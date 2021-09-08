KG Crown of ‘Bad’: “Never give up on your dreams and always believe in yourself”

Never give up on your dreams and always believe in yourself. When I was 7 years old, I had someone in the industry tell me that I didn’t have a voice and lacked star power. She said I’d never be a singer. But I knew that she was wrong. I believed in myself and it didn’t matter what anyone else thought. Fast forward 7 years and here I am making a career out of singing.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing KG Crown.

Pop Artist KG Crown is a singer, songwriter, actress and model who is quickly making a name for herself in the music industry! KG is gearing up to release her new single, ‘Bad’ on 7/23! Her new, sassy single has a K-pop-inspired sound with her own unique twist and was inspired by her previous experience with bullying. KG continues to use her platform to bring awareness to this topic and inspires her followers to stand up for themselves. Her full EP, including her upcoming singles ‘Gimme That’ and ‘Eenie Meenie’, will be released later this summer!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Michigan where I lived with my mom, dad, and three older brothers before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music full time.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 7 years old, I heard a voice that told me to “sing to the world.” I instantly knew this was my calling and what I was meant to do with my life. So, I started a sibling band with my brothers. We had the band for about 6 years before I emerged as a solo artist.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My brothers and I got cast on a Nickelodeon television show. The producers found us interesting because we lived on an old horse farm and had given up a nice house in the suburbs to move to this run-down farm and try new things like gardening and raising livestock. We were auditioning for Nickelodeon via skype and had made it past about 6 rounds of interviews. We had just gotten baby goats on the farm and thought it would be great to show the Nickelodeon producers our new baby goats. So, we brought two of the goats into the living room and on camera to say hello. And while we were answering questions and trying to talk to producers, the goats were peeing and pooping all over the living room floor! It was so funny. I will never forget that.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My very first live performance I was so energetic on stage. I was jumping around so much that when I went to sing, I was completely out of breath. It was quite embarrassing. I learned how important stamina is for a vocalist, to move around less, and conserve my breath.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m releasing my debut EP titled Mu La La. The first single to release from that album is called “Bad.” It’s a new sound for me and the first time I was 100 percent in charge of my music. It felt really great to be in creative control. I’m really proud of how the songs turned out. The song “Bad” was written in response to the bullying I received in school. I plan to use my platform to encourage kids to be confident in themselves and take a stand against bullying. One project I am really excited about is the opportunity to travel as a speaker and join anti-bullying efforts. Also, I’m in the studio making more music and that is always fun.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I’m not sure of 3 reasons off the top of my head but the main reason that diversity is so important in the entertainment industry is that everyone should feel they have a voice and are seen and heard. We live in a world made up of people of different races, ethnicities, cultures, religious backgrounds, and sexualities. Everyone deserves the right to feel represented. Having diversity in this industry allows us to learn from each other and share our experiences cross-culturally.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1.Keep your circle small. One thing I noticed in this industry is that the more successful one gets, the smaller the circle of people around them. I experienced this in my own life. As my followers on social media grew, my friends lessened. People by nature have a hard time with other people’s success because they are often comparing themselves seeing if they measure up.

2. Never give up on your dreams and always believe in yourself. When I was 7 years old, I had someone in the industry tell me that I didn’t have a voice and lacked star power. She said I’d never be a singer. But I knew that she was wrong. I believed in myself and it didn’t matter what anyone else thought. Fast forward 7 years and here I am making a career out of singing.

3. You can’t produce enough content. If you are trying to be a singer, actress, model, influencer, or athlete, then post post post post. I used to get made fun of for posting so many photos on Instagram. But the truth is, it’s the only way to grow your audience. We are all consumers of content and there is NEVER enough content.

4. Be kind. Sometimes you can run across people with inflated egos in this industry. Being a good person who is kind and treats others with respect will get you so much further in life.

5. Money can’t buy you happiness. You can have all the things in the world and never be happy. Happiness is rooted in love. It comes from the people around you, from your family and friends. It’s not about possessions.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There are so many stories of artists who tried to make it for years and were ready to give up. Then they get a number one song or a record deal. My biggest tip is never stop trying. When you get knocked down, and we all do, stand back up and try again.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, I’d just encourage people to be kind. If you don’t have something nice to say, then don’t say it at all. There is so much hate on social media. It would be amazing to see people only commenting uplifting or kind things.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful for my three brothers. I would not be where I am without my three older brothers. They spent 6 years in a band with me playing instruments, singing, and performing every day. It was the best time of my life because I got to do what I loved with the people I loved most. My brothers and I are very close. They have sacrificed a lot to help me achieve my dreams.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“She believed she could, so she did.”

My mother shared that quote with me and said it was an important quote in her life. She taught me that anything is possible if you believe in yourself. And as a result of that quote, I have never once doubted myself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Katy Perry. She started out in Christian music then switched to pop secular music, much like myself. I think we would have a lot in common and I’d love to share our stories to see how similar they are.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kgcrownofficial/?hl=en

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kgcrownofficial?lang=en

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KGCrown/featured

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kgcrownofficial1/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!