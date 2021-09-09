Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Kevin Pietersen: “Sometimes I have to pinch myself because I actually can’t believe things happened the way they happened”

Kevin Pietersen also provides three tips to keep mental health in check amid coronavirus pandemic 1. Exercise tough for 1hr a day. 2. Turn off all news feeds on social media & ANYONE spreading negativity. You don’t need to see it. 3. Turn your mobile OFF at 7pm till you get up. It’s worked for me.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The ongoing India-England Test match series looks in equilibrium with 1-1 score, but for English all-time great Kevin Pietersen the series is still in favor of the English team. The Betway ambassador Pietersen discussed the ups and downs of his cricketing career and his memorable innings at The Kia Oval memories when his team was struggling to face the Indian onslaught.  

The England team is definitely a hot favorite at the home ground but, echoing the brand ambassador of the Global online betting and gaming company the legend of Surrey County Cricket Club and the English team, said, “the Kia Oval is something truly unique, full of history”.

Applauding the highly enthusiastic cricket fans, he said, “The atmosphere here (The Oval) is second to none.”

“You start to get those goosebumps. When you get the opportunity to come to the Oval, you just want to perform,” he said adding, “It means so much to you.”  

The Oval is his all-time favorite and he believes there are not too many grounds where you actually walk straight through the fans, where the fans can touch you.”

The online betting major, Betway, is the official venue branding partner of Surrey CCC for all international and domestic matches. Emphasizing the value of the partnership, Pietersen told earlier, “It’s great to see Betway and my old county Surrey going into partnership.”

“Surrey are competing for three different county titles, as well as hosting the fourth match of a blockbuster Test series between England and India. It looks set to be a memorable summer of cricket,” he said.

When asked about his 158 in the 2015 Ashes, he said in the Betway Insider interview, “I came down here and I was in a panic.”

“I had absolutely no time at all to even think about batting. McGrath was bowling and I was lucky enough to get that 158,” he added.

Recalling his moment of glory Pietersen added, “When I came back up the stairs after that 158, it was absolute chaos.

“To just be swamped as players, by the fans,” added , saying, “You want to experience it.”

“Dreams have been created on this very ground,” he added.

“It was around here that I was celebrating my first-ever Ashes Test match 100,” he said as his senses of pride were reflective when he said, “Michael Vaughan lifted the urn for England for the first time in 18 years.”

Being part of the team that became No.1 in 2011 with a memorable 4-0 series win against strong India is something special for Pietersen.

Recalling the moment he said, “That’s what it was: 4-0. We got the mace and we did the celebrations around the ground.”

“Just over there, 30 yards away, is where Alastair Cook was under a high ball. And guess who the batter was? Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” said Pietersen adding that MS knocked me for a monster, a monster six, almost went through the ground into the Thames, gone.”

Recalling the special dismissal of MS Dhoni, he said, “I held the next one back. MS, I’m afraid to say, dude, you’re in there. I’m not in your pocket.”

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself because I actually can’t believe things happened the way they happened,” he added.

The Oval is special for every cricketer because memories remain there etched forever.

Echoing the same, the Betway ambassador said, “There are so many fond memories that I wish could just happen again.”

    Stevie Clark, Orthodontist, BDS at Invis London

    Stevie is an orthodontist at InvisLondon, an Aesthetic Dentistry Awards winner clinic.  Stevie is now following her passion of writing, exploring the experiences of human life. An avid runner, fitness keeps her motivated. She is proud of where she’s reached in life, and even prouder of her outlook.

