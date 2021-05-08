Kevin Akeroyd of PRO Unlimited: “Structure and programming”

Structure and programming: It’s great to talk about it and say it’s important and harvest a bunch of data and read it. But if you don’t also structure it and put programs around it, then what use is the data? Structure and programs can be around talent goals, program goals, service goals, or reaching out in a philanthropic way to underdeveloped diverse groups. Without structure and programs around it with teams, goals, and leadership, you are probably not going to win.

Kevin Akeroyd serves as PRO Unlimited’s Chief Executive Officer and leads the vision and strategy for the company. He is recognized as one of the technology industry’s most tenured and trusted experts. Kevin has held executive leadership roles at some of the world’s most notable brands that were category leaders in Cloud Software, Services and Data. Prior to PRO, Kevin served as Global CEO at an industry-leading SaaS Marketing and Communications software provider, where he took the company public on the NYSE before selling it for 2.8B dollars.

I grew up in the rural Midwest. In my hometown and high school, white kids were only 20% of the population, 80% were people of color. So, in that setting, I was part of the minority. This not only gave me a unique perspective but also provided me with the ability to understand and relate to a wide variety of people.

I am a voracious reader. I’ve literally read over 1000 books, so it’s hard to select one. I’ve read everything Martin Luther King, Jr. ever published. A book that stands out to me, especially now, is “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand. It was published in 1957, but it really does touch on a lot of the issues of today: gender, socioeconomic, race, and religion. It’s not really what the book is about, but if you re-read it with a diversity lens, you can see these issues in the book. It is one of the best bodies of work by a fiction novelist.

“Do unto others as you would like done to you.” This life lesson applies to leadership roles, relationship roles, and parent roles, among others. The golden rule has been the most impactful for me and one I am always trying to follow. It is also incredibly relevant to the entire diversity crisis. If we applied this when dealing with diversity and inclusion, we would be a lot further along.

It’s such a broad, deep, and wide definition set. I won’t pretend that I can boil that down to a short answer. While leadership has 100 different facets and they are all important. The ones that serve us incredibly now in the world in business and for the diversity crisis is what I call the “softer side of leadership.” The softer side of leadership is focused on having empathy. This means you truly care about employees, suppliers, shareholders, investors, and customers. Empathy is deep and a critical part of leadership.

It’s about making a real commitment to transparency, communication, and openness, which is extremely important.

It’s about the humanization and personalization of leadership, so we are not looking at people based on job descriptions, or employee numbers, or widgets in the factory. Humanization and personalization are the unsung heroes of leadership that don’t get enough credit. And now, with all the issues around diversity, this has become even more important. It doesn’t matter if you are a senior employee, CEO, or someone who just started a week ago. We are all people, not widgets. Today, here in 2021, empathy and truly caring for other people has become more important than ever been.

I like to say I try to clear the compass.

Physical stress and anxiety can result from several factors, especially now.

It’s really about how we address these things. I usually have three different answers to this:

For me, it could be as simple as a walk. I’m a dog owner and lover. Sometimes I run or hit the gym, but my absolute go-to is to get up early and take the dog before sunrise. Physical activities, fresh air can really help to clear your mind and help you focus on what is important. If you can identify people that can help you to address emotional responses and reactions, that is critical. Addressing emotional issues with a coach or trusted advisor can help you in making better business decisions without making things personal. When I’m struggling with something, I usually clear it with a coach or trusted circle member. They help to talk me down and put me back in my box. I have emotional accountability partners, specifically for this reason walk me through whatever I am emotional about. This really helps to mentally clear things out. Sometimes it can just be mental clutter that causes anxiety. In a leadership position, you have a thousand things to focus on. Forcing yourself to declutter and clear the mental brain is not always easy. If it’s a deadline or a pitch, I try to bring focus on what is the cause of anxiety. I may have to get the other 99 things off the clutter desk, so I can focus on a particular issue that is causing me anxiety. I basically clear off my mental desk.

Usually, whenever I am feeling overwhelmed, I try to check off these three things.

Essentially it has been allowed to go unacknowledged and under-acknowledged, un-addressed and under-addressed, unresolved and under-resolved and, lastly under-discussed and undiscussed. It’s been going on far too long. Anytime anything goes on too long the pressure will build to a boiling point.

In this country, the lack of inclusion and diversity has very deep systemic effects on people, which hasn’t truly been acknowledged and admitted by the people it should have been. Therefore, it hasn’t been addressed systemically with programs, with leadership, with investments. Because of this, those that could do something about it are not.

And if something isn’t being acknowledged or admitted then it goes unaddressed and the pressure builds, and builds, and builds. Finally, which is very much what we saw in 2020, the fact that previously it wasn’t discussed as the problem that it was, caused a lot of frustration. People had issues with the media, with coverage, etc. So when you add all those things up over long periods and let’s face it this went on for decades and centuries, it’s going to reach an explosive peak.

Yes, For one, I am the father of mixed-ethnicity children. I started having children the same time I started my professional white-collar career. The two have always been extraordinarily linked. These issues have always carried over into my workplace because I experience them in my personal life. As I’ve gotten into larger roles in leadership and scope, I’ve made it a point to address these issues and bring awareness of them. In addition, diversity and inclusion has to have KPIs and goals that we, the company, held ourselves to. It has enabled me, as a leader, and the organizations I have run, to make this front and center and a core part of the work culture. We make sure it’s not under the rug and when you make it part of the core and fabric of the organization, you tend to get a lot of good results.

One of the best stories is that at my previous company, it was an 800 million-dollar company with 3,000 employees. We addressed diversity and inclusion in several ways. We had a cultural ambassador program, several ethnicity groups, gender groups, age groups, etc.

These were working, living groups, inside the company that had a charter, had leadership and they set the agenda. Instead of it just coming from me as the CEO, we had a 60-person group that covered cross-geographies. One of the things these groups did was cultural initiatives. It could be done very simply or through educational games, we played that focused on a specific culture. We did a survey to ask which initiatives were the most important. Every year, three out of three years people chose the cultural ambassador program as the most important. This was very gratifying to me.

First and foremost, it just makes you better. When you have a diverse team that means you have diverse and inclusive points of view, backgrounds, and experience levels. This means you look at things much broader. You can look at the landscape, the competitive environment, how to solve technical or cultural, or talent challenges, how to run a better company. You can compete more effectively and satisfy a more diverse customer base. It is flat-out good for business. he more diverse the leadership team, the better run the company.

Secondly, if you have a diverse leadership team, you will do far better in acquiring diverse talent. A lot of things are important today, your data is important, your financial capital is important, your human capital is important. Your talent is the most important thing you have for your business. Recruiting a diverse talent pool is mission-critical. If employees see the company walking the walk and fielding a diverse leadership team, then you will have a more diverse talent pool, both attracting them, developing them, and keeping them.

Lastly, this also translates to the customer and partner world. You need diversity in your customers, stakeholders, and investors to create an impactful diverse leadership team. This has nothing to do with good PR. Now, this issue is getting so much scrutiny, the state of California is even making mandates on company boards. Now the reality is if you are deemed by the government, media, or special interest groups to be behind on this, you are in trouble. There are of course 40 more reasons, but these are four primary reasons you need a diverse leadership team.

Data, data, data: With all things, we need to do this with actual data. Intuition is important, emotion is important, but if we are not using the facts, we won’t be effective. We need stats and data that demonstrate exactly where we are. If we are not religiously harvesting and tracking data in a data-driven qualitative way and holding ourselves accountable, we won’t get there. Structure and programming: It’s great to talk about it and say it’s important and harvest a bunch of data and read it. But if you don’t also structure it and put programs around it, then what use is the data? Structure and programs can be around talent goals, program goals, service goals, or reaching out in a philanthropic way to underdeveloped diverse groups. Without structure and programs around it with teams, goals, and leadership, you are probably not going to win. Transparency and communication: It is such a big topic, that is so meaningful in so many ways. Having transparency and communication with your own employees, stakeholders, investor groups is crucial. If you are not a) blatantly transparent about what you are going to do and how you are going to do it and b) if you are not communicating all the time, then you won’t be effective. It’s the old adage, you have to say it seven times for the audience to get it. This is something you have to say 700 times, for people to get it, it’s that important. Leadership and commitment: These need to be broad across the organization. If leadership doesn’t set the tone, make strategic investments in talent, resources, and decisions, it won’t work. Leadership has to walk the walk and talk the talk. The entire organization has to be committed. Collaboration: We need to move beyond a single leadership team because we are just one company. We have to make sure we are collaborative in the community, and we are working with special interest groups, nonprofits, and academia. The whole world should be working together as a team to solve this.

I am optimistic.

For one, given the peak to which this has hit in severity, in ramifications, in global-ness, and in notoriety. This will be solved with more permanency.

Five to 10 years ago the number one diversity issue was age, and we never really solved it.

Then two to five years ago, the number one issue became gender. Even the “me too” transcended personal and corporate, it went to entertainment and the world of our heroes and role models. Just like gender never really got solved. It’s been an issue for centuries; it peaked and hasn’t really been solved.

Right now, if you polled a hundred people they would say ethnicity is the number one issue. But we will not let it fade into the sunset, and wait for the next thing to rise, now the world is really looking for permanent solutions to systemic issues.

It’s not about focusing on clickbait. It’s not just while it’s hot or topical. This will fundamentally change how things are dealt with moving forward. When things do pop up in the future they are going to be dealt with on a much more systemic deeper level.

With each win, we will begin to develop a platform and foundation that we can use as we deal with future issues. Each incremental year, each issue will get to faster resolution, more structural, and more formal resolution. We will get there faster and better and the fixes will last longer.

My mom passed over the holidays last year. If I could bring my mom back, I would. She was the wisest, most diversity-focused, solution-oriented person in the world.

If it wasn’t my mom, I think the person dealing, with empathy, personal experience, and true commitment is Michele Obama. She has an incredible platform to drive change and influence over so many walks of life.

She would be the person I would have lunch with because she has the power to truly influence change.

