Kerry Siggins Of StoneAge: “Move your body every day and eat healthy food”

Move your body every day and eat healthy food. It’s difficult to find joy when you don’t feel well and the fastest way to feel better is to exercise and eat healthy food. Commit to exercising three or four days a week and eat a salad every day for lunch. Just these two things can help you feel more energized. If you want to take it further, make a green smoothie for breakfast. I blend water and ice with pineapple, spinach, carrots and cucumbers every day. I can’t believe how much better a green smoothie makes me feel.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kerry Siggins.

Kerry Siggins is the CEO of StoneAge, Inc., the global leader in designing and manufacturing high-pressure waterblast cleaning tools and robotic equipment used in the industrial cleaning industry. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, StoneAge is employee-owned and recognized as a Top 100 Company to work for by Outside Magazine. She is also a speaker, blogger, and host of Reflect Forward, a weekly podcast on exceptional leadership.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Montrose, Colorado, a rural town on the Western Slope, with my mom and younger brother. My mother is the hardest working person I know, and I watched her put in endless hours to ensure my brother and I had a good life. In fact, when I was 12, she decided to go back to college to get a teaching degree and drove 60 miles each way to attend college while maintaining two jobs. It was incredible to watch, and it taught me that I could do anything if I put in the effort. Like many teenagers, high school was bumpy and I was wild, pushing boundaries anywhere and everywhere. After getting in a bit of trouble, I decided to put my head down and do everything I could to earn a softball scholarship at Colorado School of Mines, a highly rated engineering school in Golden, Colorado, just outside of Denver. My hard work paid off, and I left Montrose for Golden, swearing I would never live again in a small rural town.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

This question is always interesting because it wasn’t so much inspiration as it was desperation. After graduating from college in 2001, I was lost. From a career perspective, I knew I didn’t want to be an engineer, but I didn’t know who I was or what kind of job I wanted. Feeling useless, I succumbed to my wild ways again and developed substance abuse issues. I decided a fresh start would help, so I moved to Austin, TX, working for Eaton Corporation. Eaton helped me find my love for people management and the complex world of manufacturing and engineering operations. Still, my drug issues, ever-present, diminished my effectiveness and almost took me down. In 2006, I decided enough was enough. I knew I had potential and could live a more fulfilling, successful life, so I moved back to a rural town in Colorado to start over, once again. When I got to Durango, I did what you do in a small town, apply for jobs posted in the local newspaper. StoneAge was looking for a General Manager, and even though I was grossly underqualified, I applied. The co-founders saw something in me — potential, drive, smarts, and a positive attitude — so they took a risk and hired me. I had just turned 28.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Besides my mother, who has helped me in countless ways, always supporting me, even at my lowest points, I would say my current board of directors. Over the past decade, I have developed an outstanding board, and they are deeply committed to helping me become an effective CEO and build an exceptional company. It’s a unique situation, and I am grateful for their experience, advice, support, feedback, and constant pushing to think about things in different ways. Being a young CEO when I started, I leveraged their experience and smarts as a competitive advantage, and I wouldn’t be the leader I am today without them.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have been accused of shiny object syndrome, meaning I like new ideas and go after them, changing direction too often. I’m not too fond of this label, probably because there is truth to it and because it feels demeaning. Is it the same thing and being flaky or ditzy? Probably not, but these feelings arise when I hear the term. Anyhow, my most interesting mistake stems from my love for ideation, at the expense of discipline in executing a plan.

At the end of 2013 and my fourth year as CEO, we decided to broaden our product offering and develop automated equipment, and eventually robotics, for industrial cleaning applications. I immediately got myself into trouble. Why? Because I tried to use the old strategy with a much more complex and service-intensive product line. Being a new and young CEO, I didn’t really “get” strategy. I didn’t know how to analyze business models or understand the ramifications of having a “shoot from the hip” methodology to planning. I equated strategy with ideas, ambition, and visionary leadership. At the time, I had no idea how to formulate an effective, cohesive strategy.

The first mistake I made was trying to develop automated equipment for every application. This effort was ambitious, expensive, and wasteful. With small, handheld tools, the only way to scale was to have a tool for every application. With extensive, complex automation, focusing on one application would have been a more successful strategy. As we developed new automation, I continued believing that our dealer network could sell more complicated equipment. This was not the case. The sales cycle was long and the investment in demo equipment and inventory high, two things an ill-equipped dealer network dislikes. Plus, having a middleman between our customers and us wreaked havoc on our engineering team as they developed never-before-seen, innovative equipment. It was impossible to get clear product requirements and iterative design testing partners when our dealers kept us away from the people using our products. And finally, I underestimated the amount of field support this type of equipment would require. Trying to service products out of Durango, Colorado is a travel nightmare, especially when your closest customer is in Texas Gulf Coast and your furthest one is in Australia or Singapore. These mistakes led to more mistakes as we changed our business model, sales model, and product development process. We tried to fix all of our problems at once while also pursuing the multitude of opportunities that came our way, which spread the team too thin and begged the questions, “where are we going, and can we actually get all of this work done? Why didn’t we have a plan to address all of this before we started this endeavor?”

One evening in 2018, I watched Alice in Wonderland with my son Jack, and the conversation between Alice and the Cheshire Cat hit me hard, right between the eyes. The exchange between Alice and the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland sums up our scenario.

“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?” asked Alice.

“That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,” said the Cat.

“I don’t much care where–” said Alice.

“Then it doesn’t matter which way you go,” said the Cat.

“-so long as I get SOMEWHERE,” Alice added as an explanation.

“Oh, you’re sure to do that,” said the Cat, “if you only walk long enough.”

I sat back on the couch, stunned. “Oh my god! This is me! I am traveling on 15 different paths, trying to achieve our vision of becoming the leader in industrial cleaning automation and robotics. And by trying to do it all, I am risking our reputation for being a successful, well-respected company that solves its customers’ problems and is a great place to work.” So, this was my most interesting mistake and one I will never make again.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are in the midst of rolling out a digital customer experience platform that will change the way the industry works, and our newest product, the SentinelTM Automation Technology, produces data that our customers can analyze, improving cleaning quality and accuracy. We are also proud to be an employee-owned company. We are very active at the State level, educating and supporting businesses considering employee-ownership as a viable, healthy, and middle-class creating ownership model.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Looking back over the past decade, I’ve learned so much, celebrating wins and growing from mistakes. It’s difficult to narrow it down to only three traits but I would choose being resilient, asking powerful questions, and having a plan everyone understands how to execute. Let’s start with being resilient. In February 2020, StoneAge experienced a ransomware attack right before the pandemic shutdowns began in March. These back-to-back crises challenged me beyond what I thought I was capable of. Having to rebuild your IT infrastructure while serving your customers, who, by the way, hardly felt a thing due to the incredible teamwork at StoneAge, was the biggest challenge I had faced as a leader. In four unbelievable weeks, my team pulled it off. The camaraderie and effort were exceptional, and on the day we went live with our ERP system, I told my employees that we were shutting down the following week to figure out how we would do business in the wake of the pandemic. Talk about a pendulum swing. I cried many nights throughout 2020, wondering if I had what it took to lead the company through it. But I pushed through my insecurities and fear, making tough decisions, being radically transparent, and course-correcting along the way. When I paused to reflect, I saw positive results, which motivated me to keep going. There is no other way to be but resilient if you want to be a leader worth following.

I also believe that asking powerful questions is also an important trait. When I started at StoneAge, I had no idea what I was doing. How do you learn how to run a company when you are 28 and have minimal experience? I did the only thing I could think of: ask questions. I had knowledgeable, experienced people on my team who had been with the company for some time. I figured they knew what was going well and what departments needed fixes. I repeatedly asked, “why are we doing this, and do you have ideas on how to make it better?” The team developed clear, actionable responses, which we implemented together. This built trust because I didn’t come in and try to prove myself by doing it “my way.” Instead, we worked together to solve problems. My favorite question is, “what do you think?”

Finally, a critical aspect of executive leadership is creating and articulating a simple plan, a strategy, that everyone understands and feels connected to. I learned this lesson the hard way, as I explained earlier in the interview. Never again would we not have a solid plan. People are more likely to find purpose in their work when they know how they fit into the big picture and see that the work they do every day adds value. Working closely with my management team and key employees, we created a plan that did these things and more. We grew the company by double digits year over year, and because we are an employee-owned company, everyone shared in the success.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I live a joyful life and try to bring joy into every interaction, every situation, every conflict, every win. In fact, a person close to me told me that I am the “Bringer of Joy,” which is one of the best compliments I’ve ever received. I even find joy in suffering. I push myself to do hard things to see what I am capable of, physically, mentally, and spiritually. When I read Viktor Frankl’s “A Man’s Search for Meaning,” his philosophy that we find purpose in suffering resonated. he said, “In some ways, suffering ceases to be suffering at the moment it finds meaning.” While I am in no way comparing my journey to those who have suffered the horrors of something like the holocaust, I, too, find purpose in suffering because my suffering has meaning and there is joy in meaning. There is pain and hardship in pursuing impact, in pushing yourself beyond what you thought possible, in ignoring people who tear you down or work against you. But making an impact is meaningful, so I embrace the suffering and find joy in it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

This is a complex question with no easy answers. In my opinion, we are too disconnected from each other in the United States. American individualism is making us miserable. We are too focused on ourselves rather than on the collective. We are miserable because we work too much for too little pay. We self-medicate with food, pharmaceuticals, substances, and screens. We allow the county’s leaders and media to polarize us, focusing on things we may have lost versus all we have. Gratitude, connection, and kindness are proven to increase joy, but we spend too little time cultivating these behaviors as a whole — as a collective.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The central myth I would like to dispel is that you must feel happy all the time to be joyful. Life is messy and hard, and it’s okay to have bad days, feel like crap, and wallow in self-pity for short periods. Like I said before, there is joy in suffering because coming out the other side, you feel proud of overcoming challenges and persevering in the face of adversity. The only way to get good at doing hard things is to do hard things. You can learn from the lessons of failures, pain and rejection. But if you don’t let yourself feel and process negative emotions, you won’t find joy on the other side.

After reading a recent story about my struggles with substance abuse in my 20s, my mother said to me, “I am so sorry you went through these things. I knew it was bad, just not that bad.” And my response was, “I am not sorry. I am glad I hit rock bottom. I stand here today, in love with my life, because I made those mistakes. I feel remorse for the people I hurt along the way, and I have apologized to as many of them as possible, but I am not sorry for being that person. The lessons learned and the effort I put into clawing my way back have brought me immense joy and understanding.”

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The primary mistake that I see people making when searching for happiness is looking outside themselves first. Many people think that a job, a partner, and possessions will make them happy. True joy comes from within — when you’ve taken the time to understand yourself, grow, and mature. You find it when you come to love yourself for all your beauty and flaws. Happiness comes from feeling deeply connected to the people you love and the people you serve. Gratitude and kindness create joy, and you don’t need anything but a growth mindset to do these things. I certainly used to think this way, seeking external validation to feel worthy and happy. And it led to me being broke and broken. I had a good job, a nice car, a trendy apartment, fancy clothes, and many friends. But I was miserable inside, living a dual, inauthentic life. And I wasn’t honest with myself. No number of external inputs would fix this. I had to go within.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Move your body every day and eat healthy food. It’s difficult to find joy when you don’t feel well and the fastest way to feel better is to exercise and eat healthy food. Commit to exercising three or four days a week and eat a salad every day for lunch. Just these two things can help you feel more energized. If you want to take it further, make a green smoothie for breakfast. I blend water and ice with pineapple, spinach, carrots and cucumbers every day. I can’t believe how much better a green smoothie makes me feel. Meditate daily and when you do, meditate on feelings of gratitude. Mediation alone is wonderful, but when you do it while experiencing a high level of positive emotion, you start to change how your body and mind respond. When I feel anxious, I sit for ten minutes and meditate on the thing I am most grateful for — my family. I conjure memories of laughing with my son Jack, heliskiing with my husband Ryan, and downhill mountain biking with the two of them in Whistler, B.C. I let a wide smile spread across my face, and then I keep those emotions front and center while I meditate. When finished, I feel more joyful and less stressed. I’ve been practicing this way for so long now that I can do it instantaneously, switching my mindset from negative to positive. With practice, you can do this, too. Find your purpose. Purpose isn’t something that suddenly appears -at least not for most; it’s something that evolves. It’s deeply personal and can’t be handed to you. And when you find it and live it, you will be more joyful. I found mine through learning what I didn’t want to do, hitting rock bottom, taking a few risks, joining a company where the culture was a good fit, and working my tail off. And continuously iterating. Looking back through years of journaling, one thread has always been there: my desire — my purpose, is to be an impactful leader who helps people create more meaningful lives themselves. It’s really that simple. I certainly have questioned my purpose along the way, losing focus from time to time but always coming back to it. It’s what I love to do, whether I’m parenting, running a company, advising, writing, podcasting, or speaking. As I’ve matured, I’ve realized that I can make a more significant impact through my words and effort, so I practice constantly defining and refining my message, listening deeply, and then speaking, writing, and asking questions with clear purpose and intention. And this work brings me joy Be kind. Numerous studies show that when someone shows you kindness, you are likely to pay it forward. Think about it — when a person holds the door for you and smiles warmly, you tend to want to reciprocate. You find that the next time you can hold a door open for someone, you do so with pleasure. It feels good to be kind. While it seems unassuming, being kind is truly powerful. Think about what we could achieve if we chose (yes, it is a choice) to be kind to everyone we interact with. The world would immediately be a better place for each of us. Rather than feeling judged, shamed, shunned, or ignored, we would feel seen, appreciated, accepted, and respected. Since our moods and emotions tend to be contagious, we would be spreading happiness rather than yuckiness. Being kind brings joy. Build relationships. People with healthy relationships live healthier, more joyful lives. Why? Because humans crave connection, we thrive on it. But it takes work to build meaningful connections. You must show respect and support and understand the impact of your actions and words. You must listen and be curious and helpful. You must show you care so others will care for you. Building strong relationships means you are self-aware and aren’t afraid to be vulnerable or to set boundaries. In the end, it all comes down to the quality of relationships you have in your life, and developing good ones is worth the effort.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Reach out and listen. Most people don’t want to be told what to do. They simply want someone to listen to them. Pick up the phone, stop by for a visit, and just listen. If it’s more serious, seek professional help to guide you on what steps to take.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would start a movement where leaders are more radically transparent about their shortcomings. There is a dark side to every one of us. We are all fallible in our own ways. But fallible people are loveable, good, and successful. Good people do bad things. Bad people have redeeming qualities. As leaders, it’s up to us to embrace our flaws and coax the light out of the dark. It’s our responsibility to talk about our shortcomings. To connect with others through the messiness of life to lead with humility, authenticity, and acceptance. To model that it’s okay not only to be flawed but also to shine a light on our flaws.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Brene Brown: Dare to Lead is how I live my life, and her research and writing style inspires me. I would love to interview her on my podcast, Reflect Forward, so I could pick her brain on our shared mission to shine a light on our flaws and live authentically, warts and all.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at www.kerrysiggins.com and be sure to check out and subscribe to my blog and podcast. You can also use my website to book me for a speaking event. I am also very active on LinkedIn, posting content that comes straight from my heart and mind. Or you can tune into my weekly podcast, Reflect Forward, where I interview interesting and inspiring leaders and give advice on being a more exceptional leader. It’s on all major podcast platforms.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!