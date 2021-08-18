Kevin Wachs of Earthly Body: “Not everyone is like you”

Not everyone is like you. People don’t work at the same pace, with the same mindset, and so on. Recognizing everyone’s individual strengths and how to lead them is key.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Wachs, CEO Earthly Body, a salon staple and a family-owned and run company with strong values and a deep commitment to doing good. Co-founders Kevin and Mare Wachs started Earthly Body with a mission — to create high quality, naturally-derived personal care products that are kind to the environment, to people, and to animals. It’s something that continues to be on the forefront of everything they do, from our products to the way they make them, to what’s in them, as well as giving back to the community. In 2004 the Wachs created the Get Together Foundation. This Foundation inspires 1960’s ideals of peace, togetherness, and love to help solve contemporary problems such as systemic homelessness and disaster relief.

The GTF has united music-lovers and social do-gooders in service of worthy causes, bringing about change through the power of music. GTF receives money through celebrity multimedia concerts, special events, and other fundraising efforts including auctions and direct donations. The seasonal musical showcases and pop-ups events have raised community awareness and charitable support that since its inception have helped people, animals, and the environment throughout the greater Los Angeles and metropolitan areas. In 2017, GTF began directing its attention to helping the homeless and developed programs that provide basic needs including food, water, shelter, and support services to those in need. Through the power of music and a feeling of family, they make a difference in our community and our world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

We began as a family beauty supply business that led us ultimately to manufacturing and distribution. But natural, sustainable beauty products were always of particular interest because of our concern for the environment and making it a better world to live in. That led us to the work we do with Get Together Foundation, our charitable arm.

The Get Together Foundation raises awareness and engages community involvement. Created in 2004, this non-profit 501(c)(3) organization has turned its attention to crisis-based assistance as well as efforts that help the homeless in Los Angeles County. GTF organizes volunteers for citizen action by securing contributions and in-kind donations from like-minded individuals committed to uplifting vulnerable humans. The Get Together Foundation often partners with local shelters, churches, missions, businesses, and social service organizations throughout Los Angeles to amplify its reach and deepen its impact. Our combined efforts enable us to make a difference in our community. We C.A.N. (Citizen Activism Now)

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Being made aware of the devastation that single use plastic imparts on our environment. It was at a Jackson Browne event for Plastic Pollution Coalition, and we were with a bunch of my rock’n’roll heroes(who are now funny enough my friends). That’s when the light bulb really went off.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mistake? Never made one. Kidding of course. Actually: going to Cosmo Prof, the big beauty B to B tradeshow and premiering Marrakesh Oil with a bulb dropper rather than a treatment pump.

The oil came gushing out when in that case, less is more. We changed the closure at the show- on the fly. The lesson: measure twice, cut once. And: be resourceful!

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Big time! Sustainable packaging. Complete commitment to natural, safe ingredients, Solar run facility, and of course, a percentage of all sales goes to Get Together Foundation which has done some incredible work in the community (Get Together Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2004 by Kevin and Mare Wachs, it is a 100% volunteer-based family foundation. The organization operates on a programmatic basis by raising community awareness and charitable support through seasonal music showcases as well as charity drives in the greater Los Angeles and metropolitan areas.)

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There are dozens. We fund a homeless shelter for kids and families. They’ve all been impacted! The GTF immediate goal is to offer assistance in the form of food, care and aid to all families and individuals experiencing homelessness. From our mobile food truck that delivers meals to those in need to supplying self-care kits of soap and shampoo and sanitizer to the homeless, there are so many individual stories out there, and too many to count. We just try to help as many people as possible.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Evaluate. Problems are complicated. You can’t fix things if you don’t understand the problem in detail.

Have a plan. Most times, there is no plan. That’s why nothing significant gets done.

Evaluate again. If the plan is working, keep doing it. If it’s not, you need a new plan.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is related to the answer above. Have a plan and make it happen. And know that with leadership there is baggage. The buck stops with you. The notion of ultimate responsibility is a tough pill to swallow and was difficult for me at first. But if you want to lead, you have to accept that.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Not everyone is like you. People don’t work at the same pace, with the same mindset, and so on. Recognizing everyone’s individual strengths and how to lead them is key.

And…… always be humble. Everything you have, earned or not, can turn the other direction in an instant. Bless the Lord for every day. And I do.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be what we’re currently doing. That being said, if we don’t start being respectful of the fragility of our planet, we’re going to one day wake up to a real, irreversible mess.

And that in that theme, even one person can make difference. Albeit, a small difference, but a lot of smalls makes a large. Hey, that’s good life lesson quote!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

That’s easy. “WHY NOT?” When my oldest son was born, I held him in my arms the first time, wearing a “Why Not” sweatshirt and later when I looked at that picture I thought, this was a great message for a newborn to see (even if he couldn’t really read yet).

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

A lot of those people, I’ve actually met. But I’d say Elon Musk. He’s a “Why Not” guy.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://www.facebook.com/gettogetherfoundation or I’m a musician. The band- “The Tribe” plays at most of our charity events so: https://www.facebook.com/TribeBandMusic as well as @earthlybody

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!