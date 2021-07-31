Kevin Miller of GR0: “Do your homework and research during your downtime”

Do your homework and research during your downtime a.k.a make it a hobby. Get certified in Google Ads, Facebook Blueprint, Google Analytics, SEO courses, email marketing courses, etc. so you have assets on your portfolio you can shop to virtually everyone in every industry.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Miller.

Kevin Miller is a digital marketing expert, former Google employee, entrepreneur, and angel investor. He is the Co-Founder and CEO of GR0, a focused, dedicated, and committed digital marketing agency that will GR0 your brand online. He’s also the Co-Founder of The Word Counter, a dynamic online tool used for counting words, characters, sentences, paragraphs, and pages in real-time, along with spelling and grammar checking. Kevin was recently named “Entrepreneur of the Year” in the 2021 American Business Awards.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in Daytona Beach, FL and I have three other siblings, including a twin sister. My father was/is an entrepreneur and so I became accustomed to the road less traveled from a young age. After graduating from Georgetown University, I worked at Google for several years as a Digital Marketing Account Executive where I learned the ins and outs of digital advertising. After building my digital marketing expertise at several more companies, I decided to start my own agency, GR0.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Early on, I was in a hurry to get our service in front of everyone. My first inclination was to run a whole bunch of ads on Facebook and Instagram that I knew would help our brand’s visibility. Little did I know that in order to see any sort of progress, it is simply not enough to just throw a load of money into paid advertising. To begin seeing conversions, we had to lean into building a comprehensive sales team to shop our business around to our real life network. The takeaway for me was understanding the process of scaling up and growing our clientele had to be organic in order to be successful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My dad was a serial entrepreneur; he showed me the ups and downs of entrepreneurship and instilled in me the value of the freedom of time. Growing up with this entrepreneurial household basically gave me a crash course on the good and bad of running your own business: the responsibilities, the harsh realities and the rewards that come with it. I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to gain first hand knowledge of real-life entrepreneurial experience while maturing and learning more about what I wanted to do with my life.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

GR0 is all about partnering with brands at different stages of their journey and building up their digital platform as something incredible that delivers immense value to not only shareholders and consumers, but the world at large. We believe in catering to every individual client to meet their specific needs. Digital marketing is by no means a one-size-fits-all industry; most of our competitors market themselves as wish granters that will make your marketing dreams come true which sounds wonderful and all but, back down on Earth, digital marketing has to be custom-tailored to each brand. That is what delineates us from our competition and helps us grow faster than we could have ever imagined.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

None of us entrepreneurs can lay out a concrete blueprint of traits you need to get you on the path towards success because everybody’s story is different. However, I believe treating others the way I want to be treated, being relentlessly curious, and having an insatiable appetite to improve myself has led me to the right places and the right people which is definitely the reason I am here today.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are in the pre-launch stages of our newest product, Compliant. This product will make your website ADA and WCAG compliant with one line of code. Everyone that wants to interact in the virtual world, regardless of their abilities, deserves to be able to have a seamless experience. Our mission is to help make websites more accessible for users with disabilities.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Highly commercialized digital marketing is focused so much on profit, you forget it is actually supposed to be about people which requires a focus on empathy. Empathy in marketing is extremely vital to successful high converting marketing campaigns because your audience is made up of real people, not data points, statistics, and KPIs. You can try to zero in on all the technical measures you want to but, ultimately, marketers need to be able to have a deep understanding of people and connect to their emotions in order to truly anticipate the needs of their audience. Companies that only focus on data run the risk of falling flat with the real preferences of their audience.

Another important thing to watch out for is overselling and over predicting in order to convert. It is important to present your campaigns as scalable but not exactly a science. There are formulas we follow to optimize every brand we service but during the onboarding process, we make it clear that certain results cannot be 100% guaranteed in a specific time frame or measure. We have to be very transparent about this because SEO can be extremely variable between clients and industries. Setting these expectations early on helps us scale each brand organically without the pressure to meet arbitrary milestones.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

The blueprint for a successful digital marketing campaign would be aligning your content with consumer intent which plays a huge role in SEO! A majority of marketers deem SEO the most high performing marketing channel especially when compared to outbound leads. Matching search user intent and producing quality, informative, and accessible content boosts your rankings on search engine result pages (SERPs) which increases your chances of attracting your target audience and the highest-converting traffic.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Google Ads is the most far-reaching ad network because of its popularity. Google is the most popular search engine by a landslide. Just on sheer search volume alone, paid Google Ads can get your webpage in front of billions of eyes. Both search and display campaigns allow for customizing your audience based on demographic targeting for things like age, gender, parental status, and household income. Adding in demographic targeting fine-tunes the available reach for ads while still targeting more relevant users.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Before you start any PPC campaign, you must address the landing pages that work in conjunction with your ads. When a prospect clicks on a PPC ad, it’s always going to be because the content of the ad intrigued them enough to want to know more. But if they click the link and land on a page unrelated to the specific “bait” like your homepage, they will, more than likely, bounce. You have to take the user to a page that answers the question they might have had from seeing your ad meaning customized landing pages are your best friend. For example, say you’re running a PPC ad offering a two-for-one pizza promotion at your restaurant. The landing page has to provide further details about the promotion, access to the deal, or even the daily deals at your shop. Combining this principle with clear and compelling calls to action and compelling and attention-grabbing headlines are the three main components of an effective PPC campaign.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

You can create the most solid email template with a strategic subject line and a great call-to-action and email segmentation. Personalization helps keep your emails out of spam and promotion folders but no matter how engaging and eye-catching your emails are, if you are blasting these emails to the wrong people you will not see any traction or retention. Segmentation is important for finding the most targeted audience for specific email campaigns which will ultimately increase your conversions. You can consider segmenting contacts based on the area of interest, level of engagement, product, buyer persona, or ideal customer profile. These help you differentiate what type of emails you’re sending to whom based on what actions you’re marketing.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

AHREFS is our most trusted source for backlink audits as well as other key SEO tools. AHREFS has given our team a lot of in-depth insight into our backlink profile and how to optimize and grow to our strongest domain authority. We also leverage this tool to check the strength of the websites we get links from so our backlink profile isn’t hindered by low ranking domains.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, you want to start a website — build it yourself using Web Flow or another easy platform, play with the code, make mistakes. I have had a number of failures as an entrepreneur. This leads me to believe that is the reason I am finally starting to see some success. I have started about 10 different website brands since I graduated from college. All but two of these websites failed and I lost the entirety of my investment. The last two to make the cut were interesting but I wasn’t able to scale them. I could go on and on about each thing that went wrong but it all came down to not having the right resources or organization.

Work for someone else for free on their project — spend other people’s money running ads and doing experiments in the service of learning. I freelanced with several brands to learn the ropes for my own brand which proved to be profitable.

Do your homework and research during your downtime a.k.a make it a hobby. Get certified in Google Ads, Facebook Blueprint, Google Analytics, SEO courses, email marketing courses, etc. so you have assets on your portfolio you can shop to virtually everyone in every industry.

Super Pro Tip: Cold outreach to world-class digital marketers and learn from them. The worst they can say is no but it’s more likely they will say yes. The “big guys” are constantly expanding their network; take a chance and add yourself to theirs so you can learn from their mistakes as well as their successes. Soon, your ability to scale up using their expertise will put you on their playing field.

Example: Read books from top entrepreneurs.

*examples listed below*

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

“Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches” by Carter Milliken Reum and Courtney Reum — This book provided a tremendous amount of insight into entrepreneurship that helped me give my business a competitive edge. The unconventional nature of the advice given by these well-seasoned vets helped me understand the major components needed for scaling my SEO agency upwards and fairly quickly.

“The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries teaches numerous valuable startup lessons from notable entrepreneurs.

“Supermaker” by Jamie Schmidt was a great knowledge bank for guidance on business growth, branding, development, different types of marketing styles, scaling, customer engagement, and PR. It was a business one-stop-shop that I was able to grow with.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The state of public mental health is precarious at best. The demystification surrounding mental wellness is just beginning to be undone yet there is still an immense amount of progress to make. Given the power and influence, I’d start a therapy movement encompassed in safety, support, and growth. This movement would excommunicate shame surrounding needing professional counseling to care for people’s minds and would be centered on finding real solutions.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can check out our social media pages where we post engaging content about digital marketing and SEO practices. Our content is aimed at helping readers understand SEO basics and intricacies. In addition to our socials, we will be running a blog about SEO wellness in the coming weeks. Our social media pages include LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!