Keshia Walker of the Black Collegiate Gaming Association: “Focus, Deliver and Impressions”

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Keshia Walker, Founder and Chairwoman, Black Collegiate Gaming Association.

Keshia Walker is the founder and chairwoman of the Black Collegiate Gaming Association, the only collegiate esports and gaming company owned by an African American woman. She is the first Black woman to do so.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve dedicated the past twenty-two years of my life working in the collegiate and professional sports industry with celebrities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the multicultural consumer segments.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Through my work, I am making history by creating access, exposure and opportunities in the gaming industry. This is important because women, who are consuming and purchasing these brands and products, are generally underrepresented.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I was very ambitious. My biggest mistake, after having built an extensive network, was forgetting to back up my computers and contacts at the office. I almost had to start over with ALL of my business contacts. Lesson learned!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Mentors have been essential to my growth, both personally and professionally. I talk to them weekly. They help me stay focused and positive when sometimes other factors or temporary challenges may try to entice me to act otherwise.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Being disruptive is always positive as long as the person delivering the message, action or change is positive.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Focus, Deliver and Impressions

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

There are a lot of exciting things on the horizon for the Black Collegiate Gaming Association. Next month, we’ll be hosting our inaugural Women Got Game conference. It will be held March 20 and 21. We’ll also be offering the first ever virtual Global Gaming and Esports Job Fair presented by my organization, Hitmarker & Gamerjibe.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

As women in the tech and gaming industry, there simply aren’t enough of us there. There generally aren’t women in high-ranking positions in these industries and because of that, it’s difficult for women to grow or be taken seriously.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I’m very spiritually sound. Nothing has influenced me more than the Bible.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As a woman of color in a very niche industry, I have experienced my share of adversity. Given the current climate, now is the time for revolutionary thinking and acceptance. With that being said, if I could inspire a movement, it would be to eliminate racism.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” Pretty self-explanatory.

How can our readers follow you online?

We’re on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and Discord. I can be found on LinkedIn and Facebook.