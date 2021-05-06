Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Keys to Healing Relationships with Our Parents

Steps you can take to leave the past behind and move forward Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash This year, many adult children will have the opportunity to visit their parents after spending the last Mother’s Day and Father’s Day apart due to pandemic restrictions. Yet some grown kids will continue to experience strained relationships […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Steps you can take to leave the past behind and move forward

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

This year, many adult children will have the opportunity to visit their parents after spending the last Mother’s Day and Father’s Day apart due to pandemic restrictions. Yet some grown kids will continue to experience strained relationships with their parents as a result of troubled times in their shared past.

As grownups we may have a hard time letting go of painful emotions associated with our parents from the days when we were growing up. Our parents may say or do things that trigger strong emotions in us. This can make family gatherings awkward and uncomfortable, or even lead to estrangement. How can we heal the hurts of the past so that we can restore relationships and move forward without regrets?

The key may lie in learning to identify and discover Trapped Emotions: the lingering, painful feelings many of us harbor from events in our past. This is important not only our relationships, but also our overall health and well-being.

All of us experience strong negative emotions at times. Sometimes, for reasons that we do not yet understand, these feelings do not process completely. In these cases, instead of us simply experiencing the emotion and then moving on, the energy of the emotion becomes trapped within the energy field of spirit and body. So instead of moving beyond your angry moment, or a temporary bout with grief or sadness, the negative emotional energy remains within your body, potentially causing significant physical and emotional stress.

There are energy healing techniques available to help people identify and release emotional baggage. Methods such as the Emotion Code® with the Body Code™ can help free us from the past so we can experience better relationships with our parents, children, and other family members. Here are some additional tips to help:

  1. Discover what’s behind your triggers. We have all been there: a family member says or does something and we become upset, emotional, or defensive. When this happens, oftentimes there are underlying past traumas that are contributing to the emotions you are choosing. In family relationships, when something happens and you are feeling triggered, most likely you are not just feeling the current emotions — you’re feeling the old ones, too. Understanding this can help you unravel the two.
  2. Take into account your parents’ emotional baggage. Just about everyone carries emotional scars from the past in the form of Trapped Emotions and Heart-Walls™. Heart-Walls are energetic barriers made of accumulated trapped negative emotions that can prevent people from freely giving and receiving love. When you understand that your parents’ hearts may be blocked by fear, anger, or other negative emotions, it can help you to have compassion, forgive, and let go of your own emotional baggage.
  3. Speak your mind without creating drama. Do your part to make it a non-emotional situation. If you’re feeling stressed about family interaction, go outside for a few minutes to get some fresh air. Ask yourself if you’re overreacting. Recognize your own feelings and analyze what your mom or dad meant to say. Give them the benefit of the doubt — it’s likely no offense was meant. If you aren’t sure, ask for clarification, and then react appropriately, with kindness and love. Practice forgiveness. Some people really don’t have a handle on their behavior, but it doesn’t have to affect how you choose to feel or behave. It doesn’t have to be your problem.
  4. Learn from mistakes. Look at mistakes in a positive light. Mistakes teach us what not to do next time. With this in mind, you can approach your relationship with your parents with a sense of humility rather than blame. Allow yourself to make mistakes and allow your parents to make some mistakes, too. We are all human. Though we may work at getting better at things, we all need to be able to make mistakes to learn. Nobody is perfect.

Even as you practice these steps, it is important for you to recognize and remove your own Trapped Emotions before they cause more damage. Do it for yourself as well as those you love. It may change your whole life. There are resources available to help you release your emotional baggage once and for all. Go to emotioncodegift.com to learn how to find and release your trapped emotions. If you need assistance, you can contact a Certified Emotion Code Practitioner and schedule a session to release your trapped emotions by visiting discoverhealing.com/practitioner-map.

Getting rid of your trapped emotions can help you overcome the obstacles of your past and bring new life to your relationships with your parents and other loved ones.

Dr. Bradley Nelson, Holistic Physician at Discover Healing

Veteran holistic physician, Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret) is one of the world’s foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available from St. Martin's Press. For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wonder//

Meant to Be Free

by Desiree Lanz
Community//

Nothing Changes Unless There’s an Emotional Shift in How You Co-Parent With Your Ex

by Anna Giannone
Community//

Triumph Over Triggers

by Sue DeCaro

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.