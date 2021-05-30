Kevin Mobolade of Swipe Credit: “Always Be Grateful”

Always Be Grateful, building a business is about the journey, falling in love with the craft and the process. Be grateful you have the opportunity to wake up every day and build your dream, be grateful that God has given you the tools to help so many that are in need. Gratitude is the key.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Mobolade.

Kevin Mobolade is the CEO of Swipe Credit, Swipe takes the fight to payday lenders by providing an affordable, quick, and convenient way to get cash when you need it. Kevin is a Data Engineer whose team uses alternative data to provide credit to more than 92 million underserved Americans.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am a first-generation Nigerian American, upon graduating from Mercer University I worked as a data engineer in the financial services industry. Both of my parents are business owners and their passion for serving others inspired my desire to build a business that can help as many people as possible.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The average wealth of white families was $121,000 higher than the average wealth of nonwhite families. The origins of this gap can be traced back to discriminatory loan tactics practiced during 1950/’60s.

With the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning we have the tools to create a more financially equitable environment for our children and grandchildren.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Be careful when buying your domain name. Try to purchase “.com” as opposed to “.co” You work hard enough to get people interested and grow your business, the last thing you need happening is potential clients going to yourwebsite.com and not finding anything there.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Ray Dalio is one of my mentors, I read all his books and his insight on management practices is the best I have come across.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption is positive in the case of relieving pain for people by the development of the product. In the case of Swipe Credit, we are helping millions of Americans get the credit they deserve and helping them escape the cycle of poverty brought about by the Payday lending

industry. Where disruption is not positive typically takes places where more pain is being laid on the backs of those who are already suffering.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Always Be Grateful, building a business is about the journey, falling in love with the craft and the process. Be grateful you have the opportunity to wake up every day and build your dream, be grateful that God has given you the tools to help so many that are in need. Gratitude is the key.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are launching a branded card program this summer that will give users automatic bill pay and credit building tools to help accelerate their financial freedom.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Relentless by Tim Grover (aka Michael Jordan’s Trainer). This book is my go-to whenever I need to focus for my sales calls. Always focused on getting 2% better every day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Always be Grateful, remember that life is a journey and to appreciate every step. That is how I have been able to grow the business even during tough times.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Financial Abundance for All.

How can our readers follow you online?

Twitter: @KevinMobolade

LinkedIn: Kevin Mobolade

Thank you for these great insights!