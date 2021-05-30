Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Kevin Mobolade of Swipe Credit: “Always Be Grateful”

Always Be Grateful, building a business is about the journey, falling in love with the craft and the process. Be grateful you have the opportunity to wake up every day and build your dream, be grateful that God has given you the tools to help so many that are in need. Gratitude is the key. As […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Always Be Grateful, building a business is about the journey, falling in love with the craft and the process. Be grateful you have the opportunity to wake up every day and build your dream, be grateful that God has given you the tools to help so many that are in need. Gratitude is the key.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Mobolade.

Kevin Mobolade is the CEO of Swipe Credit, Swipe takes the fight to payday lenders by providing an affordable, quick, and convenient way to get cash when you need it. Kevin is a Data Engineer whose team uses alternative data to provide credit to more than 92 million underserved Americans.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am a first-generation Nigerian American, upon graduating from Mercer University I worked as a data engineer in the financial services industry. Both of my parents are business owners and their passion for serving others inspired my desire to build a business that can help as many people as possible.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The average wealth of white families was $121,000 higher than the average wealth of nonwhite families. The origins of this gap can be traced back to discriminatory loan tactics practiced during 1950/’60s.

With the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning we have the tools to create a more financially equitable environment for our children and grandchildren.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Be careful when buying your domain name. Try to purchase “.com” as opposed to “.co” You work hard enough to get people interested and grow your business, the last thing you need happening is potential clients going to yourwebsite.com and not finding anything there.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Ray Dalio is one of my mentors, I read all his books and his insight on management practices is the best I have come across.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption is positive in the case of relieving pain for people by the development of the product. In the case of Swipe Credit, we are helping millions of Americans get the credit they deserve and helping them escape the cycle of poverty brought about by the Payday lending

industry. Where disruption is not positive typically takes places where more pain is being laid on the backs of those who are already suffering.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Always Be Grateful, building a business is about the journey, falling in love with the craft and the process. Be grateful you have the opportunity to wake up every day and build your dream, be grateful that God has given you the tools to help so many that are in need. Gratitude is the key.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are launching a branded card program this summer that will give users automatic bill pay and credit building tools to help accelerate their financial freedom.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Relentless by Tim Grover (aka Michael Jordan’s Trainer). This book is my go-to whenever I need to focus for my sales calls. Always focused on getting 2% better every day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Always be Grateful, remember that life is a journey and to appreciate every step. That is how I have been able to grow the business even during tough times.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Financial Abundance for All.

How can our readers follow you online?

Twitter: @KevinMobolade

LinkedIn: Kevin Mobolade

Thank you for these great insights!

Jason Hartman, Author | Speaker | Financial Guru | Podcast Rockstar

Jason Hartman  is the Founder and CEO of JasonHartman.com, The Hartman Media Company and The Jason Hartman Foundation.  Jason has been involved in several thousand real estate transactions and has owned income properties in 11 states and 17 cities. His company, Platinum Properties Investor Network, Inc. helps people achieve The American Dream of financial freedom by purchasing income property in prudent markets nationwide. Jason’s Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ is a comprehensive system providing real estate investors with education, research, resources and technology to deal with all areas of their income property investment needs.

Through Jason's podcasts, educational events, referrals, mentoring and software to track your investments, investors can easily locate, finance and purchase properties in these exceptional markets with confidence and peace of mind.

Starting with very little, Jason, while still in college at the age of 19, embarked on a career in real  estate while brokering properties for clients, he was investing in his own portfolio along the way. Through creativity, persistence and hard work, he soon joined the ranks of the top one-percent of Realtors in the U.S. and in quick succession; earned a number of prestigious industry awards and became a young multi-millionaire.

Jason purchased an Irvine, California real estate brokerage firm which he expanded dramatically and was later acquired by Coldwell Banker. He combined his dedication and business talents to become a successful entrepreneur, public speaker, author, and media personality. Over the years he developed his Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ where his innovative firm educates and assists investors in acquiring prudent investments nationwide for their portfolio. Jason’s highly sought after educational events, speaking engagements, and his ultra-hot “Creating Wealth Podcast” inspire and empower hundreds of thousands of people in 189 countries worldwide.

While running his successful real estate and media businesses, Jason also believes that giving back to the community plays an important role in building strong personal relationships. He established The Jason Hartman Foundation in 2005 to provide financial literacy education to young adults providing the all important real world skills not taught in school which are the key to the financial stability and success of future generations. We’re in a global monetary crisis caused by decades of misguided policies and the cycle of financial dependence has to be broken, literacy and self-reliance are a good start.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Kevin Dooley of kedoo.io: “It’s not about you or your tech”

by Tyler Gallagher
Community//

Kevin Wilson of Buzz Franchise Brands: “Check in on them, let them know you care”

by Charlie Katz
Kevin-Harrington-Quote
Community//

Transforming Rejection Into Success!

by Lisa McDonald
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.