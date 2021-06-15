Kevin Caicedo Mosquera – A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

Andy Warhol once said, “The best thing about a picture is that it never changes, even when the people and things in it do.” And so we capture those images because we then have a memory forever.

We have given age the power to decide for us, it can decide if it’s right for us to do something or not, we base our decisions in our age, what most of the time lead us to make the wrong decision or to decide something according to our age rather than decide according to our feelings and desires and we do this due to the limitations we have put in our minds because of age.

Age is nothing but a number, to which we have attached great significance. Somehow we have given more meaning than we should, and so we let a number to control our life. The truth is that age does not define us, or our destiny, because it is not our age that counts, but our attitude.

Kevin Caicedo Mosquera a celebrity photographer and a social media influencer who hails from Cali, Columbia is blowing everyone’s mind with his breath-taking photos. The brilliant photographer makes every shot perfect with no room for error.

The true key to growing as a photographer is to dedicate and immerse yourself in it on a consistent basis. Passion and enjoyment are key to becoming great at your craft. That beings said, there are many things to consider in order to progress through this journey as effectively as possible. If I were to start all over again, these are the stepping stones that I would have preferred to have taken, beginning with the technical and ending with the conceptual said Kevin.

Photography at its very best elicits a response from an audience. The beauty about photography is its diversity, which allows people to gravitate to certain styles and images for varied reasons. Photography connects us.

He says pictures are universal. Have you ever wondered why children’s books are often illustrated? They’re illustrated because small children are just learning about the world. They have very young minds. Now, I’m not saying that you need to treat all your readers like they’re toddlers – just the opposite, actually. Pictures have a way of resonating with us – a way of allowing us to read in between the lines. They can set expectations like what you see in food ads. And, just like in a children’s storybook, they can help you tell a story. Storytelling is becoming a lost art. Be it as it may, storytelling is also a fantastic selling technique because it allows you to connect with and relate to your audience. The right pictures will only enhance that connection.

In this fast-moving world, when you have a message to convey, people hardly have time to sit down and read anything lengthy anymore. However if you are able to capture the essence of what you want to say with an image or photograph, you have a much better chance of capturing a larger percentage of your target audience. Even in newspapers and magazines, people look to pictures to tell the story if they don’t have time to read the entire article.

There’s a saying that the pen is mightier than the sword, but there’s also that famous line, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ Images definitely have an impact on our brain, which can sometimes make them much more powerful than words Kevin Caicedo quoted.