Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Key Habits of Successful Business Owners

Our habits have a powerful effect on the way we think and what we do daily, and that can translate to success or failure in business. If you want to be a successful business owner, you have to develop some key habits. By managing your time and tasks effectively, staying organized, and avoiding burnout, you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Anne Marie Hamill

Our habits have a powerful effect on the way we think and what we do daily, and that can translate to success or failure in business. If you want to be a successful business owner, you have to develop some key habits. By managing your time and tasks effectively, staying organized, and avoiding burnout, you can start to develop those habits that lead to success.

Manage yourself

Managing yourself means managing your time and tasks effectively. By waking up early every morning and allowing yourself an “hour of power” to get ready, you come into work better prepared and more awake. You can also make a list of your three most important tasks (MITs) the night before and complete them first thing in the morning. Your MITs should be related to your long-term goals. This ensures they always get done on time and prevents you from procrastinating.

To continue reading, visit AnneMarieHamill.net

    AnneMarieHamillIreland

    Anne Marie Hamill, Owner at Hamilton Interiors

    Anne Marie Hamill is an extremely talented interior designer and dedicated business owner. Hamill started out her career in nursing, and thoroughly enjoyed the work. However, Hamill quickly realized that her real talents were in design. Anne Marie was spending two days a week nursing and the other three designing houses for friends. In 2002, Hamill made the career switch and founded her company, Hamilton Interiors. Anne Marie says that when it comes to interior design, people may think they only want beauty, but they really want a mixture of beauty and function. To learn more about Hamill, go to her website: AnneMarieHamill.net.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Create a Morning Routine That Sets You Up for Success

    by Chris Winfield
    Community//

    Benefits and Tips for Good Time Management for Your Business

    by Amy Fisher
    Community//

    Melissa Lin: “Accountant/Financials”

    by Jerome Knyszewski
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.