffic will no longer cause people to miss their appointments if they can see their doctor from the convenience of their home or private office. Telehealth also allows a medical practice to serve a larger client base, not just those in the vicinity close to the clinic. Geography is no longer a barrier between doctors and patients.

Because of its convenience, people will be less prone to skipping regular checkups. I’m totally guilty of that. Between the age of 34 to 48, I did not go for a medical checkup at all — that’s 14 years! I was lucky to have come away with a clean bill of health after the last checkup. But please, readers, do not follow my example! I was living abroad for nine of those years. Had I known about Telehealth back then I would have booked regular appointments with a doctor in my home city.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Tools such as Zoom video conferencing play an important role in enabling Telehealth. I like Zoom because it works on all types of devices and is free to install for patients. The screen sharing feature allows the doctor to review an X-ray or ultrasound image with the patient. The optional video recording feature allows patients to review instructions from their doctor if needed.

Visual and audio clarity are key to a successful online medical exam. Zoom has useful features such as auto adjustments for low lighting and background noise cancellation. Zoom is ubiquitous in video conferencing and has become a verb in our lexicon. That’s why we have elected to incorporate Zoom meetings into the Savante platform.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

To speed up Telehealth adoption, making the user experience simple and easy should be the top priority. After all, people will always gravitate to doing things that they find convenient and avoid things that frustrate them. People like to shop on Amazon because they know they can easily find what they need and have many options to choose from at competitive prices. The user experience is relatively straightforward.

It should be that way with finding a medical practitioner and booking an appointment. People should not have to wait on the phone to make an appointment. They should be able to quickly search for their doctor, pick a free time slot on a calendar, then have an online meeting invitation sent to them. On the day and time of the appointment, they should be able to just click on the meeting link and start the session from the comfort of their home or private location.

The payment transaction should also be as simple as paying for something on Amazon. Making things simple and easy for both doctors and patients is the key to a successful Telehealth service.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Telehealth is still a new concept for many people. When patients call in for a medical appointment, they could be offered to have the medical consultation online depending on what is needed. Maybe they just need to have a prescription filled out, have their X-ray reviewed with the doctor, or do a quick followup to let the doctor know how they’re feeling after a medical procedure. Such types of consultations can best be done online.

As mentioned earlier, patients should be reminded that on the day of their appointment, they should choose a location that is private, quiet and has good lighting. They should be encouraged to use a stationary video camera such as those found on laptops and certain types of monitors. If they need to use their mobile phone or tablet, they should find a tripod that can stabilize the device. Following these little tips will enhance the medical consultation for both patient and doctor.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Visual clarity is important to any medical exam. It is great that manufacturers such as Apple are constantly improving the camera on their devices. I like the new “Center Stage” feature on the latest Apple devices. It allows the patient to move about and always stay in focus at the center of the screen.

Telehealth is still in its early stages of adoption by the health community and by people in general. Larger medical practices may have access to IT resources that allow them to create Telehealth portals for their customers. But smaller medical offices with a few doctors will find it a challenge to build out their own Telehealth service because the development process is quite complex and time consuming.

New platforms such as Savante.me will allow doctors to quickly create an online presence and be able to accept clients not only from their local area but state-wide and nationally depending on where they are licensed to practice. Doctors can start taking patients for online consultations after spending about 10 minutes to create their profile listing. All health practitioners should include Telehealth in their service offering — the geographical and technological barriers have come down.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I think the future is bright. New technologies will not necessarily replace the old way of doing things, but they would be complementary. Perhaps an initial visit to a doctor’s office will no longer be necessary as it can be performed via an online health assessment. But if something of concern comes up or some blood work or a physical exam is required, then a visit to the doctor’s office would still be necessary. Doctors should play it safe and invite patients to come in for a physical exam if there’s anything they are not certain about.

If smaller medical practices are concerned that they may not be competitive with their larger counterparts due to not having access to a Telehealth portal, they can take a look at platforms such as Savante.me that allows them to compete on a level playing field.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdown forced people to stay home and follow social distancing guidelines. Yet the need for people to see their doctors, lawyers or accountants has not changed. What the pandemic has done is change the way people get medical care and other consulting services.

People are finding they can get the help they need without having to leave their home. And this convenient way of doing things will not change after the pandemic is over. It saves on time, travel and people are starting to see how convenient it is. Searching and booking an appointment with a doctor or other professional consultant will be as easy as shopping and purchasing something on Amazon. A big shift in the world of professional consulting is beginning to happen.

I worked with a team of web developers to create a new platform for health professionals and other consultants to be able to assist their clients via private online sessions. We make it easy for providers to list their consulting service, availability, location and price. Clients can sign up quickly by inputting their email and credit card information. When clients book an appointment through the online calendar with a provider, a Zoom meeting is automatically generated then sent via email to both client and provider. On the day and time of the appointment, the Zoom meeting is started by clicking on the meeting link. Once done, providers and clients can leave a review for each other, and the provider is paid within a few days. Our aim is to make the transition to this new way of doing things as simple and easy as possible.

Please check out our website: https://savante.me. We hope that the Savante Community will be the place people will go to not just to see their doctor, but also their lawyer, accountant, fitness instructor, life coach and many more. And we are inviting “Savants” from various professional fields to sign up and offer their consulting services to clients seeking assistance.

